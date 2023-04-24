Citizens & Northern : First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Information

Exhibit 99.1

Contact: Charity Frantz

April 20, 2023570-724-0225

charityf@cnbankpa.com

C&N DECLARES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Wellsboro, PA - Citizens & Northern Corporation ("C&N") (NASDAQ: CZNC) announced its most recent dividend declaration and its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. C&N's principal activity is community banking, and the largest subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank (the "Bank").

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net income of $6,253,000, or $0.40 diluted earnings per share.

Total loans receivable increased $5.1 million, or 1.2% (annualized), at March 31, 2023 from December 31, 2022, and average loans receivable grew 6.3% (annualized) during the first quarter 2023 from the fourth quarter 2022.

Total nonperforming loans of $14.1 million (0.81% of total loans) at March 31, 2023, down from $25.3 million (1.46% of total loans) at December 31, 2022. Total nonperforming assets was 0.60% of total assets at March 31, 2023, down from 1.04% at December 31, 2022.

Total deposits were lower by $81.6 million at March 31, 2023 from December 31, 2022. Total average deposits of $1.9 billion for the first quarter 2023 were down from $2.0 billion for the fourth quarter 2022 and stable with $1.9 billion for the first quarter 2022.

At March 31, 2023, estimated uninsured deposits totaled 31.7% of the Bank's total deposits, including deposits collateralized by securities of 9.8% of the Bank's total deposits.

Dividend Declared and Unaudited Financial Information

On April 20, 2023, C&N's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on May 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023.

Highlights related to C&N's first quarter unaudited U.S. GAAP earnings results as compared to the fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter of 2022 are presented below.

First Quarter 2023 as Compared to Fourth Quarter 2022

Net income was $6,253,000, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2023 as compared to $7,779,000, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2022.