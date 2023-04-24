Citizens & Northern : Fourth Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Information

Exhibit 99.1

Contact: Charity Frantz

January 26, 2023570-724-0225

charityf@cnbankpa.com

C&N DECLARES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Wellsboro, PA - Citizens & Northern Corporation ("C&N") (NASDAQ: CZNC) announced its most recent dividend declaration and its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three-month and annual periods ended December 31, 2022.

Dividend Declared and Unaudited Financial Information

On January 19, 2023, C&N's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on February 14, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023.

Highlights related to C&N's fourth quarter and December 31, 2022 year-to-date unaudited U.S. GAAP earnings results as compared to the third quarter 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021 are presented below.

Fourth Quarter 2022 as Compared to Third Quarter 2022

Net income was $7,779,000, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to $4,455,000, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2022.