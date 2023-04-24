Citizens & Northern : Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Information

Exhibit 99.1

Contact: Charity Frantz

July 21, 2022570-724-0225

charityf@cnbankpa.com

C&N DECLARES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Earnings +8.6% Over the Prior Quarter

Average Loan Balances Excluding PPP Up +13.2% and Average Deposit Balances Up +6.5%

Wellsboro, PA - Citizens & Northern Corporation ("C&N") (NASDAQ: CZNC) announced its most recent dividend declaration and its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

Dividend Declared and Unaudited Financial Information

On July 21, 2022, C&N's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on August 12, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2022.

Highlights related to C&N's second quarter and June 30, 2022 year-to-date unaudited U.S. GAAP earnings results as compared to the first quarter 2022 and second quarter of 2021 are presented below.

Second Quarter 2022 as Compared to First Quarter 2022

Net income was $7,489,000 or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2022 as compared to $6,895,000, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2022.