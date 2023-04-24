Citizens & Northern : Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Information
C&N DECLARES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Earnings +8.6% Over the Prior Quarter
Average Loan Balances Excluding PPP Up +13.2% and Average Deposit Balances Up +6.5%
Wellsboro, PA - Citizens & Northern Corporation ("C&N") (NASDAQ: CZNC) announced its most recent dividend declaration and its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.
Dividend Declared and Unaudited Financial Information
On July 21, 2022, C&N's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on August 12, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 1, 2022.
Highlights related to C&N's second quarter and June 30, 2022 year-to-date unaudited U.S. GAAP earnings results as compared to the first quarter 2022 and second quarter of 2021 are presented below.
Second Quarter 2022 as Compared to First Quarter 2022
Net income was $7,489,000 or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2022 as compared to $6,895,000, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2022.
Net interest income totaled $19,625,000 in the second quarter 2022, down $707,000 from the first quarter 2022. Total interest and fees on loans from repayments received on purchased credit impaired (PCI) loans in excess of previous carrying amounts totaled $14,000 in the second quarter 2022, down from $1,398,000 in the first quarter 2022. Total interest and fees from loans originated under the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) were $206,000 in the second quarter 2022, a decrease of $369,000 from the first quarter 2022 total of $575,000. Accretion and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments had a net positive impact on net interest income of $497,000 in the second quarter 2022 as compared to a net positive impact of $450,000 in the first quarter 2022. The net interest rate spread decreased 0.26%, as the average yield on earning assets decreased 0.21% to 3.92%, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased 0.05% to 0.45%. The net interest margin was 3.62% in the second quarter 2022, down from 3.86% in the first quarter 2022. The reduction in net interest margin included the impact of income from excess repayments on PCI loans dropping to a negligible amount in the second quarter from 0.26% of average earning assets in the first quarter. Further, interest and fees on PPP loans amounted to 0.04% of average earning assets in the second quarter, down from 0.11% in the first quarter, while accretion and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments increased to 0.09% in the second quarter from 0.08% in the first quarter. The average balance of loans increased $41.0 million, or an annualized increase of 10.6% in the second quarter 2022 as compared to the first quarter. Average loans, excluding PPP loans, were up $50.6 million, or an annualized increase of 13.2%, in the second quarter 2022 as compared to the first quarter. Average total deposits increased $31.3 million (6.5% annualized) in the second quarter 2022 over the first quarter.
The provision for loan losses was $308,000 in the second quarter 2022, a decrease in expense of $583,000 from the first quarter 2022 provision of $891,000. The second quarter 2022 provision included a net recovery of $271,000 related to specific loans (net decrease in specific allowances on loans of $303,000 offset by net charge-offs of $32,000), an increase of $246,000 in the collectively determined portion of the allowance and an increase of $333,000 in the unallocated portion of the allowance.
Noninterest income of $6,830,000 in the second quarter 2022 increased $1,009,000 from the first quarter
2022 amount. Significant variances included the following:
Other noninterest income of $1,456,000 increased $868,000 from the first quarter 2022 total, including an increase in income from tax credits of $795,000. The increase in income from tax credits included credits on the PA Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program donations noted below.
Loan Servicing fees, net of $358,000 increased $148,000 from the first quarter 2022. The fair value of servicing rights increased $150,000 in the second quarter 2022 as compared to an increase of $2,000 in the first quarter 2022 mainly due to changes in assumptions related to prepayments of mortgage loans.
Interchange revenue from debit card transactions of $1,056,000 increased $93,000 from the first quarter 2022, reflecting an increase in transaction volumes.
Service charges on deposit accounts of $1,322,000 increased $87,000 from the first quarter 2022, as consumer and business activity increased.
Net gains from sales of loans of $220,000 decreased $162,000 from the first quarter 2022, reflecting a reduction in volume of residential mortgage loans sold.
Noninterest expense of $17,039,000 in the second quarter 2022 increased $153,000 from the first quarter
2022 amount. Significant variances included the following:
Other noninterest expense of $2,431,000 increased $547,000 from the first quarter 2022 total. Within this category, significant variances included the following:
Donations expense totaled $848,000 in the second quarter 2022, up $820,000 from the first quarter 2022 total, reflecting an increase in donations of $800,000 relating to the PA Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program.
The allowance for SBA claim adjustments was reduced $48,000, resulting in a reduction in expense of $48,000 in the second quarter 2022 as compared to a reduction in expense of $242,000 in the first quarter 2022.
There was a net reduction in other operational losses of $272,000 in the second quarter 2022, as compared to expense of $18,000 in the first quarter 2022. Trust Department tax compliance penalties that had been assessed in previous years and accrued in 2020 were abated in the second quarter 2022, resulting in a reduction in expense of $301,000.
Salaries and employee benefits expense of $10,265,000 decreased $342,000 from the first quarter 2022 total, reflecting the customary seasonal increase in payroll taxes and related benefit costs in the first quarter.
Net occupancy and equipment expense of $1,308,000 decreased $103,000 from the first quarter 2022 total, including seasonal decreases in snow removal and fuel costs of $65,000 and a $42,000 decrease in minor equipment purchases.
The income tax provision was $1,618,000, or 17.8% of pre-tax income for the second quarter 2022, up from $1,483,000, or 17.7% of pre-tax income for the first quarter 2022. The increase in income tax provision reflected the increase in pre-tax income of $729,000 for the quarter.
Second Quarter 2022 as Compared to Second Quarter 2021
Second quarter 2022 net income was $7,489,000, or $0.48 per diluted share, as compared to $7,060,000, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2021. Significant variances were as follows:
Second quarter 2022 net interest income of $19,625,000 was $944,000 higher than the second quarter 2021 total. The net interest rate spread increased 0.10%, as the average yield on earning assets increased 0.07% to 3.92%, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities decreased 0.03% to 0.45%. The net interest margin was 3.62% in the second quarter 2022, up from 3.52% in the second quarter 2021. Interest income from available-for-sale debt securities, on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, increased $984,000 in the second quarter 2022 as compared to the second quarter 2021, as the average balance (at amortized cost) of available-for-sale debt securities increased $205.2 million. Total interest and fees from loans originated under the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) were $206,000 in the second quarter 2022, a decrease of $1,043,000 from the second quarter 2021 total of $1,249,000. Total interest and fees from loans excluding PPP was $18,309,000 in the second quarter 2022, an increase of $965,000 from the second quarter 2021 total of $17,344,000. Accretion and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments had a net positive impact on net interest income of $497,000 in the second quarter 2022 as compared to a net positive impact of $713,000 in the second quarter 2021. Average outstanding loans decreased $18.2 million, as average PPP loans decreased $116.2 million. Average loans, excluding PPP loans, were up $98.0 million in the second quarter 2022 over the second quarter 2021, an increase of 6.6%. Average total deposits increased $44.0 million (2.3%).
The provision for loan losses was $308,000 in the second quarter 2022 as compared to $744,000 in the second quarter 2021. Details concerning the second quarter 2022 provision for loan losses were described previously. The second quarter 2021 provision included a net charge of $383,000 related to specific loans
(net increase in specific allowances on loans of $353,000 and net charge-offs of $30,000), an increase of $367,000 in the collectively determined portion of the allowance and a $6,000 decrease in the unallocated portion.
Noninterest income of $6,830,000 in the second quarter 2022 increased $530,000 from the second quarter
2021 amount. Significant variances included the following:
Other noninterest income of $1,456,000 increased $756,000 from the second quarter 2021 total including an increase in income from tax credits of $795,000. The increase in income from tax credits resulted from a timing difference related to PA Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program donations. In the second quarter 2022, C&N made PA Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program donations totaling $800,000, comparable to the amount of such donations made in the first quarter 2021 and for which the associated income from tax credits was recognized in the first quarter 2021.
Service charges on deposit accounts of $1,322,000 increased $249,000 from the second quarter 2021 total, as the volume of consumer and business overdraft and other activity increased.
Loan Servicing fees, net of $358,000 increased $212,000 from the second quarter 2021.The fair value of servicing rights increased $150,000 in the second quarter 2022 as compared to a decrease of $39,000 in the second quarter 2021 mainly due to changes in assumptions related to prepayments of mortgage loans.
Net gains from sales of loans of $220,000 decreased $705,000 from the second quarter 2021, reflecting a reduction in volume of residential mortgage loans sold.
Noninterest expense of $17,039,000 in the second quarter 2022 increased $1,640,000 from the second quarter 2021 amount. Significant variances included the following:
Salaries and employee benefits of $10,265,000 increased $766,000 from the second quarter 2021 total, including an increase in base salaries expense of $774,000. In addition to the impact of merit- based salary increases, the number of employees increased, reflecting expansion of the Southcentral PA market with the opening of an office in Lancaster as well as additions to staffing for information technology (IT), human resources and other functions. In total, the number of full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) increased by 17 (4.4%) to 405 in the second quarter 2022 as compared to the second quarter 2021. Also within this category, there was an increase in health care expense of $269,000 due to higher claims on C&N's partially self-insured plan. Decreases include a reduction in estimated total cash and stock-based incentive compensation expense of $234,000 and severance expense of $233,000 in 2021 with no comparable amount in 2022.
Other noninterest expense of $2,431,000 increased $680,000 from the second quarter 2021 total. Within this category, significant variances included the following:
Donations expense totaled $848,000 in the second quarter 2022, up $838,000 from the second quarter 2021 total, including donations relating to the PA Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program as described above.
Reductions in the allowance for SBA claim adjustments attributable to more favorable claim results than previously estimated resulted in a reduction in expense of $48,000 in the second quarter 2022 as compared to a reduction in expense of $163,000 in the second quarter 2021.
There was a net reduction in other operational losses of $272,000 in the second quarter 2022, as compared to expense of $26,000 in the second quarter 2021. As noted above, in the second quarter 2022, there was a reduction in expense of $301,000 from abatement of Trust Department tax compliance penalties that were previously accrued or paid.
Data processing and telecommunications of $1,720,000 increased $233,000 from the second quarter 2021 total, including the impact of increases in software licensing and maintenance costs as well as costs related to enhancements of data management capabilities.
The income tax provision of $1,618,000, or 17.8% of pre-tax income for the second quarter 2022 decreased $162,000 from $1,780,000, or 20.1% of pre-tax income for the second quarter 2021. City and state tax provisions totaled $107,000 in the second quarter 2022, down $207,000 from the second quarter 2021 amount as the second quarter 2021 total included catch-up adjustments from the previous year and estimates totaling approximately $100,000 that were reduced in the third quarter. Further, the lower effective tax rate for the second quarter 2022 includes the benefit of the $301,000 reversal of Trust Department tax compliance penalties being non-taxable.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 as Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 was $14,384,000, or $0.92 per diluted share, while net income for the first six months of 2021 was $15,847,000 or $0.99 per diluted share. Significant variances were as follows:
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, net interest income of $39,957,000 was $1,193,000 higher than in the same period in 2021. Interest income from available-for-sale debt securities, on a fully taxable- equivalent basis, increased $1,944,000 in 2022 as compared to 2021, as the average balance (at amortized cost) of available-for-sale debt securities increased $202.3 million. Total interest and fees on loans decreased $1,000,000 in 2022 as compared to 2021. Interest and fees on loans included $1,412,000 in 2022 and $18,000 in 2021 from repayments received on purchased credit impaired loans in excess of previous carrying amounts. Total interest and fees from loans originated under the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) were $781,000 in 2022, a decrease of $2,466,000 from the 2021 total of $3,247,000. Accretion and amortization of purchase accounting adjustments had a net positive impact on net interest income of $947,000 in 2022 as compared to a net positive impact of $1,665,000 in 2021. Average outstanding loans decreased $52.3 million, including a reduction in average PPP loans of $118.0 million. Average loans, excluding PPP loans, were up $65.7 million (4.4%) in the first six months of 2022 as compared to the first six months of 2021. Average total deposits increased $72.1 million (3.8%) in comparing the first six months of 2022 over the total for the first six months of 2021.
For the first six months of 2022, the provision for loan losses was $1,199,000, an increase in expense of $196,000 as compared to $1,003,000 recorded in the first six months of 2021. The provision for the first six months of 2022 includes a net recovery of $124,000 related to specific loans (net decrease in specific allowances on loans of $313,000 offset by net charge-offs of $189,000), an increase of $994,000 in the collectively determined portion of the allowance and a $329,000 increase in the unallocated portion. In comparison, the provision for loan losses in the first six months of 2021 includes a net charge of $565,000 related to specific loans (increase in specific allowances on loans of $552,000 and net charge-offs of $13,000), an increase of $352,000 in the collectively determined portion of the allowance and an $86,000 increase in the unallocated portion.
Noninterest income of $12,651,000 for the first six months of 2022 decreased $431,000 from the total for the first six months of 2021. Significant variances included the following:
Net gains from sales of loans of $602,000 decreased $1,387,000 reflecting a reduction in volume of residential mortgage loans sold.
Service charges on deposit accounts of $2,557,000 increased $469,000 as the volume of consumer and business overdraft and other activity increased.
Brokerage and insurance revenue of $1,088,000 increased $256,000, due to commissions on higher transaction volumes.
Loan Servicing fees, net of $568,000 increased $174,000, reflecting growth in volume of residential mortgage loans sold with servicing retained. Further, the fair value of servicing rights increased $152,000 in 2022 as compared to an increase of $36,000 in 2021 mainly due to changes in assumptions related to prepayments of mortgage loans.
