Citizens & Northern : Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Information

C&N DECLARES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Wellsboro, PA - Citizens & Northern Corporation ("C&N") (NASDAQ: CZNC) announced its most recent dividend declaration and its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022.

Dividend Declared and Unaudited Financial Information

On October 20, 2022, C&N's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on November 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022.

Highlights related to C&N's third quarter and September 30, 2022 year-to-date unaudited U.S. GAAP earnings results as compared to the second quarter 2022 and third quarter of 2021 are presented below.

Third Quarter 2022 as Compared to Second Quarter 2022

Net income was $4,455,000, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2022 as compared to $7,489,000, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter 2022.