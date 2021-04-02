Log in
Citizens & Northern : 2020 - annual report

04/02/2021
C&N ANNUAL REPORT

CREATING OUR FUTURE

TABLE OF CONTENTS

You&Us - Editor Introduction

4

Lead&Guide - C&N Leadership

6

President&CEO - Shareholder Letter

8

Dollars&Sense - C&N Financial Profile

11

Quarterly Share Data

Operations Comparisons

End of Period Balances

Consolidated Financial Data

C&N Wealth Management

Awards&Recognition

17

Community&Commitment

22

2

3

At C&N, we've long known the value of togetherness. It's at the heart of what we do, from how we build relationships with every client to how we become an integral part of the communities we call home. In 2020, while our physical togetherness was limited, the hardships of the year only served to reinforce our belief that the best way for everyone to succeed is together. Business owners & lenders. Investors & planners. You&Us, always.

Despite all of the challenges 2020 brought, we were able to accomplish some amazing things. To keep clients abreast of seemingly ever- changing information, we created timely communications.

And to continue to build personal, one-on-one relationships even when social distancing was necessary, we connected with all of you in unprecedented ways, including:

o 17,778 calls answered in our Client Care Center o 606 online chat sessions

o 433,921 email communications to customers

To implement the newly created Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, we worked with local businesses to protect their companies and employees. In all, we were able to fund over $168 Million in

  1. Loans to over 1,500 local businesses, saving the paychecks of over 16,000 local workers. In addition, we celebrated other accomplishments in the face of adversity, such as:

o Wysox remodel completed in June 2020

o New Towanda office completed in July 2020

o Closed on Covenant merger on July 1, 2020, transitioning thousands of new customers to C&N

o Contactless Debit cards kicked off in September 2020 o ClickSWITCH launch in October 2020

That's what you call making the best of a challenging year.

That's what's possible when we all come together, and together we can create our future. That's C&N.

4

5

Disclaimer

Citizens & Northern Corporation published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 13:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 M - -
Net income 2021 27,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 382 M 382 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 336
Free-Float 95,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 27,00 $
Last Close Price 23,86 $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Bradley Scovill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Hughes Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Leo F. Lambert Chairman
Shelley L. D'Haene Senior Operations Officer & Executive VP
Susan E. Hartley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPORATION19.86%382
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.96%469 047
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.29%340 690
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.54%287 916
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.70%212 237
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.15%196 030
