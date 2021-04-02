Citizens & Northern : 2020 - annual report

At C&N, we've long known the value of togetherness. It's at the heart of what we do, from how we build relationships with every client to how we become an integral part of the communities we call home. In 2020, while our physical togetherness was limited, the hardships of the year only served to reinforce our belief that the best way for everyone to succeed is together. Business owners & lenders. Investors & planners. You&Us, always.

Despite all of the challenges 2020 brought, we were able to accomplish some amazing things. To keep clients abreast of seemingly ever- changing information, we created timely communications.

And to continue to build personal, one-on-one relationships even when social distancing was necessary, we connected with all of you in unprecedented ways, including:

o 17,778 calls answered in our Client Care Center o 606 online chat sessions

o 433,921 email communications to customers

To implement the newly created Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, we worked with local businesses to protect their companies and employees. In all, we were able to fund over $168 Million in

Loans to over 1,500 local businesses, saving the paychecks of over 16,000 local workers. In addition, we celebrated other accomplishments in the face of adversity, such as:

o Wysox remodel completed in June 2020

o New Towanda office completed in July 2020

o Closed on Covenant merger on July 1, 2020, transitioning thousands of new customers to C&N

o Contactless Debit cards kicked off in September 2020 o ClickSWITCH launch in October 2020

That's what you call making the best of a challenging year.

That's what's possible when we all come together, and together we can create our future. That's C&N.