    CZNC   US1729221069

CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPORATION

(CZNC)
Citizens & Northern : C&N Donates $800,000 to Benefit Local Education

05/06/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
May 6, 2021

C&N's Bruce Smithgall (left) and Thomas Rudy (right) present a check in the amount of $198,000 to representatives of the First Community Foundation, Jason McCahan (left center) and Jennifer Wilson (right center) in support of local school districts.

WELLSBORO, PA - C&N recognized the importance of investing in local education with donations totaling $800,000 to area Educational Improvement, Scholarship and Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship Organizations.

Education is key to a strong and prosperous community. However, there are many budgetary roadblocks preventing children from receiving the level of education they deserve. C&N is committed to closing this gap by supporting local organizations that have made it their mission to ensure every child has access to educational opportunities. By investing in our youth, we are putting our local economies on the path to sustained growth and creating more opportunities to thrive.

The following organizations were presented with checks supporting their mission to provide strong educational programs:

Bradford County

  • Athens Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $19,000
  • Epiphany Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) - $6,000
  • Saint Agnes Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) - $6,000
  • Sayre Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $7,000
  • Sullivan County Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $13,900
  • Towanda Area School District Foundation - $22,000
  • Troy Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $19,000


Bucks County

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County - $5,000
  • Bucks County Community College Foundation - $10,000
  • Bucks County Free Library - $25,000
  • Bucks County Historical Society - $15,000
  • Centennial Education Foundation - $8,000
  • Council Rock Education Foundation - $8,000
  • Foundation for Learning in Tredyffrin/Easttown - $5,000
  • Lakeside Youth Services - $30,000
  • The Pathway School - $30,000
  • Central Bucks Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $13,900
  • Center School - $30,000
  • Henkels Foundation - Plumstead Christian Academy - $30,000
  • Heritage Conservancy - $8,000
  • Pearl S. Buck International, Inc. - $20,000
  • United Way of Greater Philadelphia & South NJ - $5,000
  • West Chester Area Education Foundation - $24,000
  • Walnut Street Theatre - $5,000
  • YMCA of Bucks County - $10,000
  • Foundation for Jewish Day Schools of Greater Philadelphia - $20,000
  • Libertae - $30,000
  • ProJeCt - $20,000
  • United Way of Bucks County - $10,000
  • General Council of Assemblies of God - Covenant Scholarship Organization - $11,500
  • Chester County Futures - $5,000
  • Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc. - $20,000
  • North Penn School District Educational Foundation - $15,000
  • North Penn Valley Boys & Girls Club, Inc. - $10,000
  • Bristol Riverside Theatre - $5,000

Lycoming County

  • Pennsylvania College of Technology Community Arts Center - $20,000
  • Pennsylvania College of Technology Foundation - $6,000
  • St. John Neumann Regional Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) - $11,500
  • First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania - $198,000 allocated to eighteen school districts including these ones in Lycoming County:
    • East Lycoming Area - $6,900
    • Jersey Shore Area - $8,800
    • Loyalsock Area - $6,900
    • Montgomery Area - $13,900
    • Montoursville Area - $8,600
    • Muncy Area - $6,900
    • South Williamsport Area - $6,900
    • Warrior Run Area - $6,900
    • Williamsport Area - $13,900

Potter, McKean & Cameron County

  • Austin Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $5,200
  • Coudersport Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $14,000
  • Galeton Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $7,000
  • Port Allegany Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $7,000
  • Cameron County Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $12,300

Tioga County

  • Commonwealth Charitable Management - $20,000
  • Endless Mountain Music Festival - $10,000
  • Tioga County Foundation - $56,000 allocated to the school districts below
    • Wellsboro Area - $22,000
    • Southern Tioga Area - $14,000
    • Northern Tioga Area - $20,000
  • Trinity Lutheran Church and School - $30,000

'At C&N, we believe we play an important role in our local communities. It all starts with our youth - doing our part to provide them with valuable opportunities to learn and grow will lead to a brighter future for all of us,' said Brad Scovill, President & CEO of C&N.

About C&N: C&N is an independent community bank providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services through 30 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga, counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in NY. C&N also operates two loan production offices in Elmira, NY and York, PA, which offer commercial, residential and consumer lending services. C&N can be found on the worldwide web at cnbankpa.com. The Company's stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.
Disclaimer

Citizens & Northern Corporation published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
