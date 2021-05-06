Citizens & Northern : C&N Donates $800,000 to Benefit Local Education
May 6, 2021
C&N's Bruce Smithgall (left) and Thomas Rudy (right) present a check in the amount of $198,000 to representatives of the First Community Foundation, Jason McCahan (left center) and Jennifer Wilson (right center) in support of local school districts.
WELLSBORO, PA - C&N recognized the importance of investing in local education with donations totaling $800,000 to area Educational Improvement, Scholarship and Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship Organizations.
Education is key to a strong and prosperous community. However, there are many budgetary roadblocks preventing children from receiving the level of education they deserve. C&N is committed to closing this gap by supporting local organizations that have made it their mission to ensure every child has access to educational opportunities. By investing in our youth, we are putting our local economies on the path to sustained growth and creating more opportunities to thrive.
The following organizations were presented with checks supporting their mission to provide strong educational programs:
Bradford County
Athens Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $19,000
Epiphany Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) - $6,000
Saint Agnes Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) - $6,000
Sayre Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $7,000
Sullivan County Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $13,900
Towanda Area School District Foundation - $22,000
Troy Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $19,000
Bucks County
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County - $5,000
Bucks County Community College Foundation - $10,000
Bucks County Free Library - $25,000
Bucks County Historical Society - $15,000
Centennial Education Foundation - $8,000
Council Rock Education Foundation - $8,000
Foundation for Learning in Tredyffrin/Easttown - $5,000
Lakeside Youth Services - $30,000
The Pathway School - $30,000
Central Bucks Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $13,900
Center School - $30,000
Henkels Foundation - Plumstead Christian Academy - $30,000
Heritage Conservancy - $8,000
Pearl S. Buck International, Inc. - $20,000
United Way of Greater Philadelphia & South NJ - $5,000
West Chester Area Education Foundation - $24,000
Walnut Street Theatre - $5,000
YMCA of Bucks County - $10,000
Foundation for Jewish Day Schools of Greater Philadelphia - $20,000
Libertae - $30,000
ProJeCt - $20,000
United Way of Bucks County - $10,000
General Council of Assemblies of God - Covenant Scholarship Organization - $11,500
Chester County Futures - $5,000
Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc. - $20,000
North Penn School District Educational Foundation - $15,000
North Penn Valley Boys & Girls Club, Inc. - $10,000
Bristol Riverside Theatre - $5,000
Lycoming County
Pennsylvania College of Technology Community Arts Center - $20,000
Pennsylvania College of Technology Foundation - $6,000
St. John Neumann Regional Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) - $11,500
First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania - $198,000 allocated to eighteen school districts including these ones in Lycoming County:
East Lycoming Area - $6,900
Jersey Shore Area - $8,800
Loyalsock Area - $6,900
Montgomery Area - $13,900
Montoursville Area - $8,600
Muncy Area - $6,900
South Williamsport Area - $6,900
Warrior Run Area - $6,900
Williamsport Area - $13,900
Potter, McKean & Cameron County
Austin Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $5,200
Coudersport Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $14,000
Galeton Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $7,000
Port Allegany Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $7,000
Cameron County Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $12,300
Tioga County
Commonwealth Charitable Management - $20,000
Endless Mountain Music Festival - $10,000
Tioga County Foundation - $56,000 allocated to the school districts below
Wellsboro Area - $22,000
Southern Tioga Area - $14,000
Northern Tioga Area - $20,000
Trinity Lutheran Church and School - $30,000
'At C&N, we believe we play an important role in our local communities. It all starts with our youth - doing our part to provide them with valuable opportunities to learn and grow will lead to a brighter future for all of us,' said Brad Scovill, President & CEO of C&N.
About C&N: C&N is an independent community bank providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services through 30 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga, counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in NY. C&N also operates two loan production offices in Elmira, NY and York, PA, which offer commercial, residential and consumer lending services. C&N can be found on the worldwide web at cnbankpa.com. The Company's stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.
