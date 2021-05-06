Citizens & Northern : C&N Donates $800,000 to Benefit Local Education

May 6, 2021



C&N's Bruce Smithgall (left) and Thomas Rudy (right) present a check in the amount of $198,000 to representatives of the First Community Foundation, Jason McCahan (left center) and Jennifer Wilson (right center) in support of local school districts.

WELLSBORO, PA - C&N recognized the importance of investing in local education with donations totaling $800,000 to area Educational Improvement, Scholarship and Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship Organizations.

Education is key to a strong and prosperous community. However, there are many budgetary roadblocks preventing children from receiving the level of education they deserve. C&N is committed to closing this gap by supporting local organizations that have made it their mission to ensure every child has access to educational opportunities. By investing in our youth, we are putting our local economies on the path to sustained growth and creating more opportunities to thrive.

The following organizations were presented with checks supporting their mission to provide strong educational programs:

Bradford County

Athens Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $19,000

(through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $19,000 Epiphany Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) - $6,000

(through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) - $6,000 Saint Agnes Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) - $6,000

(through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) - $6,000 Sayre Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $7,000

(through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $7,000 Sullivan County Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $13,900

(through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $13,900 Towanda Area School District Foundation - $22,000

- $22,000 Troy Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $19,000



Bucks County

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County - $5,000

- $5,000 Bucks County Community College Foundation - $10,000

- $10,000 Bucks County Free Library - $25,000

- $25,000 Bucks County Historical Society - $15,000

- $15,000 Centennial Education Foundation - $8,000

- $8,000 Council Rock Education Foundation - $8,000

- $8,000 Foundation for Learning in Tredyffrin/Easttown - $5,000

- $5,000 Lakeside Youth Services - $30,000

- $30,000 The Pathway School - $30,000

- $30,000 Central Bucks Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $13,900

(through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $13,900 Center School - $30,000

- $30,000 Henkels Foundation - Plumstead Christian Academy - $30,000

- $30,000 Heritage Conservancy - $8,000

- $8,000 Pearl S. Buck International, Inc. - $20,000

- $20,000 United Way of Greater Philadelphia & South NJ - $5,000

- $5,000 West Chester Area Education Foundation - $24,000

- $24,000 Walnut Street Theatre - $5,000

- $5,000 YMCA of Bucks County - $10,000

- $10,000 Foundation for Jewish Day Schools of Greater Philadelphia - $20,000

- $20,000 Libertae - $30,000

- $30,000 ProJeCt - $20,000

- $20,000 United Way of Bucks County - $10,000

- $10,000 General Council of Assemblies of God - Covenant Scholarship Organization - $11,500

- $11,500 Chester County Futures - $5,000

- $5,000 Congreso de Latinos Unidos, Inc. - $20,000

- $20,000 North Penn School District Educational Foundation - $15,000

- $15,000 North Penn Valley Boys & Girls Club, Inc. - $10,000

- $10,000 Bristol Riverside Theatre - $5,000

Lycoming County

Pennsylvania College of Technology Community Arts Center - $20,000

- $20,000 Pennsylvania College of Technology Foundation - $6,000

- $6,000 St. John Neumann Regional Academy Scholarship (through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) - $11,500

(through the Diocese of Scranton Scholarship Foundation) - $11,500 First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania - $198,000 allocated to eighteen school districts including these ones in Lycoming County: East Lycoming Area - $6,900 Jersey Shore Area - $8,800 Loyalsock Area - $6,900 Montgomery Area - $13,900 Montoursville Area - $8,600 Muncy Area - $6,900 South Williamsport Area - $6,900 Warrior Run Area - $6,900 Williamsport Area - $13,900

- $198,000 allocated to eighteen school districts including these ones in Lycoming County:

Potter, McKean & Cameron County

Austin Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $5,200

(through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $5,200 Coudersport Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $14,000

(through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $14,000 Galeton Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $7,000

(through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $7,000 Port Allegany Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $7,000

(through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $7,000 Cameron County Area School District (through First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania) - $12,300

Tioga County

Commonwealth Charitable Management - $20,000

- $20,000 Endless Mountain Music Festival - $10,000

- $10,000 Tioga County Foundation - $56,000 allocated to the school districts below Wellsboro Area - $22,000 Southern Tioga Area - $14,000 Northern Tioga Area - $20,000

- $56,000 allocated to the school districts below Trinity Lutheran Church and School - $30,000

'At C&N, we believe we play an important role in our local communities. It all starts with our youth - doing our part to provide them with valuable opportunities to learn and grow will lead to a brighter future for all of us,' said Brad Scovill, President & CEO of C&N.

About C&N: C&N is an independent community bank providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services through 30 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga, counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in NY. C&N also operates two loan production offices in Elmira, NY and York, PA, which offer commercial, residential and consumer lending services. C&N can be found on the worldwide web at cnbankpa.com. The Company's stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.

