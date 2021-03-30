Citizens & Northern : Enter for Your Chance to Discover One of PA's Best Small Towns

WELLSBORO - This quarter, C&N's Giving Back, Giving Together fundraiser not only supports our local area food banks, but it also gives all those who enter a chance to discover the beauty of C&N's hometown.

Located just minutes from the Grand Canyon of PA, Wellsboro's gaslight lined streets and hometown shops offer a truly relaxing getaway. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the many hiking, biking, kayaking and other activities available in and around Wellsboro.

The winner will receive a package valued at $500, which includes:

Donate now! Open C&N's PeoplePay, Venmo, Paypal or GooglePay Insert GBGT@cnbankpa.com as the recipient & the amount you wish to donate Indicate which organization from our list you would like to support

Share & Like C&N's #GivingBackGivingTogether Facebook posts C&N donates $1 for every like, share and comment.

Spread the word! Oftentimes, the best way to support a cause is to raise awareness. Word of mouth is often the most powerful way to get others involved.



No purchase or donation required. You do not have to be a C&N customer to enter. A donation of any amount does not increase the chances of winning. A maximum of 40 tickets per entrant. Enter to win from March 29, 2021 to April 10, 2021. For free entries, contact a C&N office. Drawing will take place on April 14, 2021. *The grand prize winner can select to receive this prize as a $500 gift card, cash or check.