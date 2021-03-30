Log in
CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPORATION

(CZNC)
Citizens & Northern : Enter for Your Chance to Discover One of PA's Best Small Towns

03/30/2021
WELLSBORO - This quarter, C&N's Giving Back, Giving Together fundraiser not only supports our local area food banks, but it also gives all those who enter a chance to discover the beauty of C&N's hometown.

Located just minutes from the Grand Canyon of PA, Wellsboro's gaslight lined streets and hometown shops offer a truly relaxing getaway. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the many hiking, biking, kayaking and other activities available in and around Wellsboro.

The winner will receive a package valued at $500, which includes:

Wellsboro was named one of the best small towns in Pennsylvania by several sources, including MSN, Uncovering PA, PennLive, and Planet Ware. Each year, thorough their Giving Back, Giving Together (GBGT) program, C&N partners with local organizations to support different causes. Recently, GBGT turned its focus to Fighting Hunger. Millions of people now face financial strain as a result of the economic impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are now relying on food banks for sustenance. As consumer demand has placed constraints on supply chains, fewer donations are reaching the food banks, causing uncertainty for those who depend on them. To make matters worse, many of the volunteers who pack and distribute food are seniors who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus. Food banks need our help now more than ever. Please join us in this year's quest to Fight Hunger through the support of 19 local food banks and backpack programs. Each C&N office is partnered directly with one of these local organizations, which means every dollar raised through Giving Back, Giving Together stays local and helps your neighbors in need. Here's how you can help:
  • Get your Discover Wellsboro raffle entries
  • Donate now!
    • Open C&N's PeoplePay, Venmo, Paypal or GooglePay
    • Insert GBGT@cnbankpa.com as the recipient & the amount you wish to donate
    • Indicate which organization from our list you would like to support
  • Share & Like C&N's #GivingBackGivingTogether Facebook posts
    • C&N donates $1 for every like, share and comment.
  • Spread the word!
    • Oftentimes, the best way to support a cause is to raise awareness. Word of mouth is often the most powerful way to get others involved.
C&N's Giving Back, Giving Together community fundraising campaign was formed in March of 2015. C&N teammates believed that they could make a positive and lasting impact on our local communities by supporting a specific cause each year. As an employee-driven effort, this program has provided C&N with an opportunity to make a lasting impression on our communities, but the magnitude of its impact was a very pleasant surprise. In all, our team members have raised $449,852 in monetary donations, collected 29,066 item donations and volunteered 1,040 hours of their own time. 'With the support of our teammates and community members, we've provided over 352,000 meals for local families who rely on food banks to eat. Although this year has been particularly challenging, our teams have found creative ways to provide support and hope during this time, including online fundraisers like this one. We appreciate the engagement from our community members to support our passion for making a difference in our communities,' said Caitlin Hilliard, C&N's Giving Back, Giving Together program coordinator.
No purchase or donation required. You do not have to be a C&N customer to enter. A donation of any amount does not increase the chances of winning. A maximum of 40 tickets per entrant. Enter to win from March 29, 2021 to April 10, 2021. For free entries, contact a C&N office. Drawing will take place on April 14, 2021. *The grand prize winner can select to receive this prize as a $500 gift card, cash or check.

Disclaimer

Citizens & Northern Corporation published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
