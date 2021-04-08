Citizens & Northern : Strategic Changes Announced for C&N Wealth Management

WELLSBORO, PA - C&N continues to make strategic adjustments that position the company for future growth. C&N Wealth Management announced organizational changes to its division and the appointment of four employees to Senior Vice President. The announcement comes weeks after the company publicized organization-wide changes to its structure and leadership team and further enhances the synergies across lines of business.

Janice Ward, C&N's Chief Wealth Management Officer, said, 'Our vision is to provide outstanding holistic financial advice and service through the company's value-based relationship model. These most recent changes enhance our client-centered approach on a local, market-specific basis while creating more focus for leadership.'

To align more closely with C&N's commitment to provide the most comprehensive client solutions, their full suite of financial services is now integrated into three regions: