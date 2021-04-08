Citizens & Northern : Strategic Changes Announced for C&N Wealth Management
April 8, 2021
WELLSBORO, PA - C&N continues to make strategic adjustments that position the company for future growth. C&N Wealth Management announced organizational changes to its division and the appointment of four employees to Senior Vice President. The announcement comes weeks after the company publicized organization-wide changes to its structure and leadership team and further enhances the synergies across lines of business.
Janice Ward, C&N's Chief Wealth Management Officer, said, 'Our vision is to provide outstanding holistic financial advice and service through the company's value-based relationship model. These most recent changes enhance our client-centered approach on a local, market-specific basis while creating more focus for leadership.'
To align more closely with C&N's commitment to provide the most comprehensive client solutions, their full suite of financial services is now integrated into three regions:
North Region - Cameron, Potter, Tioga, Bradford, and Sullivan Counties in PA and Steuben and Chemung Counties in New York
Northcentral Region - Lycoming County in Pennsylvania
Southeast Region - Bucks and York Counties in Pennsylvania
Recognizing the accomplishments of the department's leadership, three Wealth Management team members have been appointed to Senior Vice President. In their roles, they'll also focus on specific areas of expertise:
Larry Alderson, SVP/Regional Wealth Management Executive, will oversee the North Region with focus on Fiduciary Oversight and Client Service Delivery.
Sam Lush, SVP/Regional Wealth Management Executive, will oversee the Northcentral and Southeast Regions. Sam will also focus on C&N Retirement Services and relationship development efforts throughout the footprint.
Philip Prough, SVP/Senior Investment Officer, will continue managing C&N's investment program with focus on investment strategy, portfolio development and selection of securities, along with managing client and trust investments to meet established financial objectives and risk framework.
A segment within C&N Wealth Management, the Tax Team handles tax preparation for individuals, corporations, nonprofits and fiduciary returns. This team has recently grown with the addition of Doris Merrick, Senior Trust Tax Accountant and Michael Allen, Tax Accountant, who have joined Lynn Smith, a Tax Officer at C&N since 2013.
Brad Scovill, C&N President & CEO, said, 'C&N Wealth Management has a long history of creating value for our clients and we have many opportunities to build on this legacy into the future. These promotions and organizational changes align the Team to successfully deliver on our mission of creating value for our clients and communities.'
