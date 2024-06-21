WELLSBORO, Pa., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Citizens & Northern Corporation, NASDAQ: CZNC) – C&N, a leading community-oriented financial services institution, is proud to announce the results of its 2023 Giving Back, Giving Together program. Over the last 12 months, C&N teammates raised just over $98,000 to support local senior organizations. In addition to monetary donations, teammates collected 3,022 essential items and volunteered 166 hours at senior organizations.

Senior Partners

C&N is proud to have partnered with 24 local organizations that support our senior population, helping to ensure they had access to essential services, enriching their lives and fostering a sense of well-being.

Bradford , Sullivan , Susquehanna , and Tioga County Area Agency on Aging – supported by our Towanda , Wellsboro Branch Second Floor & Wysox Teams

Bradford Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – supported by our East Smithfield Team

Canton Active Living Center – supported by our Troy Team

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County – supported by our Lancaster Team

Coudersport Senior Center – supported by our Coudersport Team

Crispus Attucks Active Living Center – supported by our York Team

Dementia Society – supported by our Doylestown Team

Emporium & Driftwood Senior Centers – supported by our Emporium Team

Faith in Action – supported by our Hornell Team

Grandsavers are Lifesavers - Tioga Team

- Knoxville Active Living Center – supported by our Elkland & Knoxville Teams

Liberty's Loving Arms – supported by our Liberty Team

Mansfield ALC – supported by our Mansfield Team

Mildred Active Living Society – supported by our Dushore & Laporte Teams

Pickering Manor – supported by our Newtown Team

Port Allegany Senior Center – supported by our Port Allegany Team

Sayre Health Care Center – supported by our Athens & Sayre Teams

Step, Inc – supported by our Lycoming County Teams

This Is My Quest: Veterans in The Wild: Elder Adventures – supported by our Wellsboro Bower Building Team

Troy Food Pantry – supported by our Troy Team

UPMC Home Care and Hospice – supported by our Wellsboro Branch Third Floor Team

Wellsboro Senior Center – supported by our Wellsboro Branch First Floor Team

Wellsboro Shared Home – supported by our Wellsboro Administration Building Team

Community Business Partners

A huge thank you to our incredible local business partners for joining C&N in supporting the senior community through their generous donations to Giving Back, Giving Together:

Beiter's Inc. , Williamsport, PA

Choice Carpet Cleaners, Inc. , Williamsport, PA

Close's Lumber Co., Inc. , Roulette, PA

Eadeh Family Limited Partnership, Doylestown, PA

E & J Trucking Inc., Liberty, PA

JSH Enterprises, Inc. , Emporium, PA

Keck's Food Service, Inc. , Millerton, PA

Smokie Properties Unlimited, Inc. , Levittown, PA

Success Rehabilitation Inc., Quakertown, PA

Giving Back, Giving Together: Another Year of Impact

Since its inception in 2015, Giving Back, Giving Together has championed a different cause each year. This year, C&N teammates will be directing their fundraising efforts towards supporting local cancer patients through their "Standing Strong Against Cancer" campaign.

A Commitment to Community

"Giving Back, Giving Together is an effort that's close to the hearts of our teammates," said Caitlin Hilliard, program organizer. "We are dedicated to serving those within our communities who are struggling and, this year, we're focusing on supporting individuals battling cancer."

Multifaceted Approach to Supporting Cancer Patients

C&N has planned a comprehensive approach to supporting cancer patients, including:

Raising monetary donations

Collecting essential items

Volunteering time and services

These efforts aim to address the specific needs of cancer patients and create a positive impact in their lives.

Join the Fight Against Cancer: Make a Difference in Your Community

C&N invites the community to stand together in supporting local cancer patients. Here are several ways you can make a real impact:

Donate Online: Visit cnbankpa.com/GBGT to make a secure contribution. Every dollar stays local and directly benefits those facing cancer.

Visit cnbankpa.com/GBGT to make a secure contribution. Every dollar stays local and directly benefits those facing cancer. Double Your Impact: Attend C&N's fundraising events – both in-branch and online opportunities are available! Follow us on social media for details.

Attend C&N's fundraising events – both in-branch and online opportunities are available! Follow us on social media for details. Spread Awareness on Social Media: Like and share C&N's #GivingBackGivingTogether posts on Facebook. Remember, C&N donates $1 for every like and share, so your support goes further online!

Like and share C&N's #GivingBackGivingTogether posts on Facebook. Remember, C&N donates for every like and share, so your support goes further online! Be a Champion in Your Community: Spread the word about C&N's Giving Back, Giving Together initiative. Together, we can raise awareness and critical funds for local cancer patients.

Every dollar donated remains local and ensures the future of vital services for cancer patients.

A Legacy of Giving Back

Since 2015, Giving Back, Giving Together has raised over $743,731 in monetary donations, collected 42,209 items, and volunteered 1,649 hours to support various community organizations.

C&N remains dedicated to supporting the communities it serves, and Giving Back, Giving Together is a testament to that commitment. Together, we can make a positive impact in the lives of those facing cancer.

About C&N: C&N is an independent community financial services company providing complete banking, financial, investment and insurance services with 30 full-service offices located throughout Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga, counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in NY. C&N also operates one loan production office in Elmira, NY, which offers commercial, residential and consumer lending services. C&N can be found on the worldwide web at www.cnbankpa.com. The Company's stock is listed on NASDAQ Capital Market Securities under the symbol CZNC.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cn-teams-raise-over-98-000-for-local-senior-citizens-302178416.html

SOURCE Citizens & Northern Corp