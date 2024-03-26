

Holly Wise, Community Office Manager in Laporte

WELLSBORO, PA (Citizens & Northern Corporation, NASDAQ: CZNC) - C&N recognizes Holly Wise's dedication to customer service and community involvement with her well-deserved promotion to Community Office Manager in its Laporte office.

"We are excited to see Holly take on this new role," said Elizabeth Johnson, VP - Regional Personal Banking Manager. "Her dedication to our customers and the Laporte community makes her a perfect fit for this position."

Holly began her career at C&N in 2011 as a part-time Teller and has since held various positions, including Universal Banker and Personal Banker. Throughout her career, she has built strong relationships with customers and established herself as a trusted advisor in the Laporte market.

Beyond her commitment to client service, Holly is a dedicated team player and a vocal advocate for Laporte and the surrounding areas. She is a fixture at community events and volunteers with local emergency services, the Laporte Enhancement Committee and Sullivan County Schools.

Holly resides in Laporte with her husband, Scott, and their twin daughters, Cyndi and Erin. In her free time, she enjoys crafting and genealogy research.

The C&N team looks forward to Holly continuing to excel in her new role and further strengthening C&N's connection with the Sullivan County community.

