WELLSBORO, PA - C&N Wealth Management, the region's leader in wealth management, continues to strengthen its local presence by adding two new professionals to its Bradford County team. These additions demonstrate C&N's commitment to providing exceptional wealth management services tailored to the unique needs of clients in the region.

Brittanie Ockerhausen joins the C&N team in Sayre with over 18 years of experience in wealth management and financial planning. Having previously worked for industry leaders like Scottrade and Ameritrade, her extensive knowledge, expertise and leadership promises to deliver significant value to clients in Bradford County and beyond.

Hailey Williams, a Troy resident currently pursuing a degree in finance, joins C&N as a Wealth Management Associate in the Troy office. Hailey's enthusiasm for the industry and commitment to personalized service perfectly aligns with C&N's dedication to exceptional client care. Her involvement in the community, including various volleyball coaching positions and a board member role with the Bradford/Sullivan Association of Realtors, further underscores a shared focus on building strong local relationships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brittanie and Hailey to our growing teams," says Matt Bower, EVP & Chief Wealth Management Officer. "Their expertise, dedication and local connections will undoubtedly strengthen our presence in Bradford County. C&N is committed to fostering long-lasting relationships with our clients and these new team members perfectly embody that philosophy."