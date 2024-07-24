

WELLSBORO, PA - C&N Wealth Management continues to strengthen its Bradford County presence with recent enhancements to its regional team. Overseeing a talented group of professionals is newly promoted Scott Clark, Senior Vice President and Regional Wealth Management Executive.

In his new role, Clark will oversee C&N Wealth Management in Tioga, Bradford and Sullivan Counties. His responsibilities will include driving client acquisition, enhancing brand visibility and fostering community relationships.

Matt Bower, Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Management Officer at C&N, comments: "Scott's proven leadership and dedication will undoubtedly yield significant benefits to our organization, clients and communities." Clark's leadership is expected to strengthen collaboration between the company's wealth management, retail and commercial divisions, positioning C&N for continued success in these markets.

Matt Landis

Seasoned financial advisor, Matt Landis, serves as Vice President and Regional Manager of Financial Services Delivery. With over 17 years of experience, Matt is a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor, holding several Pennsylvania Insurance Licenses with expertise in mineral and royalty asset management.

In 2014, Matt earned his Certificate of Accreditation as a Professional Minerals and Royalty Asset Manager, allowing him to partner with local mineral owners to ensure strategic management of oil and gas leases.

Brittanie Ockerhausen

Brittanie Ockerhausen joined the Sayre team in March, bringing over 18 years of wealth management and financial planning experience. Having previously worked for industry leaders like Scottrade and Ameritrade, her extensive knowledge, expertise and leadership promises to deliver significant value to clients in Bradford County and beyond.

Alex Richey

Alex Richey's accounting experience and strong background in retirement and wealth planning serves her well as a C&N Financial Consultant. She is responsible for serving a diverse client base within the Bradford County region. With a bachelor's degree in accounting from Mansfield University, she has completed the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) exam, the Retirement Plan Consultant Program, and graduated from the Cannon Financial Trust School.

Jessica R. Walton

Providing exceptional support to our clients and staff is Jessica Walton, recently promoted to Trust Administrator I in Sayre. With nearly five years of dedicated service, Jessica has been an invaluable asset to Bradford County clients and business partners in one the largest Trust and Investment Management portfolios in the C&N footprint.

Hailey Williams

Rounding out our Bradford County team is Hailey Williams, who joined C&N this spring. A Troy native, Hailey is currently pursuing a degree in finance. Hailey's enthusiasm for the industry and commitment to personalized service perfectly aligns with C&N's dedication to outstanding exceptional client care. Her involvement in the community, including various volleyball coaching positions and a board member role with the Bradford/Sullivan Association of Realtors, further underscores a shared focus on building strong local relationships.

Brad Scovill, President and CEO, expressed his confidence in the Bradford County team: "We're excited about these enhancements and know that Scott and his team are well-positioned to provide an exceptional, second-to-none experience for our clients in our Bradford County Market and beyond."

C&N, a long-standing financial institution in Bradford County, remains devoted to supporting its clients and local communities in achieving their financial goals. This team of wealth management professionals is poised to deliver value to the region through tailored solutions, local relationships, and a commitment to helping its clients and neighbors achieve their financial goals.

To connect with Scott, Matt, Brittanie, Alex or Jessica, simply visit your local C&N office, click cnbankpa.com or call 1.800.487.8784.

