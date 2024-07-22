WELLSBORO, Pa., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Citizens & Northern Corporation, NASDAQ: CZNC) -- In today's digital age, protecting yourself online is paramount.

To help address this growing need, C&N, a leading community bank, has introduced MoneyArmor. This comprehensive fraud and cybersecurity program is designed to empower businesses and individuals of all ages with the tools and knowledge to safeguard their finances and navigate the digital landscape with confidence.

Combating Fraud

Fraudsters constantly devise new scams to exploit our vulnerabilities online. "In the past year, we've seen a significant increase in fraud attempts targeting our customers across all age groups," says John Reber, Chief Risk Management Officer at C&N. "These scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and it's crucial that we provide our customers with the resources they need to protect themselves." C&N's MoneyArmor program takes a proactive approach to fraudsters' tactics by offering tailored, user-specific resources: interactive games for teens, actionable tips for adults, protection geared specifically for seniors, and curated content for businesses.

Additional key features include:

Fraud Detection and Prevention: Advanced monitoring systems and real-time threat detection safeguard your accounts against unauthorized activity.

Advanced monitoring systems and real-time threat detection safeguard your accounts against unauthorized activity. Personalized Education: Tailored training and resources to address varying levels of digital literacy and fraud awareness, empowering users to identify and avoid common scams.

Tailored training and resources to address varying levels of digital literacy and awareness, empowering users to identify and avoid common scams. Community Engagement: Initiatives that promote collaboration and education about online safety best practices foster a collective defense against fraud .

More Than Security: A Financial Wellness Movement

"Cybersecurity has become a societal issue," said Pete Boergermann, SVP - Director of Information Security at C&N. "MoneyArmor not only addresses the technical aspects of online security but also promotes community awareness by educating and empowering users, regardless of age. " By bridging the generational gap and fostering a culture of digital responsibility, MoneyArmor unites individuals and businesses to combat fraud. This ensures everyone can participate in the digital age with confidence and peace of mind.

Take Action:

Don't wait to take control of your financial security. Visit our website at cnbankpa.com/MoneyArmor to learn more.

