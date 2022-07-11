Citrix : Provides Update on Pending Acquisition by Affiliates of Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital - Form 8-K

Citrix Provides Update on Pending Acquisition by Affiliates of Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - July 11, 2022 - Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) ("Citrix") today provided an update on the approval process and timeline for the pending acquisition of Citrix by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners ("Vista") and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation ("Evergreen"), an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. In April 2022, Citrix shareholders voted to approve the pending acquisition pursuant to which Citrix shareholders will receive $104.00 per share in cash.

The parties are awaiting receipt of the final regulatory approvals required to complete the transaction, which is currently expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. Upon completion of the transaction, Citrix's shares will no longer trade on the Nasdaq, and Citrix will become a private company. As previously announced, in connection with the transaction, Vista and Evergreen intend to combine Citrix and TIBCO Software ("TIBCO"), one of Vista's portfolio companies.

Vista and Evergreen also announced today that, upon closing of the transaction, Tom Krause will assume the role of CEO of the combined company. Mr. Krause previously served as an executive officer of Broadcom Inc., and most recently was responsible for forming and leading the Broadcom Software Group as President, before which he was CFO. Bob Calderoni will continue to serve as Citrix Interim CEO and President until the completion of the transaction.

