CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.

(CTXS)
Citrix : reg; Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

03/02/2021 | 08:32am EST
Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) today announced that on March 1, 2021, Citrix granted a total of 268,248 restricted stock units to 55 employees who joined Citrix as a result of the acquisition of Wrike, which completed on February 26, 2021.

These inducement grants of restricted stock units were granted pursuant to the Citrix Systems, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan and vest over three years, with 1/3 vesting on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of March 1, 2021, subject to continued employment or service through each applicable vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable restricted stock unit agreements and the Citrix Systems, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan.

The inducement grants were approved by Citrix’s Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors, as required by Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements, which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the continued service of Wrike employees and the future vesting of inducement grants constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the ability to attract, retain and incentivize key talent; and other risks detailed in Citrix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

© 2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 362 M - -
Net income 2021 511 M - -
Net Debt 2021 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 17 049 M 17 049 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,13x
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Citrix Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 158,86 $
Last Close Price 138,65 $
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David James Henshall President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arlen R. Shenkman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert M. Calderoni Chairman
Jeroen M. van Rotterdam Senior Vice President-Engineering
Woong Joseph Kim Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.6.57%17 049
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.48%1 787 053
SEA LIMITED24.85%127 220
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.21.45%119 575
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC7.54%62 891
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE3.61%54 273
