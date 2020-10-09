Citrix : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Before Market Open on Thursday, October 22

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), today announced that it plans to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 before market open. At approximately 7:05 a.m. ET the third quarter 2020 earnings letter discussing financial results, quarterly highlights, and business outlook will be posted at http://www.citrix.com/investors. A conference call will begin at 8:15 a.m. ET to address questions. The call will be accessible via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Citrix corporate website at http://www.citrix.com/investors.

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005586/en/