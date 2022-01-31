Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Citrix Systems, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CTXS   US1773761002

CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.

(CTXS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Citrix Systems, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Vista.

01/31/2022 | 08:39am EST
MILWAUKEE, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Vista. 

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/citrix-systems-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Citrix's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Citrix shareholders will receive only $104 per share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Citrix by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Citrix accepts a superior bid. Citrix insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Citrix's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Citrix.

If you own Citrix common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/citrix-systems-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-citrix-systems-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-vista-301471481.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
