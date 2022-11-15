Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Citrus Leisure PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REEF.N0000   LK0083N00002

CITRUS LEISURE PLC

(REEF.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
6.400 LKR   +3.23%
05:52aCitrus Leisure : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2022
PU
09/02Citrus Leisure : Annual Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2022
PU
08/15Citrus Leisure PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citrus Leisure : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2022

11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

C i t r u s L e i s u r e P L C

Interim Financial Statements

For the Quarter ended 30th September 2022

Citrus Leisure PLC and Its Subsidiaries

CEO Message

Dear Shareholders,

It is with great pleasure that I share with you the interim financial statements of Citrus Leisure PLC for the quarter ending 30th September 2022.

The Group Hotels had its normal operations during the quarter under review whilst Citrus Waskaduwa and Citrus Hikkaduwa Hotels were operated as Intermediary Care Centers during the previous year which concluded on the 30th of September 2022. Overall, the Group recorded a Revenue of Rs. 301 Mn (YoY 113%) for the quarter ending 30th September 2022 while maintaining GP ratio at 54% against previous year's recorded 67%. Also the Group incurred operating loss amounting to Rs. 151 Mn and Net Loss amounting to Rs. 346 Mn during the quarter under review.

For the Six month ending 30th September 2022, the Group posted Rs. 592Mn (YoY 113%) revenue and 58% GP margin against previous year's recorded 66%. Also Admin and operational expenses increased by 49% and finance cost by 110% compared to previous year same period. Hence Group's profitability decreased significantly and recorded Rs. 248 Mn operating loss and Rs. 608 Mn net loss for the same period. Citrus Hikkaduwa hotel contributed Rs. 144 Mn while Citrus Waskaduwa and Citrus Silver Hotels contributed Rs. 267 Mn and Rs. 181Mn respectively towards the Group's total revenue for the six month period under review.

Citrus Hikkaduwa operated at 42% Occupancy , Citrus Waskaduwa at 34% and Citrus Silver at 46% .The drop in occupancies was mainly due to the lack of tourist arrivals to the country. The Group is hoping that economic activities of the country will pick up during the coming months to ensure higher occupancy levels at all hotels . Revenues of all three restaurants under Citrus Silver Limited, "Steuart &Co Pub", "Ceylon Curry Club" and "Heladiv Tea Club" dropped sharply against the Company's planned numbers due to road access to this area was restricted for a lengthy period of time denying guest to patronise our restaurants in the Fort area.

With the crisis situation in the country, most of the expenses and cost have increased sharply compared to previous year and almost all food and beverage items, other expenses and services have increased over 300%. In addition to this, the sudden introduction of 15% Value added Tax and 2.5% Social Security Contribution Levy have further deteriorated our margins. With the continuous power cuts and shortage of fuel and also the increase in fuel prices, the hotels had to incur significant cost increase as generators had to be used on a daily basis for times ranging from 3 to 10 hours. Also due to the lack of foreigners, the hotels were not able to get the benefit of a higher exchange rate as well. In addition to above, increase in interest rates over 300% have eroded the profitability of the Group.

Future Outlook

It is evident that Russian market will continue to generate marginal numbers during the Winter period but European market are yet to open up as uncertainties in and increases in fares of Air travel has discouraged many European holiday makers to look at long haul travel to the Asian region. The Industry is expecting political stability in the country to ensure shortages of essential commodities do not occur in the immediate future.

Thank You

Chandana Talwatte

Director/Group CEO

Page 1 of 10

Citrus Leisure PLC and Its Subsidiaries

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Group

Company

As at

30.09.2022

31.03.2022

30.09.2022

31.03.2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

6,317,894

6,410,700

4,009

4,496

Investment properties

576,496

576,496

-

-

Right-of-use assets

242,258

273,635

61,820

64,157

Intangible assets

1,818

2,315

328

472

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

3,551,794

3,551,794

Investment in associate

2,317,679

2,328,609

-

-

Other receivables - related parties

-

-

236,099

180,018

Deferred tax assests

33,762

33,762

-

-

9,489,907

9,625,517

3,854,051

3,800,937

Current assets

Inventories

67,396

39,208

-

-

Trade and other receivables

101,588

106,368

33,870

20,474

Advances and prepayments

41,729

46,505

3,469

2,783

Other current financial assets

64,511

63,961

15,915

14,959

Tax receivables

15,279

15,569

6,651

6,649

Cash and bank balances

26,164

57,860

7,674

2,942

316,667

329,470

67,578

47,808

Total assets

9,806,574

9,954,988

3,921,628

3,848,745

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Stated capital

3,256,173

3,256,173

3,256,173

3,256,173

Revaluation reserve

1,581,654

1,581,654

-

-

Retained earnings/(loss)

(1,902,653)

(1,428,454)

(82,711)

( 51,415 )

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

2,935,174

3,409,373

3,173,462

3,204,758

Non-controlling interest

1,200,441

1,334,399

-

-

Total equity

4,135,614

4,743,772

3,173,462

3,204,758

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liability

353,870

353,870

-

-

Retirement benefit obligation

47,375

45,194

12,655

11,595

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

2,629,751

2,785,539

-

-

Advance received for leasehold rights

-

-

155,088

155,985

Lease liabilities

109,484

138,962

4,967

8,678

Other payables - related parties

-

-

15,280

14,718

3,140,480

3,323,566

187,991

190,975

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

1,336,592

961,899

556,070

437,013

Interest bearing loans and borrowings

1,058,389

800,230

-

11,896

Lease liabilities

85,357

85,357

4,103

4,103

Contract liabilities

50,142

40,165

-

-

2,530,480

1,887,650

560,173

453,012

Total equity and liabilities

9,806,574

9,954,988

3,921,628

3,848,745

(138)

679

(1)

1

These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.

……………………………

D. C. A. Sandanayake

Group Finance Manager

The Board of Directors is responsible for these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by;

…………………………..

……………………………

E. P. A. Cooray

S. A. Ameresekere

Director

Director

15 November 2022

Colombo

Page 2 of 10

Citrus Leisure PLC and Its Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Quarter ended 30 September

Six month ended 30 September

Year ended

2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance

31 March 2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

301,682

141,784

113%

591,937

277,303

113%

848,527

Cost of sales

(138,792)

(47,333)

193%

(250,813)

(93,242)

169%

(283,632)

Gross profit

162,890

94,451

72%

341,124

184,061

85%

564,895

Other operating income

743

9,491

-92%

3,112

14,576

-79%

21,549

Administrative expenses

(153,607)

(114,072)

35%

(291,575)

(227,958)

28%

(489,706)

Operating expenses

(150,174)

(77,061)

95%

(275,902)

(152,987)

80%

(378,438)

Selling and marketing expenses

(11,630)

(4,849)

140%

(25,534)

(9,616)

166%

(29,678)

Operating loss

(151,777)

(92,040)

65%

(248,775)

(191,924)

30%

(311,378)

Finance expenses

(188,618)

(82,743)

128%

(351,656)

(167,822)

110%

(373,978)

Finance income

2,102

1,646

28%

3,732

2,374

57%

3,116

Share of associate company's profit/(loss), (net of tax)

(7,536)

(8,242)

-9%

(10,929)

(12,344)

-11%

126,124

Impairment of investment in associate

-

-

-

-

(35,935)

Loss before tax

(345,828)

(181,379)

91%

(607,627)

(369,716)

64%

(592,052)

Income tax reversal

(369)

(329)

12%

(530)

3,820

-114%

30,229

Loss for the period/ year

(346,198)

(181,708)

91%

(608,158)

(365,895)

66%

(561,822)

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent company

(267,150)

(155,513)

72%

(474,199)

(312,222)

52%

(459,299)

Non-controlling interests

(79,047)

(26,194)

202%

(133,959)

(53,673)

150%

(102,524)

(346,198)

(181,708)

91%

(608,158)

(365,895)

66%

(561,822)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to income

statement in subsequent periods

Revaluation gain on lands and buildings

-

-

-

-

1,127,413

Income tax effect on revaluation of land and buildings

-

-

-

-

(157,838)

Actuarial losses on defined benefit plan

-

-

-

91

-

Income tax effect on defined benefit plan

-

-

-

-

(184)

Share of other comprehensive income of associate

-

-

-

-

2,572

Other comprehensive income for the period/ year net of tax

-

-

-

-

972,054

Total comprehensive loss for the period/ year net of tax

(346,198)

(181,708)

(608,158)

(365,895)

410,232

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent company

(267,150)

(155,513)

(474,199)

(312,222)

237,625

Non-controlling interests

(79,047)

(26,194)

(133,959)

(53,673)

172,607

(346,198)

(181,708)

(608,158)

(365,895)

410,232

Basic loss per share - Basic (Rs.)

(1.00)

(0.58)

(1.77)

(1.17)

(1.72)

Page 3 of 10

Citrus Leisure PLC and Its Subsidiaries

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Company

Quarter ended 30 September

Six month ended 30 September

Year ended

2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance

31 March 2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

%

Rs.'000

Revenue

9,015

4,285

110%

18,736

8,353

124%

25,453

Cost of sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gross profit

9,015

4,285

110%

18,736

8,353

124%

25,453

Other income

448

601

-25%

896

1,049

-15%

1,945

Administrative expenses

(12,601)

(10,357)

22%

(24,747)

(19,607)

26%

(89,692)

Operating expenses

(12,463)

(9,678)

29%

(24,816)

(19,100)

30%

(39,639)

Selling and marketing expenses

-

(26)

-100%

-

(189)

-100%

(189)

Operating Loss

(15,602)

(15,176)

3%

(29,930)

(29,494)

1%

(102,121)

Finance cost

(10,838)

(6,607)

64%

(18,933)

(12,612)

50%

(25,633)

Finance income

11,566

3,646

217%

17,567

6,678

163%

15,350

Loss before Tax

(14,874)

(18,137)

-18%

(31,296)

(35,427)

-12%

(112,404)

Tax expenses

-

-

-

-

410

Loss for the period/ year

(14,874)

(18,137)

-18%

(31,296)

(35,427)

-12%

(111,993)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss

Actuarial gainson defined benefit obligations

-

-

-

-

1,710

Deferred tax effect on actuarial gains on defined benefit plan

-

-

-

-

(410)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period/year, net of tax

-

-

-

-

1,300

Total comprehensive loss for the period/year, net of tax

(14,874)

(18,137)

-18%

(31,296)

(35,427)

-12%

(110,694)

Basic loss per share - Basic (Rs.)

(0.06)

(0.07)

(0.12)

(0.13)

(0.42)

Page 4 of 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Citrus Leisure plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CITRUS LEISURE PLC
05:52aCitrus Leisure : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2022
PU
09/02Citrus Leisure : Annual Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2022
PU
08/15Citrus Leisure PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/31Citrus Leisure PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended ..
CI
02/15Citrus Leisure PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2021Citrus Leisure PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
2021Citrus Leisure plc Announces Change of Registered Address
CI
2021Citrus Leisure plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021Citrus Leisure PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 20..
CI
2020Citrus Leisure plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 849 M 2,32 M 2,32 M
Net income 2022 -459 M -1,25 M -1,25 M
Net Debt 2022 3 852 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 710 M 4,67 M 4,67 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 10,4%
Chart CITRUS LEISURE PLC
Duration : Period :
Citrus Leisure PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Priya Chandana Bandara Talwatte Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Emilianus Prema A. Cooray Chairman
Rajinda G. Seneviratne Independent Non-Executive Director
Suresh Dayanath de Mel Independent Non-Executive Director
Dilith Susantha Jayaweera Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITRUS LEISURE PLC-28.09%5
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.46%50 498
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-11.05%37 528
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP-23.95%14 818
CARNIVAL CORPORATION-47.32%13 176
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED-1.85%11 795