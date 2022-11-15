Citrus Leisure : Interim Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended 30.09.2022
11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
C i t r u s L e i s u r e P L C
Interim Financial Statements
For the Quarter ended 30th September 2022
Citrus Leisure PLC and Its Subsidiaries
CEO Message
Dear Shareholders,
It is with great pleasure that I share with you the interim financial statements of Citrus Leisure PLC for the quarter ending 30th September 2022.
The Group Hotels had its normal operations during the quarter under review whilst Citrus Waskaduwa and Citrus Hikkaduwa Hotels were operated as Intermediary Care Centers during the previous year which concluded on the 30th of September 2022. Overall, the Group recorded a Revenue of Rs. 301 Mn (YoY 113%) for the quarter ending 30th September 2022 while maintaining GP ratio at 54% against previous year's recorded 67%. Also the Group incurred operating loss amounting to Rs. 151 Mn and Net Loss amounting to Rs. 346 Mn during the quarter under review.
For the Six month ending 30th September 2022, the Group posted Rs. 592Mn (YoY 113%) revenue and 58% GP margin against previous year's recorded 66%. Also Admin and operational expenses increased by 49% and finance cost by 110% compared to previous year same period. Hence Group's profitability decreased significantly and recorded Rs. 248 Mn operating loss and Rs. 608 Mn net loss for the same period. Citrus Hikkaduwa hotel contributed Rs. 144 Mn while Citrus Waskaduwa and Citrus Silver Hotels contributed Rs. 267 Mn and Rs. 181Mn respectively towards the Group's total revenue for the six month period under review.
Citrus Hikkaduwa operated at 42% Occupancy , Citrus Waskaduwa at 34% and Citrus Silver at 46% .The drop in occupancies was mainly due to the lack of tourist arrivals to the country. The Group is hoping that economic activities of the country will pick up during the coming months to ensure higher occupancy levels at all hotels . Revenues of all three restaurants under Citrus Silver Limited, "Steuart &Co Pub", "Ceylon Curry Club" and "Heladiv Tea Club" dropped sharply against the Company's planned numbers due to road access to this area was restricted for a lengthy period of time denying guest to patronise our restaurants in the Fort area.
With the crisis situation in the country, most of the expenses and cost have increased sharply compared to previous year and almost all food and beverage items, other expenses and services have increased over 300%. In addition to this, the sudden introduction of 15% Value added Tax and 2.5% Social Security Contribution Levy have further deteriorated our margins. With the continuous power cuts and shortage of fuel and also the increase in fuel prices, the hotels had to incur significant cost increase as generators had to be used on a daily basis for times ranging from 3 to 10 hours. Also due to the lack of foreigners, the hotels were not able to get the benefit of a higher exchange rate as well. In addition to above, increase in interest rates over 300% have eroded the profitability of the Group.
Future Outlook
It is evident that Russian market will continue to generate marginal numbers during the Winter period but European market are yet to open up as uncertainties in and increases in fares of Air travel has discouraged many European holiday makers to look at long haul travel to the Asian region. The Industry is expecting political stability in the country to ensure shortages of essential commodities do not occur in the immediate future.
Thank You
Chandana Talwatte
Director/Group CEO
Page 1 of 10
Citrus Leisure PLC and Its Subsidiaries
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
Company
As at
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
6,317,894
6,410,700
4,009
4,496
Investment properties
576,496
576,496
-
-
Right-of-use assets
242,258
273,635
61,820
64,157
Intangible assets
1,818
2,315
328
472
Investments in subsidiaries
-
-
3,551,794
3,551,794
Investment in associate
2,317,679
2,328,609
-
-
Other receivables - related parties
-
-
236,099
180,018
Deferred tax assests
33,762
33,762
-
-
9,489,907
9,625,517
3,854,051
3,800,937
Current assets
Inventories
67,396
39,208
-
-
Trade and other receivables
101,588
106,368
33,870
20,474
Advances and prepayments
41,729
46,505
3,469
2,783
Other current financial assets
64,511
63,961
15,915
14,959
Tax receivables
15,279
15,569
6,651
6,649
Cash and bank balances
26,164
57,860
7,674
2,942
316,667
329,470
67,578
47,808
Total assets
9,806,574
9,954,988
3,921,628
3,848,745
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Stated capital
3,256,173
3,256,173
3,256,173
3,256,173
Revaluation reserve
1,581,654
1,581,654
-
-
Retained earnings/(loss)
(1,902,653)
(1,428,454)
(82,711)
( 51,415 )
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
2,935,174
3,409,373
3,173,462
3,204,758
Non-controlling interest
1,200,441
1,334,399
-
-
Total equity
4,135,614
4,743,772
3,173,462
3,204,758
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liability
353,870
353,870
-
-
Retirement benefit obligation
47,375
45,194
12,655
11,595
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
2,629,751
2,785,539
-
-
Advance received for leasehold rights
-
-
155,088
155,985
Lease liabilities
109,484
138,962
4,967
8,678
Other payables - related parties
-
-
15,280
14,718
3,140,480
3,323,566
187,991
190,975
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
1,336,592
961,899
556,070
437,013
Interest bearing loans and borrowings
1,058,389
800,230
-
11,896
Lease liabilities
85,357
85,357
4,103
4,103
Contract liabilities
50,142
40,165
-
-
2,530,480
1,887,650
560,173
453,012
Total equity and liabilities
9,806,574
9,954,988
3,921,628
3,848,745
(138)
679
(1)
1
These Financial Statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.
……………………………
D. C. A. Sandanayake
Group Finance Manager
The Board of Directors is responsible for these Financial Statements. Signed for and on behalf of the Board by;
…………………………..
……………………………
E. P. A. Cooray
S. A. Ameresekere
Director
Director
15 November 2022
Colombo
Page 2 of 10
Citrus Leisure PLC and Its Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Quarter ended 30 September
Six month ended 30 September
Year ended
2022
2021
Variance
2022
2021
Variance
31 March 2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
301,682
141,784
113%
591,937
277,303
113%
848,527
Cost of sales
(138,792)
(47,333)
193%
(250,813)
(93,242)
169%
(283,632)
Gross profit
162,890
94,451
72%
341,124
184,061
85%
564,895
Other operating income
743
9,491
-92%
3,112
14,576
-79%
21,549
Administrative expenses
(153,607)
(114,072)
35%
(291,575)
(227,958)
28%
(489,706)
Operating expenses
(150,174)
(77,061)
95%
(275,902)
(152,987)
80%
(378,438)
Selling and marketing expenses
(11,630)
(4,849)
140%
(25,534)
(9,616)
166%
(29,678)
Operating loss
(151,777)
(92,040)
65%
(248,775)
(191,924)
30%
(311,378)
Finance expenses
(188,618)
(82,743)
128%
(351,656)
(167,822)
110%
(373,978)
Finance income
2,102
1,646
28%
3,732
2,374
57%
3,116
Share of associate company's profit/(loss), (net of tax)
(7,536)
(8,242)
-9%
(10,929)
(12,344)
-11%
126,124
Impairment of investment in associate
-
-
-
-
(35,935)
Loss before tax
(345,828)
(181,379)
91%
(607,627)
(369,716)
64%
(592,052)
Income tax reversal
(369)
(329)
12%
(530)
3,820
-114%
30,229
Loss for the period/ year
(346,198)
(181,708)
91%
(608,158)
(365,895)
66%
(561,822)
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent company
(267,150)
(155,513)
72%
(474,199)
(312,222)
52%
(459,299)
Non-controlling interests
(79,047)
(26,194)
202%
(133,959)
(53,673)
150%
(102,524)
(346,198)
(181,708)
91%
(608,158)
(365,895)
66%
(561,822)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to income
statement in subsequent periods
Revaluation gain on lands and buildings
-
-
-
-
1,127,413
Income tax effect on revaluation of land and buildings
-
-
-
-
(157,838)
Actuarial losses on defined benefit plan
-
-
-
91
-
Income tax effect on defined benefit plan
-
-
-
-
(184)
Share of other comprehensive income of associate
-
-
-
-
2,572
Other comprehensive income for the period/ year net of tax
-
-
-
-
972,054
Total comprehensive loss for the period/ year net of tax
(346,198)
(181,708)
(608,158)
(365,895)
410,232
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent company
(267,150)
(155,513)
(474,199)
(312,222)
237,625
Non-controlling interests
(79,047)
(26,194)
(133,959)
(53,673)
172,607
(346,198)
(181,708)
(608,158)
(365,895)
410,232
Basic loss per share - Basic (Rs.)
(1.00)
(0.58)
(1.77)
(1.17)
(1.72)
Page 3 of 10
Citrus Leisure PLC and Its Subsidiaries
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Company
Quarter ended 30 September
Six month ended 30 September
Year ended
2022
2021
Variance
2022
2021
Variance
31 March 2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
%
Rs.'000
Revenue
9,015
4,285
110%
18,736
8,353
124%
25,453
Cost of sales
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gross profit
9,015
4,285
110%
18,736
8,353
124%
25,453
Other income
448
601
-25%
896
1,049
-15%
1,945
Administrative expenses
(12,601)
(10,357)
22%
(24,747)
(19,607)
26%
(89,692)
Operating expenses
(12,463)
(9,678)
29%
(24,816)
(19,100)
30%
(39,639)
Selling and marketing expenses
-
(26)
-100%
-
(189)
-100%
(189)
Operating Loss
(15,602)
(15,176)
3%
(29,930)
(29,494)
1%
(102,121)
Finance cost
(10,838)
(6,607)
64%
(18,933)
(12,612)
50%
(25,633)
Finance income
11,566
3,646
217%
17,567
6,678
163%
15,350
Loss before Tax
(14,874)
(18,137)
-18%
(31,296)
(35,427)
-12%
(112,404)
Tax expenses
-
-
-
-
410
Loss for the period/ year
(14,874)
(18,137)
-18%
(31,296)
(35,427)
-12%
(111,993)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Items that will never be reclassified to profit or loss
Actuarial gainson defined benefit obligations
-
-
-
-
1,710
Deferred tax effect on actuarial gains on defined benefit plan
-
-
-
-
(410)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period/year, net of tax
-
-
-
-
1,300
Total comprehensive loss for the period/year, net of tax
(14,874)
(18,137)
-18%
(31,296)
(35,427)
-12%
(110,694)
Basic loss per share - Basic (Rs.)
(0.06)
(0.07)
(0.12)
(0.13)
(0.42)
Page 4 of 10
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Citrus Leisure plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:09 UTC.