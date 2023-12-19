The City Bank Limited (the Bank) is a Bangladesh-based company, which is engaged in banking business. The principal activities of the Bank are to provide an array of financial products (loans and deposits) and services that includes all kinds of conventional and Islamic banking services to its customers. It offers commercial banking, consumer banking, trade services, cash management, treasury, SME, retail, custodial and clearing services to its customers. These activities are conducted through its branches, small and medium enterprises (SME)/agriculture branches, sub-branches, Islamic windows, agent banking outlets and vibrant alternative delivery channels (automated teller machine booths, internet banking) in Bangladesh. City Touch Digital Banking Service is the bankâs flagship product to provide internet-based banking solutions. The Bank has 122 branches, 11 small and medium enterprises (SME)/agriculture branches, 12 sub branches and 690 agent banking outlets across Bangladesh.

Sector Banks