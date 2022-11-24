Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. City Chic Collective Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCX   AU0000031767

CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED

(CCX)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:21 2022-11-24 pm EST
1.030 AUD   -25.90%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : City Chic Collective Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call

11/24/2022 | 05:00pm EST
Okay. Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Michael Kay, I'm the Chairman of City Chic Collective Limited. On behalf of the Board, I'm very pleased to welcome you to the 2022 Annual...


Financials
Sales 2023 401 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2023 27,2 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net cash 2023 44,5 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 1,20%
Capitalization 333 M 225 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 790
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Chic Collective Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1,39 AUD
Average target price 2,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target 69,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phil Ryan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Peter McClelland Chief Financial Officer
Michael Graham Doveton Kay Chairman
Megan Quinn Independent Non-Executive Director
Natalie McLean Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED-76.36%209
ARITZIA INC.-1.62%4 235
VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.-14.55%3 856
SHIMAMURA CO., LTD.27.43%3 240
EEKA FASHION HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.43%787
GO FASHION (INDIA) LIMITED8.32%766