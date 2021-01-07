Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  City Developments Limited    C09   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(C09)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CDL: Letter to Editors by Mr Kwek Leng Beng, Executive Chairman, City Developments Limited

01/07/2021 | 04:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

07/01/2021

General Announcement::Letter to Editors by Mr Kwek Leng Beng, Executive Chairman, City Developments Limited

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::LETTER TO EDITORS BY MR KWEK LENG BENG, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Securities

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

07-Jan-2021 17:24:25

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Letter to Editors by Mr Kwek Leng Beng, Executive Chairman, City Developments Limited

Announcement Reference

SG210107OTHR0T86

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

We attach a letter by Mr Kwek Leng Beng, the Executive Chairman of City Developments Limited, dated 6 January 2021, which was sent to the editors of key local dailies, namely The Straits Times, The Business Times and Lianhe Zaobao.

Attachments

CDL_Executive_Chairman_Letter_6Jan2021.pdf

Total size =157K MB

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I refer to recent media reports about changes to the Board of Directors of City Developments Limited (CDL). The reports have focused on CDL's investment in China's Sincere Property Group, which surely must be viewed against the backdrop of a fast-changing business environment, made even more challenging by the global pandemic.

Of late, issues of corporate governance and gender diversity have been hotly debated. Having sat on various boards of the Hong Leong Group for over 40 years and served as Executive Chairman of CDL since 1995, I believe I have sufficient experience to assess what makes a successful board.

There are rules limiting the tenure of an independent director. After nine years, a director who stays on is deemed non-independent and needs to undergo a two-tiered voting. But beyond the letter of the law relating to these and other stipulations, we must address the role of and value that an effective board member can bring to foster business success. If a business fails, there is no shareholder value to speak of.

When the management presents a business strategy, the Board should ask tough questions and raise concerns openly and robustly. Recommendations and constructive advice can be made to refine the strategy. But once a collective decision is made, unanimously or by majority votes, a director who may have disagreed, should now support its successful implementation.

Recently, the CDL Board has undergone changes. As Chairman, I thank the outgoing Directors for their past contributions. Over the last three months, CDL has evaluated its Board composition, Board Committees and qualifications of its members. The departures of several directors offer CDL an opportunity to renew its Board bench.

Accordingly, we have recruited new Independent Non-Executive Directors with diversified skill sets and perspectives. Each of them brings to the table different industry experience at senior levels.

Mr Colin Ong (appointed 7 Oct 2020) is a financial services industry veteran with over 28 years of experience. An entrepreneur with a strong background in sales and marketing, his insights will be useful for CDL's digital transformation and expansion of online sales channels for our hospitality divisions.

Mr Daniel Desbaillets (appointed 20 Nov 2020) is a hospitality veteran with over 40 years' experience and is also a successful entrepreneur in F&B businesses spanning from Asia to Europe.

Mr Chong Yoon Chou (appointed 20 Nov 2020) is a seasoned international fund manager who has managed assets of over US$80 billion. He has an extensive network of international private and institutional investors.

Ms Carol Fong (appointed 29 Dec 2020) is an investment banker with 33 years of track record. As the current CEO of CGS-CIMB Securities Pte. Ltd., she has extensive experience in capital markets and has built a strong global network among senior financial and banking executives.

Mr Philip Lee (appointed 4 Jan 2021) is a Chartered Accountant with 35 years of accounting, audit, and finance experience, of which 23 years were at KPMG involving senior roles in disciplines such as audit, HR and advisory.

With such deep expertise and networks, these Directors, together with existing Directors, will refresh the Board and Board Committees. The vigour and insights of the refreshed Board can foster success for CDL's strategy of Growth, Enhancement and Transformation to deliver sustained shareholder value.

I advocate the adage "Effective people are not problem minded. They are solution minded. They feed solutions and starve problems."

Mr Kwek Leng Beng

Executive Chairman

City Developments Limited

6 January 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 09:47:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
04:48aCDL : Letter to Editors by Mr Kwek Leng Beng, Executive Chairman, City Developme..
PU
01/05Singapore Shares Trim Losses; Kori Holdings Leaps Over 18%
MT
01/04CDL : News Release - CDL appoints Special Working Group for JV investment in Sin..
PU
01/04CITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL appoints special working group to review and improve liq..
PU
01/03CDL : Change in Composition of the Board of Directors and Board Committees
PU
01/03CDL : Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director (Ms Tan Yee Peng)
PU
01/03CDL : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director (Mr Lee Jee Cheng Philip..
PU
2020CDLHT : Announcement on (i) Re-Designation of Non-Independent and Non-Executive ..
PU
2020CITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL secures S$470 million green revolving credit facility; d..
PU
2020CDL : Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director (Mr Koh Thiam Hock)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 439 M 1 850 M 1 850 M
Net income 2020 143 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2020 7 328 M 5 558 M 5 558 M
P/E ratio 2020 45,9x
Yield 2020 1,62%
Capitalization 6 920 M 5 241 M 5 248 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,84x
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 9,93 SGD
Last Close Price 7,63 SGD
Spread / Highest target 50,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Liat Kok Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED-4.27%5 241
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED6.60%39 841
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.30%34 263
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.06%28 511
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-5.97%28 021
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.73%27 986
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ