CDL: Minutes of the 58th Annual General Meeting of City Developments Limited

The full attendance list of shareholders and observers as well as the Share Registrars, M&C Services Private Limited, who attended the AGM via audio-visual webcast and live audio-only stream is separately maintained by the Company Secretaries.

Minutes of the Fifty-Eighth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of City Developments Limited ("CDL" or the "Company") duly convened and held by electronic means via live audio-visual webcast and live audio-only stream on Friday, 30 April 2021 at 11.00 a.m.

City Developments Limited

Minutes of the 58th Annual General Meeting held on 30 April 2021

The Group CEO's presentation slides are annexed to these minutes and marked "Annexure B", a copy of which was released via SGXNET after the AGM on 30 April 2021, and had also been uploaded onto the Company's corporate website.

5. VOTING

The Chairman thanked shareholders who had taken the effort to submit their proxy forms to cast their votes for the resolutions contained in the AGM Notice. He informed the Meeting that each of the resolutions would be taken as duly tabled, proposed and seconded for voting. As the appointed proxy for shareholders, he had voted on all the AGM resolutions in accordance with the specific instructions of the shareholders.

The Company had appointed Trusted Services Pte Ltd as the polling agent and TS Tay Public Accounting Corporation as the independent scrutineers. The Chairman advised that all proxy votes cast had been reviewed by the polling agent and verified by the scrutineers.

The Chairman proceeded with the business of the AGM.

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

6. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1

ADOPTION OF DIRECTORS' STATEMENT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER ("FY") 2020 AND THE AUDITORS' REPORT THEREON

The Chairman informed the shareholders that Ordinary Resolution 1 was to receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for FY 2020 and the Auditors' Report thereon. The Annual Report 2020 had been published on the Company's website and on SGXNET.

The Chairman then proceeded to address the questions which had been submitted by shareholders via the 'live' chatbox:

6.1 Question 1

A shareholder asked what are CDL's prospects for the residential market and the office properties moving forward.

Group CEO said that he was optimistic about the prospects for CDL's residential projects and office properties in Singapore. He noted that the total sales volume of residential units sold for the Singapore market had recovered to a healthy level and in spite of the pandemic last year, the residential sales volume in 2020 had equalled that of 2019, registering close to 10,000 units sold for the entire market. The private residential property price index had increased by 2.7% in 2019 and 2.2% in 2020, reflecting moderate price increases. Group CEO commented that there was still pent-up demand, especially from HDB upgraders, for private residential properties. While there is uncertainty surrounding whether the Government would implement new cooling measures, the overall residential market remains very stable.

The office market in Singapore saw a decline of about 5% to 8% in terms of rental last year, though occupancy had remained quite resilient. Group CEO opined that the office market remained strong, not only in Singapore but globally as well. Despite the current trend of working from home and the proliferation of co-working spaces, he believed that the office is a necessary place of gathering for office goers and office buildings would continue to play an important role in future.

3