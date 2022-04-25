CDL: Notice of Conditional Record Date for the Proposed Distribution

Issuer/ Manager

This Announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of that jurisdiction. This Announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy securities in any jurisdiction, including in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(Co. Reg. No. 196300316Z)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION IN SPECIE OF UNITS IN CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS

NOTICE OF CONDITIONAL RECORD DATE FOR THE PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION

1. INTRODUCTION City Developments Limited ("CDL" or the "Company") refers to its announcement dated 25 February 2022 and the letter to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") dated 30 March 2022 (the "Letter") in relation to the Proposed Distribution. Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Letter.

2. NOTICE OF CONDITIONAL RECORD DATE FOR THE PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION

2.1 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, subject to the approval of the Shareholders for the Proposed Distribution at the AGM to be held on 28 April 2022 by way of electronic means, the Register of CDL will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 5 May 2022 (the "Record Date") to determine the entitlements of Entitled Shareholders to the CDLHT Units under the Proposed Distribution.

3. OVERSEAS SHAREHOLDERS

3.1 Shareholders whose registered addresses for the service of the notices and/or documents on the Register of CDL or the Depository Register (as the case may be) are not in Singapore as at the Record Date will be regarded as Overseas Shareholders. Shareholders who wish to change their registered address on the Register of CDL or the Depository Register (as the case may be) to provide an address in Singapore in substitution thereof prior to the Record Date may do so by sending a notice in writing to the Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited, at 112 Robinson Road, #05-01, Singapore 068902 (in the case of a change of address on the Register of CDL) or CDP, at 11 North Buona Vista Drive, #06-07 The Metropolis Tower 2, Singapore 138589 (in the case of a change of address on the Depository Register), respectively not later than three Market Days prior to the Record Date.

3.2 The Proposed Distribution may be prohibited or restricted by law (either absolutely or subject to various securities requirements, whether legal or administrative, being complied with) in certain jurisdictions under the relevant securities laws of those jurisdictions. Overseas Shareholders are required to inform themselves of and to observe any such prohibition or restriction at their own expense and without any liability of the Company. It is the responsibility of Overseas Shareholders to satisfy themselves as to the full observance of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction in connection therewith, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required, the compliance with other necessary formalities which are required to be observed and/or payment of any issue, transfer or other taxes due in such jurisdiction.

3.3 For practical reasons and in order to avoid violating applicable securities laws outside Singapore, or where the Directors are of the view that such distribution may infringe any foreign law or may necessitate compliance with conditions or requirements which the Directors, in their absolute discretion, regard as onerous or impracticable by reason of costs, delay or otherwise, the Directors reserve the discretion not to distribute the CDLHT Units to any Overseas Shareholder and to deal with such CDLHT Units in the manner set out below.

3.4 In the event the Directors decide not to distribute the CDLHT Units to any Overseas Shareholders, arrangements will be made for the distribution of the CDLHT Units which would otherwise be distributed to such Overseas Shareholders pursuant to the Proposed Distribution to such person(s) as the Directors may appoint to sell such CDLHT Units and thereafter the net proceeds of such sale, after deducting for all dealings and other expenses in connection therewith, shall be distributed proportionately among such Overseas Shareholders according to their respective entitlements to the CDLHT Units as at the Record Date in full satisfaction of their rights to the CDLHT Units which they would otherwise have become entitled to under the Proposed Distribution.

3.5 Overseas Shareholders with registered addresses in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom or the United States as at the Record Date will be entitled to receive the CDLHT Units pursuant to the Proposed Distribution. Overseas Shareholders, including but not limited to those with registered addresses in the jurisdictions listed above, are advised to read the section titled "Important Notice to Overseas Shareholders" and paragraph 6.7 of Annexure III of the Letter.

By Order of the Board

Yeo Swee Gim, Joanne Enid Ling Peek Fong Company Secretaries 22 April 2022