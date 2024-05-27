CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(Co. Reg. No. 196300316Z)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

OFF-MARKET EQUAL ACCESS OFFER - RESULTS OF OFF-MARKET EQUAL ACCESS OFFER

1. INTRODUCTION

The Board of Directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of City Developments Limited (the "Company") refers to:

the letter to preference shareholders dated 8 May 2024 (the " Letter to Preference Shareholders ") despatched to the preference shareholders of the Company (the " Preference Shareholders ") in relation to the off-market purchase of non-redeemable convertible non-cumulative preference shares of the Company (the " Preference Shares ") in accordance with an equal access scheme (the " Off-Market Equal Access Offer "); and the announcement dated 23 May 2024 issued by the Company in relation to the close of the Off-Market Equal Access Offer (the " Close of Offer Period Announcement ").

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall bear the same meanings given to them in the Letter to Preference Shareholders.

2. RESULTS OF OFF-MARKET EQUAL ACCESS OFFER

Further to the Close of Offer Period Announcement, the Company wishes to announce that the total number of Preference Shares to be purchased pursuant to the Off-Market Equal Access Offer is 29,778,683 Preference Shares, representing 100 per cent. of the Maximum Buyback Amount available under the Off-Market Equal Access Offer. The Company will arrange for payment to be made to successful Accepting Shareholders in accordance with the settlement procedures set out in the Appendix to the Letter to Preference Shareholders.

3. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information given in this Announcement and confirm after making all reasonable enquiries that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, this Announcement constitutes full and true disclosure of all material facts about the Off-Market Equal Access Offer, the Company and its subsidiaries, and the Directors are not aware of any facts the omission of which would make any statement in this Announcement misleading.

