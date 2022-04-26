Log in
    C09   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(C09)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/26 05:04:33 am EDT
8.580 SGD   +1.18%
CDL: Responses to questions from Shareholders and the Securities Investors Association (Singapore)

04/26/2022 | 06:21am EDT
26/04/2022, 17:50

REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

Issuer/ Manager

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Security

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Annual General Meeting

Date &Time of Broadcast 26-Apr-2022 17:47:58

Status

Replacement

Announcement Reference

SG220330MEETMI05

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Designation

Company Secretary

Financial Year End 31/12/2021

Event Narrative

Narrative Text

Please refer to the attached announcement for the Company's responses to the questions received from shareholders and the Securities Investors Association (Singapore).

Event Dates

Meeting Date and Time 28/04/2022 11:00:00

Response Deadline Date 25/04/2022 11:00:00

Event Venue(s)

Place

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/UVQKSIDWJEBRS2T9/2a830a78a005241a1736e04b6b96c91973dff885ebcfbbbcc08ea8c1… 1/2

26/04/2022, 17:50

REPL::Annual General Meeting::Voluntary

Venue(s)Venue details

Meeting Venue

The 59th AGM of the Company will be convened and held by way of electronic means and Shareholders will not be able to attend the 59th AGM in person.

Please refer to the Announcement relating to the 59th AGM to be held on 28 April 2022 for details on how to participate in the 59th AGM.

Attachments

Annc_on_responses_to_question_from_shareholders_SIAS.pdf

Total size =348K MB

Related Announcements

Related Announcements

30/03/2022 07:31:34

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/UVQKSIDWJEBRS2T9/2a830a78a005241a1736e04b6b96c91973dff885ebcfbbbcc08ea8c1… 2/2

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(Co. Reg. No. 196300316Z)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM") TO BE HELD ON 28 APRIL 2022

- RESPONSES TO QUESTIONS FROM SHAREHOLDERS AND SECURITIES INVESTORS ASSOCIATION (SINGAPORE)

The Board of Directors of City Developments Limited (the "Company") refers to its announcement on 30 March 2022 on the alternative arrangements for the AGM, and in particular, the invitation to shareholders to submit questions in advance of the AGM. The Company thanks shareholders for the questions submitted.

The Company has also received some questions from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) ("SIAS"). Appendix 1 sets out the Company's responses to the questions received from shareholders relating to the AGM and from SIAS relating to the Company's 2021 Annual Report. Where the questions overlap or are closely related, they have been merged and rephrased for clarity. For shareholders' easy reference, the questions and answers have been arranged by the following topics:

  • A. Business Operations, Strategy and Outlook

  • B. Fund Management

  • C. Risk Management

  • D. Dividends

By Order of the Board

Yeo Swee Gim, Joanne Enid Ling Peek Fong Company Secretaries 26 April 2022

APPENDIX 1

A. BUSINESS OPERATIONS, STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK

No.

Question

Response

1.

As noted in the Chairman's Statement, the Group returned to profitability with a net profit of $97.7 million. The Group's property development segment performed strongly, achieving a record $4.3 billion in revenue. It is expected that the Group's hotel operation is poised for a long-awaited rebound, boosted by imminent pent-up demand for tourism and corporate travel.

The Group has a "GET" (Growth, Enhancement and Transformation) strategy which seeks to leverage the Group's strong residential pipeline, the recovering hotel operations, redevelopment and enhancement of existing properties as well as fund management.

(i)

Singapore property development: While the group reported a record $4.3 billion in property sales achieved for 2,185 units in 2021, this included the share of joint venture partners.

What are the sales level and the equivalent units sold after accounting for the group's share in the JV?

Excluding the share of JV partners, the Group sold 1,382 units with a total sales value of $2.7 billion.

(ii)

Cooling measures: The group acquired Government Land Sales (GLS) sites at Northumberland Road, Tengah Garden Walk and Jalan Tembusu, along with a residential development parcel at 798 and 800 Upper Bukit Timah Road via an off-market agreement.

What is management's view of the Singapore property market after the government introduced new cooling measures in December 2021? How does it affect the group's pipeline and the redevelopment/launch plans?

The recent round of property cooling measures introduced on 16 December 2021 has somewhat dampened market sentiment as some homebuyers adopt a wait-and-see approach to assess the impact of the measures. Residential prices remained stable in the first quarter of 2022, albeit with lower sales volumes.

While transaction volume may be temporarily affected in the near term, the Group expects the property market to remain resilient and housing prices to hold steady due to tight inventories and moderate supply. Well-located projects with strong attributes will continue to attract keen interest.

The Group is confident that demand is underpinned by strong underlying fundamentals. This will be further supported as the economy recovers and unemployment risk is mitigated.

Having built a healthy development pipeline through its strategic land replenishment and redevelopment strategies, the Group is confident that it is well-positioned to ride the improving economic recovery.

1

(iii)

Private Rented Sector (PRS): As the group continues to broaden its PRS portfolio, what is the amount earmarked for PRS in terms of capital allocation?

What is the targeted geographical distribution for the PRS portfolio?

Would a REIT structure be more appropriate for a PRS business?

The Group aims to grow its PRS sector portfolio organically through conversions of existing sites and via mergers and acquisitions. The Group does not typically disclose its capital allocation but is targeting to double its PRS portfolio by end 2023.

Aside from PRS, the Group is also expanding in the other asset classes within the Living Sector, namely workers' dormitories, student accommodations and senior housing. The target markets include the UK, US, China, Australia, Japan and continental Europe.

The Group is open to options for its Living Sector portfolio, including the injection of these assets into a REIT or a private equity fund, with either structure potentially managed by the Group.

(iv)

China: China remains one of the group's key overseas markets. In September 2021, the Group announced the divestment of its 50.01% joint controlling interest in Sincere Property Group to mitigate being engaged in a long drawn bankruptcy reorganisation.

Can management help shareholders better understand its refreshed China strategy?

The Group started its China property development platform in 2010 and has been building its portfolio for over a decade. China remains an important key market for the Group. As the world's most populous nation and fastest-growing economy, China remains a huge market full of immense business opportunities and potential

As at 31 December 2021, 15% of the Group's total assets are in China. Its portfolio comprises residential, office, retail and hotel properties in Tier 1 and 2 cities,

including Shanghai,Suzhou, Chongqing andShenzhen. Despite lockdowns and pandemic restrictions, leasing and occupancy rates have remained resilient for its commercial assets. The Group has also been steadily selling its residential property inventory in China, with most projects substantially sold.

The Group recognises the importance of the China market and will be examining opportunities to replenish its residential development land bank, including partnerships with reputable developers of strong financial standing. However, it will adopt a cautious and disciplined approach, especially in view of the near-term uncertainties facing the property market there.

In addition, via a joint venture formed in 2016, the Group has been steadily expanding in the fast-growing sector of workers' dormitories which provides the Group with stable recurring income.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 10:20:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
