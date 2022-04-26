CDL: Responses to questions from Shareholders and the Securities Investors Association (Singapore)

The Group is open to options for its Living Sector portfolio, including the injection of these assets into a REIT or a private equity fund, with either structure potentially managed by the Group.

Aside from PRS, the Group is also expanding in the other asset classes within the Living Sector, namely workers' dormitories, student accommodations and senior housing. The target markets include the UK, US, China, Australia, Japan and continental Europe.

The Group aims to grow its PRS sector portfolio organically through conversions of existing sites and via mergers and acquisitions. The Group does not typically disclose its capital allocation but is targeting to double its PRS portfolio by end 2023.

Would a REIT structure be more appropriate for a PRS business?

What is the targeted geographical distribution for the PRS portfolio?

Private Rented Sector (PRS): As the group continues to broaden its PRS portfolio, what is the amount earmarked for PRS in terms of capital allocation?

(iv)

China: China remains one of the group's key overseas markets. In September 2021, the Group announced the divestment of its 50.01% joint controlling interest in Sincere Property Group to mitigate being engaged in a long drawn bankruptcy reorganisation. Can management help shareholders better understand its refreshed China strategy?