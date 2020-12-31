CDLHT: Announcement on (i) Re-Designation of Non-Independent and Non-Executive Chairman to Independent Non-Executive Chairman; and (ii) his appointment as a Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees

For details, please refer to the announcements released by CDL Hospitality Trusts on the SGX website, www.sgx.com

CDL Hospitality Trusts has, on 31 December 2020, released the announcements on the Re-Designation of Mr Chan Soon Hee, Eric from a Non-Independent and Non-Executive Chairman to Independent Non- Executive Chairman of the Boards of the Manager and Trustee-Manager of CDL Hospitality Trusts; and his appointment as a Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees.

Appointment of Mr Chan Soon Hee, Eric as a Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees.

Change in Composition of the Board of Directors and Nominating and Remuneration Committees

RE-DESIGNATION OF MR CHAN SOON HEE, ERIC FROM A NON-INDEPENDENT AND

NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN TO AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

APPOINTMENT OF MR CHAN SOON HEE, ERIC AS A MEMBER OF THE NOMINATING AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors of M&C REIT Management Limited, as manager of CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("H-REIT") (the "H-REITManager"), and M&C Business Trust Management Limited, as trustee-manager of CDL Hospitality Business Trust ("HBT") (the "HBT Trustee-Manager") wish to announce that Mr Chan Soon Hee, Eric has been re-designated from a Non-Independent and Non-Executive Chairman to an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the H-REIT Manager and the HBT Trustee-Manager with effect from 1 January 2021. He has also been appointed as a Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees of the H-REIT Manager and the HBT Trustee- Manager.

Mr Chan was first appointed as the Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Boards of the H-REIT Manager and HBT Trustee-Manager on 22 June 2018. He was previously the Lead Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit and Risk, Remuneration and Board Sustainability Committees; and a member of the Board and Nominating Committees of City Developments Limited, a controlling shareholder of the H-REIT Manager and HBT Trustee-Manager which holds an indirect controlling stake in the stapled securities of CDL Hospitality Trusts, a stapled group comprising H-REIT and HBT.

The Nominating and Remuneration Committees ("NRCs") and Boards of the H-REIT Manager and the HBT Trustee-Manager having reviewed Mr Chan's independence, considered Mr Chan to be independent and capable of exercising business judgement in the best interests of H-REIT and HBT. The NRCs and the Boards have approved the re-designation of Mr Chan from a Non-Independent and Non-Executive Chairman to an Independent Non-Executive Chairman as well as his appointment as a member of the NRCs. The Boards are of the opinion that the re-designation of Mr Chan as an Independent Director would strengthen the independence element on the Boards, in line with the recommended Corporate Governance practices.

Further details on the re-designation of Mr Chan, which are required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") will be released in a separate announcement to the SGX-ST.

Following the aforesaid changes in the composition of the Boards and the NRCs,