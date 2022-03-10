CDLHT: Announcement on the Proposed Distribution Reinvestment Plan

|
10/03/2022, 17:45
|
General Announcement::Announcement by CDL Hospitality Trusts
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Securities
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
10-Mar-2022 17:43:40
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement by CDL Hospitality Trusts
Announcement Reference
SG220310OTHRBJUO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Enid Ling Peek Fong
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
CDL Hospitality Trusts has on 10 March 2022, released the announcement on Proposed Distribution Reinvestment Plan.
For details, please refer to the announcement released by CDL Hospitality Trusts on the SGX website, www.sgx.com
|
10/03/2022, 17:33
|
General Announcement::Proposed Distribution Reinvestment Plan
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
M&C REIT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Securities
CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS - SG1T66931158 - J85
Stapled Security
Yes
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
10-Mar-2022 17:31:36
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Proposed Distribution Reinvestment Plan
Announcement Reference
SG220310OTHRXZ64
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Soo Lai Sun
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see the attached document.
Attachments
CDLHT-Proposed DRP.2022 0310.pdf
Total size =73K MB
CDL HOSPITALITY REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
(a real estate investment trust constituted on 8 June 2006 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)
CDL HOSPITALITY BUSINESS TRUST
(a business trust constituted on 12 June 2006 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)
Announcement
PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN
M&C REIT Management Limited, as manager of CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("H-REIT", and the manager of H-REIT, the "H-REITManager"), and M&C Business Trust Management Limited, as trustee-manager of CDL Hospitality Business Trust ("HBT", and the trustee-manager of HBT, the "HBT Trustee-Manager", and together with the H-REIT Manager, the "Managers", and H-REIT and HBT together, "CDLHT"), wishes to announce that they will be seeking the approval of stapled security holders of CDLHT ("Security Holders") at the annual general meetings of H-REIT and HBT to be convened for a proposed distribution reinvestment plan ("DRP"), pursuant to which Security Holders may elect to receive new stapled securities in CDLHT ("Stapled Securities") in lieu of all or part only of the cash amount of any distribution to which the proposed DRP applies. Should Security Holders approve the DRP, the DRP may be applied from time to time to any distribution of CDLHT as the Managers may determine in their discretion.
Approval in-principle has been granted by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX- ST") for the listing and quotation of the new Stapled Securities to be issued pursuant to the proposed DRP subject to, inter alia, compliance with the listing requirements of the SGX-ST. Such approval-in- principle is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the new Stapled Securities, the proposed DRP, the Managers, CDLHT and/or its subsidiaries.
Further details relating to the proposed DRP will be set out in a circular to be despatched to Security Holders in due course.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Vincent Yeo Wee Eng
Chief Executive Officer
M&C REIT Management Limited
(Company Registration Number 200607091Z)
as manager of CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Vincent Yeo Wee Eng
Chief Executive Officer
M&C Business Trust Management Limited (Company Registration Number 200607118H)
as trustee-manager of CDL Hospitality Business Trust
10 March 2022
1
Important Notice
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representatives examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of the REIT Manager and the HBT Trustee-Manager (together with the REIT Manager, the "Managers") on future events.
The value of the stapled securities in CDLHT (the "Stapled Securities") and the income derived from them, may fall or rise. Stapled Securities are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Managers or any of its affiliates. An investment in Stapled Securities is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Managers redeem or purchase their Stapled Securities while the Stapled Securities are listed. It is intended that holders of Stapled Securities may only deal in their Stapled Securities through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Stapled Securities on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Stapled Securities.
This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Stapled Securities.
The past performance of CDLHT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of CDLHT.
2