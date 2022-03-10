CDLHT: Announcement on the Proposed Distribution Reinvestment Plan

For details, please refer to the announcement released by CDL Hospitality Trusts on the SGX website, www.sgx.com

CDL HOSPITALITY REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 8 June 2006 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

CDL HOSPITALITY BUSINESS TRUST

(a business trust constituted on 12 June 2006 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

Announcement

PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN

M&C REIT Management Limited, as manager of CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("H-REIT", and the manager of H-REIT, the "H-REITManager"), and M&C Business Trust Management Limited, as trustee-manager of CDL Hospitality Business Trust ("HBT", and the trustee-manager of HBT, the "HBT Trustee-Manager", and together with the H-REIT Manager, the "Managers", and H-REIT and HBT together, "CDLHT"), wishes to announce that they will be seeking the approval of stapled security holders of CDLHT ("Security Holders") at the annual general meetings of H-REIT and HBT to be convened for a proposed distribution reinvestment plan ("DRP"), pursuant to which Security Holders may elect to receive new stapled securities in CDLHT ("Stapled Securities") in lieu of all or part only of the cash amount of any distribution to which the proposed DRP applies. Should Security Holders approve the DRP, the DRP may be applied from time to time to any distribution of CDLHT as the Managers may determine in their discretion.

Approval in-principle has been granted by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX- ST") for the listing and quotation of the new Stapled Securities to be issued pursuant to the proposed DRP subject to, inter alia, compliance with the listing requirements of the SGX-ST. Such approval-in- principle is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the new Stapled Securities, the proposed DRP, the Managers, CDLHT and/or its subsidiaries.

Further details relating to the proposed DRP will be set out in a circular to be despatched to Security Holders in due course.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Vincent Yeo Wee Eng

Chief Executive Officer

M&C REIT Management Limited

(Company Registration Number 200607091Z)

as manager of CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Vincent Yeo Wee Eng

Chief Executive Officer

M&C Business Trust Management Limited (Company Registration Number 200607118H)

as trustee-manager of CDL Hospitality Business Trust

10 March 2022

1