Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. City Developments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C09   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(C09)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  03/22 04:04:25 am
7.18 SGD   +2.43%
05:23aCDLHT : Announcement on the Proposed Distribution Reinvestment Plan
PU
02/24City Developments Swings to Profit in H2 2021
MT
02/24TRANSCRIPT : City Developments Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CDLHT: Announcement on the Proposed Distribution Reinvestment Plan

03/10/2022 | 05:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

10/03/2022, 17:45

General Announcement::Announcement by CDL Hospitality Trusts

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Securities

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

10-Mar-2022 17:43:40

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement by CDL Hospitality Trusts

Announcement Reference

SG220310OTHRBJUO

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

CDL Hospitality Trusts has on 10 March 2022, released the announcement on Proposed Distribution Reinvestment Plan.

For details, please refer to the announcement released by CDL Hospitality Trusts on the SGX website, www.sgx.com

10/03/2022, 17:33

General Announcement::Proposed Distribution Reinvestment Plan

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

M&C REIT MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Securities

CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS - SG1T66931158 - J85

Stapled Security

Yes

Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security

Name

DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

10-Mar-2022 17:31:36

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Proposed Distribution Reinvestment Plan

Announcement Reference

SG220310OTHRXZ64

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Soo Lai Sun

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please see the attached document.

Attachments

CDLHT-Proposed DRP.2022 0310.pdf

Total size =73K MB

CDL HOSPITALITY REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 8 June 2006 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

CDL HOSPITALITY BUSINESS TRUST

(a business trust constituted on 12 June 2006 under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

Announcement

PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN

M&C REIT Management Limited, as manager of CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("H-REIT", and the manager of H-REIT, the "H-REITManager"), and M&C Business Trust Management Limited, as trustee-manager of CDL Hospitality Business Trust ("HBT", and the trustee-manager of HBT, the "HBT Trustee-Manager", and together with the H-REIT Manager, the "Managers", and H-REIT and HBT together, "CDLHT"), wishes to announce that they will be seeking the approval of stapled security holders of CDLHT ("Security Holders") at the annual general meetings of H-REIT and HBT to be convened for a proposed distribution reinvestment plan ("DRP"), pursuant to which Security Holders may elect to receive new stapled securities in CDLHT ("Stapled Securities") in lieu of all or part only of the cash amount of any distribution to which the proposed DRP applies. Should Security Holders approve the DRP, the DRP may be applied from time to time to any distribution of CDLHT as the Managers may determine in their discretion.

Approval in-principle has been granted by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX- ST") for the listing and quotation of the new Stapled Securities to be issued pursuant to the proposed DRP subject to, inter alia, compliance with the listing requirements of the SGX-ST. Such approval-in- principle is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the new Stapled Securities, the proposed DRP, the Managers, CDLHT and/or its subsidiaries.

Further details relating to the proposed DRP will be set out in a circular to be despatched to Security Holders in due course.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Vincent Yeo Wee Eng

Chief Executive Officer

M&C REIT Management Limited

(Company Registration Number 200607091Z)

as manager of CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Vincent Yeo Wee Eng

Chief Executive Officer

M&C Business Trust Management Limited (Company Registration Number 200607118H)

as trustee-manager of CDL Hospitality Business Trust

10 March 2022

1

Important Notice

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representatives examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from other companies, shifts in customer demands, customers and partners, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training costs, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of the REIT Manager and the HBT Trustee-Manager (together with the REIT Manager, the "Managers") on future events.

The value of the stapled securities in CDLHT (the "Stapled Securities") and the income derived from them, may fall or rise. Stapled Securities are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Managers or any of its affiliates. An investment in Stapled Securities is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Managers redeem or purchase their Stapled Securities while the Stapled Securities are listed. It is intended that holders of Stapled Securities may only deal in their Stapled Securities through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Stapled Securities on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Stapled Securities.

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Stapled Securities.

The past performance of CDLHT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of CDLHT.

2

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 10:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
05:23aCDLHT : Announcement on the Proposed Distribution Reinvestment Plan
PU
02/24City Developments Swings to Profit in H2 2021
MT
02/24TRANSCRIPT : City Developments Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
CI
02/24CDL : Proposed Distribution in specie of units in CDL Hospitality Trusts
PU
02/24CDL : Announcement of Completion of the sale of property by CDL Hotels (Korea) Ltd.
PU
02/24CDL : Announcement pursuant to Rule 706A of the SGX-ST Listing Manual
PU
02/24CDL : Interested Person Transactions - Provision of Shareholders' Loans to Joint Venture C..
PU
02/24CDL : Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months and full year ended 31 Dec..
PU
02/24City Developments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
02/24City Developments Limited Announces Ordinary Dividend for Fiscal Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 658 M 1 959 M 1 959 M
Net income 2021 192 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2021 7 947 M 5 858 M 5 858 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,1x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 6 357 M 4 686 M 4 686 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,38x
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float -
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 7,01 SGD
Average target price 9,19 SGD
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eik Tse Kwek Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Leng Beng Kwek Director
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Eik Sheng Kwek Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED2.94%4 686
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-5.76%33 038
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.26.76%32 753
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.84%32 557
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.77%30 732
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.59%30 107