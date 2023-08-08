GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY SUBSIDIARY COMPANY, CDL INVESTMENTS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Securities
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
08-Aug-2023 20:37:08
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement by Subsidiary Company, CDL Investments New Zealand Limited
Announcement Reference
SG230808OTHR5L2P
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Enid Ling Peek Fong
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the Announcement released by CDL Investments New Zealand Limited on 8 August 2023 relating to Half Year Results Ended 30 June 2023.
Attachments
08.08.2023_CDLINZ_HY_2023_Financial_Statements.pdf
Total size =187K MB
CDL Investments New Zealand Limited and its Subsidiary
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the half year ended 30 June 2023 (unaudited)
Group
In thousands of dollars
Note
Unaudited
Unaudited
6 months to
6 months to
30/06/23
30/06/22
Property sales
10,626
47,603
Rental income from investment properties
1,219
84
Revenue
11,845
47,687
Cost of sales
(4,372)
(14,050)
Gross profit
7,473
33,637
Other income
123
127
Administrative expenses
(742)
(275)
Property expenses
(222)
(257)
Selling expenses
(294)
(1,089)
Other expenses
(1,067)
(849)
Results from operating activities
5,271
31,294
Finance income
1,713
513
Finance costs
(6)
(2)
Net finance income
1,707
511
Profit before income tax
6,978
31,805
Income tax expense
(1,954)
(8,906)
Profit for the period
5,024
22,899
Total comprehensive income for the period
5,024
22,899
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
5,024
22,899
Total comprehensive income for the period
5,024
22,899
Basic and Diluted Earnings per share (cents per share)
3
1.73
7.94
The accompanying notes form part of, and should be read in conjunction with these financial statements.
Page 1
CDL Investments New Zealand Limited and its Subsidiary
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
For the half year ended 30 June 2023 (unaudited)
Group
In thousands of dollars
Note
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Share Capital
Retained
Total Equity
Earnings
Balance at 1 January 2022
64,454
221,926
286,380
Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
-
22,899
22,899
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
22,899
22,899
Transactions with owners of the Company
Shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan
2
1,375
-
1,375
Dividend to shareholders
2
-
(10,063)
(10,063)
Supplementary dividend
-
(204)
(204)
Foreign investment tax credits
-
204
204
Balance at 30 June 2022
65,829
234,762
300,591
Balance at 1 January 2023
65,829
243,052
308,881
Total comprehensive income for the period
Profit for the period
-
5,024
5,024
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
5,024
5,024
Transactions with owners of the Company
Shares issued under dividend reinvestment plan
2
1,489
-
1,489
Dividend to shareholders
2
-
(10,108)
(10,108)
Supplementary dividend
-
(211)
(211)
Foreign investment tax credits
-
211
211
Balance at 30 June 2023
67,318
237,968
305,286
The accompanying notes form part of, and should be read in conjunction with these financial statements.
Page 2
CDL Investments New Zealand Limited and its Subsidiary
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
For the half year ended 30 June 2023 (unaudited)
Group
In thousands of dollars
Note
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
as at
as at
as at
30/06/23
31/12/22
30/06/22
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Issued capital
67,318
65,829
65,829
Retained earnings
237,968
243,052
234,762
Total Equity
305,286
308,881
300,591
Represented by:
NON CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
87
98
36
Development property
182,336
186,728
188,361
Investment property
36,156
36,381
33,084
Investment in associate
7
2
2
2
Total Non Current Assets
218,581
223,209
221,483
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
45,022
31,667
15,076
Short term deposits
20,075
40,075
60,000
Trade and other receivables
3,638
2,327
1,483
Income tax receivable
372
-
-
Development property
18,860
16,420
8,706
Total Current Assets
87,967
90,489
85,265
Total Assets
306,548
313,698
306,748
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Deferred tax liabilities
339
153
74
Lease liability
45
58
15
Total Non Current liabilities
384
211
89
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
723
1,340
1,698
Employee entitlements
127
118
83
Income tax payable
-
3,122
4,278
Lease liability
28
26
9
Total Current Liabilities
878
4,606
6,068
Total Liabilities
1,262
4,817
6,157
Net Assets
305,286
308,881
300,591
The accompanying notes form part of, and should be read in conjunction with these financial statements.
Page 3
CDL Investments New Zealand Limited and its Subsidiary
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
For the half year ended 30 June 2023 (unaudited)
Group
In thousands of dollars
Note
Unaudited
Unaudited
6 months to
6 months to
30/06/23
30/06/22
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash was provided from:
Receipts from customers
10,408
51,949
Interest received
1,962
374
Cash was applied to:
Payment to suppliers
(4,250)
(13,587)
Payment to employees
(575)
(359)
Purchase of development land
-
(19,380)
Income tax paid
(5,050)
(8,195)
Net Cash Inflow from Operating Activities
2,495
10,802
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Cash was provided from:
Short term deposits
40,075
30,000
Cash was applied to:
Development of investment property
(286)
(9,851)
Purchase of plant and equipment
(6)
-
Short term deposits
(20,075)
(60,000)
Net Cash Inflow/(Outflow) from Investing Activities
19,708
(39,851)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash was applied to:
Dividend paid
(8,619)
(8,688)
Principal repayment of lease liability
(18)
(8)
Supplementary dividend paid
(211)
(204)
Net Cash Outflow from Financing Activities
(8,848)
(8,900)
Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
13,355
(37,949)
Add Opening Cash and Cash Equivalents
31,667
53,025
Closing Cash and Cash Equivalents
45,022
15,076
The accompanying notes form part of, and should be read in conjunction with these financial statements.
Page 4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2023 13:08:42 UTC.