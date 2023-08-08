GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY SUBSIDIARY COMPANY, CDL INVESTMENTS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

Issuer/ Manager

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

Stapled Security

No

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

08-Aug-2023 20:37:08

Status

New

Announcement by Subsidiary Company, CDL Investments New Zealand Limited

SG230808OTHR5L2P

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretary

Please refer to the Announcement released by CDL Investments New Zealand Limited on 8 August 2023 relating to Half Year Results Ended 30 June 2023.

08.08.2023_CDLINZ_HY_2023_Financial_Statements.pdf