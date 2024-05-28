GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY SUBSIDIARY COMPANY, CDL INVESTMENTS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Securities
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
28-May-2024 12:18:46
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement by Subsidiary Company, CDL Investments New Zealand Limited
Announcement Reference
SG240528OTHROU4H
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Enid Ling Peek Fong
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the Announcement released by CDL Investments New Zealand Limited ("CDI") on 28 May 2024 relating to (i) Remarks by CDI Board Chair, Ms Desleigh Jameson, to 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; and (ii) Presentation slides at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
Attachments
05.28.2024_CDLINZ_AGM_Remarks_and_presentation_slides .pdf
Total size =1628K MB
Level 7, 23 Customs Street East
P. O. Box 3248, Auckland 1140, New Zealand
Ph (09) 353 5005 Fax (09) 309 3244 Email: admin@cdli.co,nz
S T O C K E X C H A N G E A N N O U N C E M E N T
Date
28 May 2024
Subject
REMARKS BY CDI BOARD CHAIR TO 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF
SHAREHOLDERS
On behalf of the Directors, I present the Annual Report and the Statement of Financial Accounts to 31 December 2023. I would like to make a few brief comments about the past year.
While our profit after tax for 2023 was not as high as previous years, the company used the period to build a platform for future growth.
With the purchase of 48.3 hectares of land across various regions in New Zealand, which includes what we settled earlier this year, CDI has additional potential for short and medium-term development and sales.
These acquisitions will be new projects, not associated with existing ones, and broadens our reach to ensure that we have a future development pipeline.
Jason will speak to our projects in more detail in his presentation but I do want to highlight the progress we have made with our Iona Block development in Havelock North.
I am pleased to confirm that we will be starting off-the-plan sales towards the end of Q2 this year with those sales continuing into Q3 and Q4 of this year. The Hastings District and Hawkes Bay Regional Councils are currently processing the Stage 2 resource consent, which is expected to be granted later in the year allowing us to commence development works in Q4 of this year.
This good news along with our unconditional sales in-hand and a positive shift in sales in the first half of the year (to date) from Prestons Park will ensure that our 2024 result will be better than our 2023 result, and will allow sales momentum from the Iona Block to be carried in to our 2025 results.
In the annual report, we noted that interesting opportunities continue to come through to us. That continues to be the case and the Management team has considered a number of opportunities already this year.
Given that the Board invested a good deal of time reviewing and redefining CDI's strategy for the medium term, we will continue to be prudent with our acquisitions and only acquire what we think will deliver appropriate returns for shareholders.
Again, Jason will provide you with an overview of the future strategic direction we are looking to put in place. The Board and Management are absolutely united on the way forward and we are excited as to what CDL Investments can become over the coming years.
I would also like to update shareholders on our wider governance review. While we previously indicated that we were looking to appoint a new independent director prior to this annual meeting, we are still in the recruitment phase and speaking to potential candidates. The board has not made any decision on who to appoint at this stage.
As you will appreciate, we want to appoint someone with suitable skills and expertise and the Board will make an announcement when we have finalised an appointment.
TRUSTEDINNOVATIVE
RELIABLE
DELIVERY
40th Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Tuesday 28th May 2024
1
How to Participate in Virtual/Hybrid Meetings (Q&A)
Shareholder & Proxyholder Q&A Participation
Written Questions:Questions may be submitted ahead of the meeting. If you have a question to submit during the live meeting, please select the Q&A tab on the right half of your screen at anytime. Type your question into the field and press submit. Your question will be immediately submitted.
Help:The Q&A tab can also be used for immediate help. If you need assistance, please submit your query in the same manner as typing a question and a Computershare representative will respond to you directly.
WELCOME
to this Hybrid Meeting
This meeting is being held in person and is being webcast
The Meeting Chair is Desleigh Jameson
│Independent Director
Directors attending in person are;
John Henderson (Audit Committee Chair)
│ Independent Director
Eik Sheng Kwek
│ Non-Executive Director
Vincent Yeo
│ Non-Executive Director
Executive Team in attendance include;
Jason Adams
│ Chief Execu ve Oﬃcer
Boon Pua
│ Vice President Finance
Jackson Bull
│ General Manager
Takeshi Ito
│ Company Secretary/Legal Counsel
2
2
How to Participate in Virtual/Hybrid Meetings (Voting)
Shareholder & Proxyholder Voting
Once the voting has been opened, the resolutions and voting options will allow voting.
To vote, simply click on the Vote tab, and select your voting direction from the options shown on the screen. You can vote for all resolutions at once or by each resolution.
Your vote has been cast when the tick appears. To change your vote, select 'Change Your Vote'.
3
- Quorum
- Proxies
- Minutes of the 39th Annual Meeting of Shareholders
- Notice of Meeting taken as read
5
5
4
Annual Report & Financial Statements
- While our profit after tax for 2023 was not as high as previous years, the company used the period to build a platform for future growth
- With the land purchases in 2023 and 2024, CDI has additional potential for short and medium-term development and sales
- New projects broaden our reach and our future development pipeline
- Iona Block: we will be starting off-the-plan sales towards the end of Q2 this year
- Councils are currently processing the Iona Stage 2 resource consent. When granted, it will allow us to commence development works in Q4 of this year
- Our 2024 result will be better than our 2023 result, and will allow sales momentum to be carried in to our 2025 results
6
6
1
Annual Report & Financial Statements (cont.)
- In the annual report, we noted that interesting opportunities continue to come through to us. Management team has considered a number of opportunities already this year
- We will continue to be prudent with our acquisitions and only acquire what we think will deliver appropriate returns for shareholders
- Post strategic review, the Board and Management are absolutely united on the way forward and we are excited as to what CDL Investments can become in the future
7
7
2023 Financial Re-cap
Jason Adams
Chief Executive Officer
8
2023 Financial Re-cap(Cont…)
53 Residential Section Sales from:
Property Sales
Residential Sales
Commercial Sales
Total Sales Revenue
Rental Income
Rental Income
Profit Before Tax
Profit After Tax
2023
($m)
#Sections
28.1
23.8%
53 27
$8.8m
NIL
NIL
28.1
57.3%
$37.8m
($m)
#Properties
2.49
107%
4
$1.3m
18.7
56.8%
$24.6m
13.5
56.7%
$17.8m
2022
($m)
#Sections
36.9 80
29.0 1
65.9
($m) #Properties
1.2 4
43.3
31.2
Tram Valley Road, Swanson
Prestons Park, Christchurch
12 Section Sales
31 Section Sales
9
9
2023 Financial Re-cap(Cont…)
Commercial Warehouses
FY(2023):
Lease Revenue:
$1.87m
- % Total Investment
Property Revenue
77%
NLA:
16,402m2
% Leased:
100%
WALE (Years):
5.92
Full Occupied Rental:
$2.2m
11
Kewa Road, Auckland
10 Section Sales
10
2023 Financial Re-cap(Cont…)
Suburban Retail Centres
FY(2023):
Lease Revenue:
$0.58m
- % Total Investment
Property Revenue
23%
Prestons Park Local Centre
NLA:
3,411m2
% Leased:
66.6%
WALE (Years):
4.92
Estimated Full
Occupied Rental:
$1.25m
Stonebrook Park Local Centre
12
2
NZ Property Market Drivers in 2023
NZ Property Market Drivers in 2023 (Cont…)
- High Inflation:
Inflation Q1(24) = 4.0% 2.7% Q1(23)
Inflation Q1(23):
6.7%
- Pre-COVIDPandemic (Feb-20):2.5%
Pandemic Low (Sept-21):
1.5%
Post Pandemic Peak (Jun-22)
7.3%
- High Mortgage Rates:
Bank Interest Rate (%) as at 13/05/24
Bank
Floating
1 Year
2 Year
5 Year
%
(%)
(%)
(%)
8.64
7.14
6.79
7.34
8.64
7.14
6.75
6.39
8.69
7.24
6.79
6.55
8.64
7.24
6.75
6.39
Average
Rates 1 Year
8.24
6.68
6.49
6.50
Earlier
Source: Interest.co.nz as at 13/05/2024
Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Annual % Change)
Source: RBNZ
Banks Mortgage rates - Floating and 2 year fixed
Potential Peak
Source: RBNZ
Global Financial Crisis
Covid-19 Pandemic
- High mortgage rates impacted purchasers' ability to secure bank mortgage finance to purchase sections
- Building costs remain high and are impacting purchasers' decision to build
- Increasing existing housing supply is providing purchasers with more choice and options
- Market conditions causing some purchasers to "sit on their hands" and wait for more favourable conditions, expected in late 2024, early 2025
Market Peak
Nov 2021
$920,000
Apr 2024 $790,000-14.1% Market Peak
+1.3% Apr 2023 $780,000
13
Global Financial Crisis
Covid-19 Pandemic
14
13
Completed Developments
Tram Valley Road (Stage 3 & 4), Auckland
- Stage 3 (8 lots) sold Feb 2023
- Stage 4 (10 lots) sold Jun 2023
- Settlements during 2024
14
Completed Developments (Cont…)
Prestons Park (Stage 5), Christchurch
Sub-stages 5(G & H):
Construction completed. Titles issued Dec 2023 Sub-stage 5(F & J):
Construction completed.
224c Compliance Certificate to be issued Jun 2024 Section sales/settlements during 2024/25
Warehouse #1 (Primepac), Wiri Auckland
- Construction completed 2022
- 100% Tenanted
Warehouse #2 (Boundaryline), Wiri Auckland
- Construction completed 2022
- 100% Tenanted
Prestons Park Neighbourhood Centre, Christchurch
- Construction completed 2023
- 10 Tenants Trading
- 1 Unit undergoing fitout. 1 Unit - Pre-lease Agreement
- 4 Units Available
Stonebrook Neighbourhood Centre, Rolleston
- Construction completed 2022/23
- 3 Tenants Trading
- 1 Unit Pre-lease Agreement (Café)
- 1 Unit Available
15
Work in Progress
Iona, Stage 1, Havelock North
Hawkes Bay
- Subdivision consent issued Jul 2023
- Earthworks commenced Oct 2023
- Stage 1 Infrastructure Approval issued Feb 2024
- Stage 1A & 1B (45 lots) titles expected late Nov 2024
- Stage 1C - 1F (80 lots) titles due in 2025
Iona, Stage 3, Havelock North
Hawkes Bay
Iona, Stage 2, Havelock North
Hawkes Bay
Master Planning Underway
Subdivision consent lodged Jun 2023
Limited Notification anticipated
Consent expected Q3(2024)
Earthworks to commence Q4(2024)
17
16
Work in Progress (Cont…)
Stage 1 Section Yield
Section Type
# Lots
Total #
(Nett)
Lots
Standalone Lots
116
116
CRD Lots
7
76*
Existing Houses
2
2
125
194
*Subject to design and consents
Iona Stage 1 Scheme Plan
18
3
Work in Progress (Cont…)
Iona Stage 1: Construction Progress
19
Work in Progress (Cont…)
Worsleys Road Preliminary Scheme Plan
21
Work in Progress (Cont…)
Lot 98: Additional
8 - 10 Lots *
Lot 87: Additional
4 - 6 Lots *
* Subject to new Resource Consent
Highlands Drive Consented Scheme Plan
23
Work in Progress (Cont…)
Worsleys Road (26Ha)
Cashmere, Christchurch
- New acquisition, settled Oct 2023
- Preliminary scheme plan complete, 65 lots with upside potential
- Subdivision consent to be lodged Jul 2024
- Earthworks (limited to road corridor) to commence Q1(2025)
20
Work in Progress (Cont…)
Highlands Drive (10.8Ha)
Richmond, Nelson/Tasman
New acquisition, settled Jan 2024
Consented development yielding 65 lots Upside potential of 12 - 16 lots, subject
to new consents
Commence earthworks Oct 2024
Highlands Drive Aerial
22
Work in Progress (Cont…)
Lucas Terrace (3.2Ha)
Nelson
New acquisition, settled Dec 2023
Consented development yielding 34 lots Earthworks to commence Oct 2024
Lucas Terrace Aerial
24
4
Work in Progress (Cont…)
Lucas Terrace Consented Scheme Plan
25
Work in Progress (Cont…)
R2 Southern Area Concept Master Plan - Fast Track Application
27
Work in Progress (Cont…)
Arataki Road (11.2Ha)
Havelock North, Hawke's Bay
- Subdivision consent lodged May 2023
- New legislation introduced 2020-23 has impacted progress;
- National Policy Statement - Highly Productive Lands (NPS-HPL)
- National Policy Statement - Urban Development (NPS-UD)
- Fast track application submitted
29
Work in Progress (Cont…)
R2 Growth Cell (132Ha)
Puketaha, Hamilton
- 4 new properties acquired in 2023 (8.26Ha)
- All strategic acquisitions
- Entered MOA with Hamilton City Council
- New legislation introduced 2020-23 has impacted progress;
- National Policy Statement - Highly Productive Lands (NPS-HPL)
- National Policy Statement - Urban Development (NPS-UD)
- Future Proof (Greater Waikato Plan)
- Fast track application submitted
26
Work in Progress (Cont…)
R2 Growth Cell Aerial
28
Work in Progress (Cont…)
Arataki Road Fast Track Preliminary Scheme Plan
30
5
April 2024 YTD Sales
2024 Residential Section Settlements YTD =
$4.6m
2023/24 Sales Location Map
Unconditional sales yet to settle in 2024= $30.7m
2024 Sales/Settlements from:
- Kewa Road, Albany, Auckland
AUCKLAND SALES
- Tram Valley Road, Swanson, Auckland
• Kewa Road, Albany
- Prestons Park, Christchurch
• Tram Valley Road, Swanson
CDI Cash Position
- The residential housing market has bottomed out
- Christchurch is recovering with a surge in sales at Prestons Park (31 YTD)
- Christchurch Market Drivers:
Pro's;
- House prices are affordable (relative to incomes)
- Inflation and building costs are easing
Cons;
- Mortgage rates and bank lending constraints (CCCFA)
- Cost of living remains high
- Unemployment ticking upwards 4.2% (Mar 2024)
CANTERBURY SALES
• Prestons Park, Christchurch
Cash & term deposits:
$42.0m (as at 30 April 2024)
(71.0m in 2023)
Bank borrowings
Nil
31
31
32
32
Our Pipeline
We have a solid Pipeline
- Total land holding 294.2Ha ( an increase of 48.3Ha on 2022)
- Estimated yield circa 3,500 sections*
- Maintained a nationwide geographical spread
- Diverse portfolio, offers flexibility for diversification
- Continually looking to grow our Portfolio
AUCKLAND PROJECTS
• Trig Road, West Harbour
HAMILTON PROJECTS
• Gordonton Road, Puketaha
HAWKE'S BAY PROJECTS
• Arataki Road, Havelock North
• Iona Block, Havelock North
NELSON/TASMAN PROJECTS
• Pelorus Sound
• Lucas Terrace
• Highlands Drive
CANTERBURY PROJECTS
• Prestons Park, Christchurch
• Worsleys Road, Cashmere Christchurch
Acquisition Opportunities
- The current environment continues to produce a number of interesting acquisition opportunities
- Whilst Vendors' price expectations have come back from Nov 2021 Market Peak, they remain high in the current market
- New legislation introduced during 2020-23 has materially impacted acquisition feasibility - not seen nor accepted by Vendors
33
* Estimated section yield, subject to residential zoning/resource consents
33
Strategic Direction
Board and Management attended workshop in late 2023 to look at our future strategy for the next 10 years
We looked at a number of concepts and ideas and shared our respected thoughts on how to:
- Grow our business from our existing core
- Expand on our recent project successes
- Further diversify our revenue streams
- Form strategic partnerships with similar minded stakeholders
- Grow shareholder returns and share value
We plan to progress the strategic direction further this year
35
35
34
34
2024 Outlook
- High (but easing) inflation, mortgage rates, the general cost of living and growing employment concerns will continue to impact the NZ Property Market for the remainder of 2024
- The residential market is expected to bottom out and gradually improve with momentum building toward the end of the year, flowing over into 2025
- Positive start to the year for CDL, with surge in sales from Prestons Park and high interest shown for Iona Stage 1 sections
- CDI expects to deliver another profitable year (FY2024) bettering our 2023 result
- Planning to progress our new Christchurch, Nelson and Richmond projects
- CDI in a strong financial position for project development and acquisitions
- We are continuing to plan for the future, both operationally and strategically
36
36
6
24 November 2024
37
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
- Resolution #2:
Re-election of Desleigh Jameson as a Director
39
AUDITORS APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION
- No other nomination received - KPMG are reappointed as the Company's auditors
- Resolution #4: that the Directors be empowered to fix the remuneration of the Auditors for the year ending 31 December 2024
41
41
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
- Resolution #1:
Re-election of Vincent Yeo as a Director
38
DIRECTORS REMUNERATION
-
Resolution #3: Directors' Remuneration
This resolution seeks shareholder approval to increase the total annual remuneration available to all directors of CDI for their services as directors ("fee pool") by $120,000
The total fee pool is currently $180,000. The total fee pool was approved by resolution in 1996. This current resolution proposes that the total fee pool increases to $300,000. This change requires shareholder approval under NZX Listing
Rule 2.11.1(a)
40
40
GENERAL BUSINESS
42
7
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 05:02:07 UTC.