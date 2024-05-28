Please refer to the Announcement released by CDL Investments New Zealand Limited ("CDI") on 28 May 2024 relating to (i) Remarks by CDI Board Chair, Ms Desleigh Jameson, to 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; and (ii) Presentation slides at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Date 28 May 2024 Subject REMARKS BY CDI BOARD CHAIR TO 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

On behalf of the Directors, I present the Annual Report and the Statement of Financial Accounts to 31 December 2023. I would like to make a few brief comments about the past year.

While our profit after tax for 2023 was not as high as previous years, the company used the period to build a platform for future growth.

With the purchase of 48.3 hectares of land across various regions in New Zealand, which includes what we settled earlier this year, CDI has additional potential for short and medium-term development and sales.

These acquisitions will be new projects, not associated with existing ones, and broadens our reach to ensure that we have a future development pipeline.

Jason will speak to our projects in more detail in his presentation but I do want to highlight the progress we have made with our Iona Block development in Havelock North.

I am pleased to confirm that we will be starting off-the-plan sales towards the end of Q2 this year with those sales continuing into Q3 and Q4 of this year. The Hastings District and Hawkes Bay Regional Councils are currently processing the Stage 2 resource consent, which is expected to be granted later in the year allowing us to commence development works in Q4 of this year.

This good news along with our unconditional sales in-hand and a positive shift in sales in the first half of the year (to date) from Prestons Park will ensure that our 2024 result will be better than our 2023 result, and will allow sales momentum from the Iona Block to be carried in to our 2025 results.

In the annual report, we noted that interesting opportunities continue to come through to us. That continues to be the case and the Management team has considered a number of opportunities already this year.