City Developments : CanningHill Piers is best-selling project launch in the Central Area this year – 538 units sold on launch weekend, with total sales value over S$1.18 billion

Singapore, 21 November 2021 - City Developments Limited (CDL) and CapitaLand Development (CLD) commenced sales for the highly-anticipated 696-unit CanningHill Piers on Saturday, 20 November 2021. As of 6.00 pm today, 538 units (or 77%) have been sold at an average selling price (ASP) of around S$3,000 per square foot (psf), with total sales value of over S$1.18 billion. The 8,956 square feet (sq ft) Super Penthouse - the project's sole penthouse unit located at level 48 with unmatched panoramic views of the city and riverfront - was sold for S$48 million (S$5,360 psf). The robust sales make CanningHill Piers the best-selling project launch in the Central Area this year. 81% of buyers are Singaporeans with the remaining 19% comprising Permanent Residents and foreigners from mainly China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, USA, UK and others.

Units come in a wide range of sizes from 409 sq ft for a one-bedroom, 1,313 sq ft for a three-bedroom premium to 2,788 sq ft for a five-bedroom premium. All unit types were well-received, with selected stacks fully sold. All apartments come with a branded Italian Ernestomeda kitchen system and premium brand kitchen and bathroom appliances from Miele and De Dietrich and Gessi and Laufen respectively.

Mr Sherman Kwek, CDL Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are heartened by the overwhelming response and the phenomenal success during this launch weekend. The positive take-up is a testament to the combined strength of both CDL and our JV partner, CapitaLand. Encouraged by the trust and confidence that buyers have placed in us, we are excited to bring our vision of this architectural icon to fruition. CanningHill Piers is truly a unique residential masterpiece that offers an exemplary design in an excellent location. As the tallest residential development along the Singapore River, the project is situated on a rare and iconic site that will set a new benchmark for integrated urban living at the heart of Singapore's premier entertainment and lifestyle district."

Mr Jason Leow, Chief Executive Officer, CapitaLand Development, said, "We are very encouraged by the strong demand for CanningHill Piers during its weekend launch. Homebuyers are attracted by CanningHill Piers' distinctive design by the renowned Bjarke Ingels Group, rare river and hill dual-frontage and superb location in the Clarke Quay lifestyle and entertainment precinct. We are confident that the project's iconic status, well-appointed homes and excellent connectivity will continue to attract robust interest from prospective homebuyers."

In view of the safe management measures in place, to reduce crowds at the sales gallery and to facilitate a seamless buying experience for customers, CDL embraced digitalisation and used its in-house proprietary electronic system for expressions of interest, balloting and satellite sales bookings. First used at the launch of CDL's Irwell Hill Residences in April this year, the seamless process provided a more conducive, transparent and efficient buying experience for customers and has continued to receive very positive feedback from homebuyers and sales agents.

With a myriad of Smart Home features and curated recreational facilities, this prime luxury residence is within one of the largest integrated redevelopment projects in the Central Area, with a gross floor area of 1.1 million sq ft. Scheduled for completion in 2025, CanningHill Piers is part of an integrated development that includes CanningHill Square with F&B and retail outlets, a 475-room hotel operated under the Moxy brand by Marriott International and a 192-unit serviced residence with a hotel licence operated under the Somerset brand, managed by The Ascott Limited.

Designed by Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the project's façade is artistically draped in an iconic geometric lattice that unifies the entire integrated development with a sculptural form. The 48-storey (180 metres) residential tower facing the riverside will be the tallest residential development along the Singapore River, while the 24-storey (100 metres) residential tower overlooks Fort Canning Hill. The two majestic towers are connected by a scenic sky bridge on Level 24 with spectacular views of the city, river and hill. Residents at CanningHill Piers will enjoy easy access via a direct link to Fort Canning MRT station and a short walk to Clarke Quay MRT station.

The CanningHill Piers sales gallery, located along Merchant Road, is open daily from 10.00 am to 7.00 pm, by appointment only. Marketing agents are ERA, PropNex, Huttons, Edmund Tie & Company / OrangeTee & Tie and Singapore Realtors Inc (SRI). For enquiries, please call the sales hotline: +65 8783 1818 or visit www.canninghillpiers.com.sg.