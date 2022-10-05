City Developments : E-application to open for Copen Grand – first Executive Condominium in Tengah Town, Singapore's first smart and sustainable precinct

Singapore, 6 October 2022 - Homebuyers with their eye on being the first movers in the upcoming Tengah Town can look forward to the first Executive Condominium (EC) in the area - Copen Grand. Developed by City Developments Limited (CDL) and MCL Land, this 639-unit EC in Tengah Garden Walk is nestled in the heart of Tengah Town, which is envisioned as Singapore's first smart and sustainable precinct. It comprises 12 blocks of 14-storey residential towers.

Applications for eligible EC buyers will start from Friday, 7 October till Monday, 17 October 2022. Sales bookings will commence on Saturday, 22 October 2022. Eligible first-time buyers will be entitled to a Central Provident Fund (CPF) housing grant of up to S$30,000. A good mix of apartment types is available for selection, with sizes ranging from 807 square feet (sq ft) for a two-bedroom plus study to 1,722 sq ft for a top-floor five-bedroom premium unit. Apartments are attractively priced from S$1.08 million for a two-bedroom plus study, S$1.18 million for a three-bedroom deluxe, S$1.28 million for a three-bedroom premium, S$1.48 million for a four-bedroom deluxe, S$1.58 million for a four-bedroom premium and S$1.88 million for a five-bedroom premium.

Copen Grand has unrivalled public transport accessibility as it is located within a short walking distance of three MRT stations on the upcoming Jurong Region Line - Tengah, Hong Kah and Tengah Plantation - as well as a bus interchange. It is well connected to the nearby Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay and Jurong East MRT stations. Residents will also have convenient access to two neighbouring hubs - the Jurong Lake District, earmarked as the largest mixed-use business district outside the city centre, and the Jurong Innovation District, a hub for advanced manufacturing.

Mr Sherman Kwek, CDL Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "The Government's visionary masterplan for Tengah will see it transform into a sustainable town that offers us a glimpse into future living - where urbanisation and nature integrate seamlessly. Together with our valued partner MCL Land, we are honoured to launch Copen Grand, the first EC in this futuristic precinct. This nature-inspired EC reflects our ethos as sustainable developers. Copen Grand is thoughtfully designed as a smart and resource-efficient project. It offers exceptional convenience as it is located within walking distance of three upcoming MRT stations, which is unique for an EC."

Mr Rob Garman, MCL Land Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are delighted to be launching Copen Grand, our second development alongside our esteemed partner CDL. Copen Grand is the first EC to be built in Tengah Town, Singapore's pioneering smart and sustainable town. Buyers stand to gain from first-mover advantage in the new future-forward precinct, benefiting from its evolution around them. As Singapore's first Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy EC, Copen Grand integrates green design, smart technology and luxury living throughout. Following the successful launch of Piccadilly Grand, our first joint-venture project with CDL, we are confident that Copen Grand will achieve a similar response."

Tengah Town - Singapore's Futuristic Enclave

As the first HDB town to be fully integrated with its surrounding natural environment, lush greenery will feature strongly in the planning and design of Tengah's districts. Residents can enjoy access to a wide variety of green spaces, such as the future Central Park, an extensive 20-hectare green lung. To encourage green commute, Tengah will have a car-free town centre, with roads running underground, freeing up the space at the ground level for dedicated walking and cycling paths.

While the town is still in its development stage, future amenities include a sports centre, community club and polyclinic. Meanwhile, nearby malls such as JEM, Westgate and IMM provide plentiful shopping, dining and entertainment options. In addition, several primary schools such as Shuqun Primary School and Princess Elizabeth Primary School are in close proximity.

Designed with Wellness and Convenience in Mind

With a comprehensive range of more than 45 recreational facilities spread across eight clubs, Copen Grand provides residents with a plethora of options for relaxation, recreation and rejuvenation. This includes an iconic multi-tiered clubhouse which overlooks a 50-metre lap pool and hydro pool, equipped with various facilities such as co-working spaces, study pods, gymnasium, entertainment room, and dance studio. Multiple BBQ pavilions, a tennis court and a zone for pets are some of the other offerings that residents can look forward to.

All apartments come with quality fittings from Rigel and Grohe. In addition, every apartment will be integrated with a Smart Home System for enhanced convenience and security. Within each unit is a Smart Hub gateway that allows homeowners to remotely control appliances, such as the air conditioning and lighting, via a mobile app and a Smart Power Monitoring system that allows easy tracking of household energy consumption.

Singapore's First BCA Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy EC

Designed with sustainability in mind, Copen Grand is the first Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy (SLE) EC in Singapore. The design, layout and orientation of the overall development take into consideration the site's natural attributes and integrates passive design strategies to enhance energy efficiency and natural ventilation. For example, units are thoughtfully designed in a north-south facing orientation with adequate openings to provide better cross-ventilation. In addition, Copen Grand incorporates renewable energy technology in the form of photovoltaic systems that tap on solar power, providing partial energy replacement for the clubhouse, function room, swimming pool and gymnasium.

Copen Grand is also the first private residential project to qualify for the BCA Built Environment Transformation Gross Floor Area (GFA) Incentive Scheme, which aims to encourage the greater adoption of enhanced Construction Industry Transformation Map (ITM) standards in areas of digitalisation, productivity and sustainability in private sector developments.

Both CDL and MCL Land are familiar with the area, having developed past EC projects, The Rainforest and Sol Acres respectively, in the vicinity. Copen Grand will be CDL's 10th EC project.

The Copen Grand sales gallery, located next to Lakeside MRT station, is open from 7 October 2022, 10.00 am to 7.00 pm daily, by appointment only. Marketing agents are ERA, PropNex, Huttons and OrangeTee & Tie. For enquiries, please call the sales hotline: +65 8783 1818 or visit www.copengrand.com.sg.