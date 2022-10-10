City Developments : Palais Renaissance unveils luxe new look with exciting multi-sensory experiences

Singapore, 10 October 2022 - Palais Renaissance (Palais), an exclusive retail mall on Orchard Road owned and managed by City Developments Limited (CDL), unveils a new look following the completion of a major asset enhancement initiative (AEI). The rejuvenation, totalling around S$7 million and having commenced in 2021, has transformed Palais into more than just a shopping destination, providing a new sensory experience.

The enhancements include an expanded main entrance and an alfresco dining area at the ground floor fronting Orchard Road, transforming the area into a bustling and porous streetscape that seamlessly blends the public and private areas, allowing passers-by to soak in the atmosphere and activities at the mall.

An extensive redesign has been applied to Palais' interiors with a soothing palette of warm hues applied to exquisite masonry that carries through the curved atrium. Handpicked materials - such as copper, marble and gold trims - take the splendour to another level with artisanal techniques like marquetry and hand-set mosaics elevating the classic renaissance allure.

Other upgrades in the mall include escalators to the basement to improve accessibility and a sleek infinity mirror wall in the basement - an eye-catching spot specifically designed for visitors to capture picture-perfect moments at Palais.

Improvements have also been made for the office tenants, featuring geometric arches and curves at the common areas and upgraded office floor lift lobbies.

Mr Sherman Kwek, CDL Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "The ongoing rejuvenation of our portfolio is a key component of our corporate strategy whereby we seek to enhance our assets and elevate their performances. Since 2019, we have completed several major AEIs, including Republic Plaza, Le Grove Serviced Residences and King's Centre, amongst many others. I am excited to unveil the new look of Palais Renaissance and I am confident visitors will greatly enjoy the refreshed mall, not only for its beautiful interiors but also the enhanced tenant mix filled with many new F&B offerings. Beyond physical upgrades, we also introduced our proprietary CityNexus smart building app to enhance our tenants' daily operations. Post-AEI, the mall has now achieved full occupancy and positive rental reversion."

Unveiling New Offerings at Palais

Home to well-known establishments such as the Michelin-starred Sushi Kimura (#01-07),PS.Cafe (#02-09A), Merci Marcel (#01-03), and upscale whisky library The Writing Club (#02-10), Palais has recently welcomed several new-to-market dining concepts, further expanding its F&B repertoire. 75% of the tenants are exclusively found only at Palais in Singapore.

New Gastronomic Experiences

The refreshed mall has introduced an array of impressive new dining concepts such as Estuary (B1-04), a stylish seafood restaurant and oyster bar that is a haven for pescatarians, Caviar (B1-07), which boasts the island's largest selection of exquisite caviar, as well as Ishinomaki Dégustation (B1-01), an intimate, reservations-only space that offers exclusively curated menus and tailored wine, sake or spirit pairings. Dessert enthusiasts can indulge in artisanal desserts at Cakebar (#01-07A) to sweeten up their day.

New Lifestyle Offerings

Some of Palais' latest lifestyle additions include Mutiny (#01-08/09), a boutique gym that caters to customers of different fitness levels, offering heart-pumping Xformer™ workouts and meditative yoga sessions, as well as Artifactt (#01-06), a store well-loved by professional chefs and customers for its thoughtfully considered ceramic ware that elevates any table setting or home space. LuxeHouze (#02-03) also debuts its first-ever physical store, allowing watch collectors and enthusiasts to trade and purchase treasured timepieces in person.

Ms Callie Yah, CDL Executive Vice President, Head of Global Asset Management Division, said, "The rejuvenation of Palais has attracted an array of specially curated dining concepts such as Estuary and Caviar and unique lifestyle concepts such as Mutiny and Artifactt, found exclusively in Palais Renaissance. With a carefully curated tenant mix, coupled with the various aesthetical and functional improvements made to the property, Palais offers an inviting and uplifting experience for both shoppers and tenants."

For the full list of tenants at Palais, please refer to Annex A.

Introducing the CityNexus smart building app to Palais' tenant community

Originally launched in Republic Plaza's office community in September 2019, CDL has introduced its proprietary CityNexus app to Palais, making it the first retail property in CDL's portfolio to feature a unique smart building app that aims to enhance the experience and daily operations of its tenants by facilitating greater convenience and heightened productivity.

Apart from the existing smart building features, Palais' tenants will be able to access new functions in CityNexus. They include a self-service tenant portal where tenants can access lease information and invoices, as well as update information and personnel remotely. Tenants can also track their requests and transactions.

Reflecting CDL's sustainability and digitalisation focus, CityNexus will bring greater convenience to tenants, with digital documents such as e-invoices and lease agreements made available through the app. In addition, e-payment modes are currently being explored to allow tenants to make rental payments via the app. The solution is expected to save more than 100,000 sheets of paper annually.

CDL will continue to launch new features to meet evolving customer needs and introduce CityNexus to an even larger audience to provide an elevated customer experience.

Spending Rewards at Palais

In celebration of its refreshed experience, Palais is having an exclusive lucky draw that includes prizes like astaycation at The St. Regis Singapore, an intimate dinner for two at fine dining restaurant Caviar, and mall gift vouchers of up to S$1,000.

From now till 31 October 2022, stand a chance to win one of the following prizes with every S$300 spent at Palais' retail stores, with a cap of up to 4 chances per day:

1st Prize: 2D1N stay at The St. Regis Singapore (inclusive of Afternoon Tea experience) worth S$600++, dinner for two at Caviar worth S$228++ and S$1,000 CDL Gift Vouchers

2nd Prize: Dinner for two at Caviar worth S$228++ and S$800 CDL Gift Vouchers

3rd Prize: Dinner for two at Caviar worth S$228++ and S$500 CDL Gift Vouchers

*Terms and conditions apply. Full information is available at palais.sg.

Get ready to immerse in a new and fresh retail experience at Palais. Visit Palais' website for a full tenant directory and additional information on promotions and events.