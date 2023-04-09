City Developments : Strong demand for Tembusu Grand, the first new launch in Katong this year – 340 units sold on launch weekend

Singapore, 9 April 2023 - City Developments Limited (CDL) and MCL Land commenced sales for the 638-unit Tembusu Grand on Saturday, 8 April 2023, two weeks after its sales gallery opened for preview on 24 March 2023. As at 5.00 pm on Sunday, 9 April 2023, 340 units (53% of the project) have been sold at an average selling price of S$2,465 per square foot (psf).

About 90% of the buyers are Singaporeans, while the remaining 10% comprise Permanent Residents and foreigners from China, Malaysia, USA and others. All unit types were well-received by homebuyers, with the two-bedroom, two-bedroom plus study and three-bedroom units being the most popular. There was also healthy take-up for the one-bedroom plus study and four-bedroom units.

Situated in the charming enclaves of Tanjong Katong and East Coast, Tembusu Grand comprises four elegant towers and its towering architecture features an iconic crown design inspired by the sculptural form and texture of the heritage Tembusu trees. Located just an 8-minute walk to the upcoming Tanjong Katong MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, Tembusu Grand is also well-connected to major expressways, making the Central Business District (CBD), Marina Bay Financial District and Changi Airport a short drive away.

Unit sizes range from 527 square feet (sq ft) for a one-bedroom plus study to 1,711 sq ft for a five-bedroom, including two spacious and exclusive Penthouses at 2,691 sq ft. Apartments are attractively priced from S$1.248 million for a one-bedroom plus study, S$1.548 million for a two-bedroom (667 sq ft), S$2.278 million for a three-bedroom (990 sq ft), S$3.288 million for a four-bedroom (1,432 sq ft) and S$4.028 million for a five-bedroom unit (2,691 sq ft).

Mr Sherman Kwek, CDL Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are heartened to kickstart our first launch for 2023 on a high note. The robust response for Tembusu Grand reflects a strong demand for well-designed homes in this sought-after locale and vibrant neighbourhood with hip cafes, trendy shops and many dining options and amenities. We are pleased to have partnered with MCL Land to create an enduring icon that complements Katong's rich cultural heritage, with quality and sustainability at the heart of its design."Mr Rob Garman, MCL Land Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our first launch of the year has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from buyers who recognise the allure of Tanjong Katong and East Coast. What's certainly enticing is the convenience of being in close proximity to the upcoming Tanjong Katong MRT station. Tembusu Grand marks another successful collaboration between MCL Land and CDL and we certainly look forward to future collaborations."

Tembusu Grand is the third project in the CDL-MCL Land partnership, following its successful launches of Piccadilly Grand in the Farrer Park enclave, which is now 90% sold, and the fully-sold Copen Grand Executive Condominium in the upcoming Tengah Town. CDL is also familiar with District 15, having launched Amber Park in 2019, which is now 99% sold.

Luxurious living in a vibrant enclave with emphasis on wellness and comfort

Rooted in the rich heritage of the Katong district, Tembusu Grand is a nod to the evergreen tree that names the road leading to the prestigious residence. It is conveniently located near many amenities such as i12 Katong, Parkway Parade, Kinex, PLQ Mall, Katong Shopping Centre, East Coast Park, Singapore Sports Hub, Singapore Indoor Stadium, Marina Bay Golf Course and numerous F&B establishments.

Tembusu Grand offers over 40 recreational facilities across five specially curated lifestyle zones and two clubs. Nestled within a lush, evergreen landscape with thematic gardens and cascading water features, the facilities include a yoga studio, tennis court, gourmet pavilion, two BBQ pavilions and a gymnasium that overlooks the lap pool. Residents will be spoilt for choice with the extensive offering of social spaces such as the leisure lawn, a beautifully equipped function room, karaoke pod, gaming pod, kids' playroom and playhouse, a co-working lounge, and four pools - the wading pool, relaxing pool, spa pool and a 50m infinity lap pool.

All apartments come with premium brand appliances from Miele, Liebherr and Smeg in the kitchens and quality fittings from Hansgrohe and Geberit in the bathrooms. Within each unit is a Smart Home system that features a digital lockset, smart video doorbell, smart air conditioning and lighting controls, as well as a Smart Community App that provides convenience for booking and managing facilities. Residents will also enjoy thoughtfully provided concierge-quality Residential Services.

Embracing sustainability through its design, Tembusu Grand has been awarded the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy (SLE) for its energy and water-efficient design and green features.

The Tembusu Grand Sales Gallery, located along Jalan Gajus, is open daily from 10.00 am to 7.00 pm, by appointment only. Marketing agents are ERA, Huttons, PropNex, OrangeTee & Tie and SRI. For enquiries, please call the sales hotline: +65 8783 1818 or visit www.tembusugrand.com.sg.