City Developments : Strong response for Copen Grand, Tengah Town's first Executive Condominium – 465 units snapped up on launch day

Singapore, 23 October 2022 - Bookings for the highly anticipated Copen Grand Executive Condominium (EC) - the first EC in the upcoming future-forward Tengah Town - commenced on Saturday, 22 October 2022 for eligible buyers. On the first day of launch, 465 units (73% of the project) were sold. The average launch price was S$1,300 per square foot (psf), with an additional 3% applied to units sold under the deferred payment scheme.

All unit types were well-received by homebuyers, with the 4-bedroom deluxe units fully sold. Choice units are still available for booking by eligible first-time buyers.

Under prevailing EC regulations, only 30% of the project can be allocated to second-time buyers during launch. For Copen Grand, this quota was reached. Interested second-time buyers who were unable to purchase a unit during the launch period can make their bookings for the remaining units one month later. E-applications for second-time buyers will take place from 17 to 23 November, with sales booking to commence on 26 November 2022.

Developed by City Developments Limited (CDL) and MCL Land, the luxurious 639-unit EC in Tengah Garden Walk is nestled in the heart of Tengah Town - envisioned to be Singapore's first smart and sustainable precinct. It comprises 12 blocks of 14-storey residential towers.

Copen Grand has unrivalled public transport accessibility as it is located within a short walking distance of three MRT stations on the upcoming Jurong Region Line - Tengah, Hong Kah and Tengah Plantation - as well as a bus interchange. It is well connected to the nearby Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay and Jurong East MRT stations. Residents will also have convenient access to two neighbouring hubs - the Jurong Lake District, earmarked as the largest mixed-use business district outside the city centre, and the Jurong Innovation District, a hub for advanced manufacturing.

Apartments are attractively priced from S$1.08 million for a two-bedroom plus study, S$1.18 million for a three-bedroom deluxe, S$1.28 million for a three-bedroom premium, S$1.48 million for a four-bedroom deluxe, S$1.58 million for a four-bedroom premium and S$1.88 million for a five-bedroom premium. Unit sizes range from 807 square feet (sq ft) for a two-bedroom plus study to 1,722 sq ft for a top-floor five-bedroom premium unit.

Mr Sherman Kwek, CDL Group Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are heartened by the healthy take-up which reflects the demand for well-connected and thoughtfully designed properties. Copen Grand will be a future icon for Tengah Town, Singapore's premier smart and sustainable district. Besides the appeal of being within walking distance of three MRT stations, which is a rare attribute for an EC, this project is the epitome of green and smart living. With the future-forward infrastructure and comprehensive amenities coming up in this beautifully master-planned district, Copen Grand homeowners will enjoy living in such an exciting precinct. This project marks yet another successful collaboration between CDL and MCL Land."

Mr Rob Garman, MCL Land Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very pleased with the success of Copen Grand, Singapore's first luxury EC with sustainability at its core. Our buyers have been thrilled by the luxurious facilities integrated throughout the development, the implementation of smart features for daily convenience, and the design quality of each home. We are eager to see our buyers' first-mover advantage come to fruition as Tengah Town, Singapore's first smart and sustainable precinct evolves and thrives with Copen Grand at its centre."

To facilitate a seamless customer experience, CDL's in-house proprietary electronic system was used for expressions of interest and satellite sales bookings. First rolled out in April 2021, the digital platform provides a more conducive, transparent and efficient buying experience which has continued to garner positive feedback from homebuyers and sales agents.

Luxurious Living in a Futuristic Enclave with Emphasis on Sustainability and Convenience

Situated in Singapore's first HDB town to be fully integrated with the surrounding nature, residents will enjoy access to nearby green spaces, such as the future 20-hectare Central Park and a 5km Forest Corridor. It is close to shopping malls such as JEM, Westgate and IMM, which provide plentiful shopping, dining and entertainment options. Once completed, the future Tengah Town will include a sports centre, community club and polyclinic.

At the first Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy EC in Singapore, residents will be spoilt for choice with a wide array of over 45 eco-luxury recreational facilities spread across eight clubs. With a renewed focus on smart and sustainable living, options for relaxation, recreation and rejuvenation include an iconic multi-tiered clubhouse that cascades down to co-working spaces and a 50-metre lap pool and hydro pool. The Copen Clubhouse is also equipped with study pods, a gymnasium, an entertainment room, and a dance studio. Multiple BBQ pavilions, a tennis court and a zone for pets are some of the other offerings that residents can look forward to.

All apartments come with quality fittings from Rigel and Grohe, carpentry and branded kitchen appliances. In addition, every apartment is integrated with a Smart Home System for enhanced convenience and security. Within each unit is a Smart Hub gateway that allows homeowners to remotely control appliances, such as the air conditioning and lighting, via a mobile app and a Smart Power Monitoring system that allows easy tracking of household energy consumption.

Designed with wellness and sustainability at its core, units are thoughtfully configured in a north-south facing orientation with adequate openings to provide better cross-ventilation. In addition, Copen Grand incorporates renewable energy technology in the form of photovoltaic systems that tap on solar power, providing partial energy replacement for the clubhouse, function room, swimming pool and gymnasium.

The Copen Grand sales gallery, located next to Lakeside MRT station, is open daily from 10.00 am to 7.00 pm, by appointment only. Marketing agents are ERA, PropNex, Huttons and OrangeTee & Tie. For enquiries, please call the sales hotline: +65 8783 1818 or visit www.copengrand.com.sg.