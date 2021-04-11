City Developments : 278 units snapped up at Irwell Hill Residences launch weekend including a sky penthouse sold for over S$9 million

Singapore, 11 April 2021 - City Developments Limited (CDL) commenced sales for the highly-anticipated 540-unit Irwell Hill Residences on Saturday, 10 April 2021. As at 6.00 pm on Sunday, 11 April 2021, 278 units (over 50% of the project) have been sold. About 80% of the buyers are Singaporeans, while the remaining 20% comprise Permanent Residents and foreigners from China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, UK and others.

All unit types were well-received by homebuyers, with one-bedroom plus study and two-bedroom units being the most popular. One four-bedroom Sky Penthouse was also sold for over S$9 million (at an average of S$4,123 psf).

Situated at Irwell Hill in District 9, one of Singapore's most coveted addresses, Irwell Hill Residences is well-connected and located minutes away from Great World and a short stroll to the upcoming Great World MRT station (Thomson-East Coast Line), and near to Orchard MRT station (North-South Line), and the Orchard Road shopping belt.



Apartments are attractively priced from S$998,000 for a studio unit to over S$4 million for a four-bedroom premium unit with a private lift. Unit sizes range from 398 sq ft for a studio to 1,582 sq ft for a four-bedroom premium, and three spacious four-to-five bedrooms Sky Penthouses from 2,185 to 2,605 sq ft.

Mr Sherman Kwek, CDL Group Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are delighted with the strong take-up for Irwell Hill Residences, which marks CDL's first residential launch for the year. The overwhelmingly positive response reflects the demand for well-located and thoughtfully designed properties.

Irwell Hill Residences was conceptualised during the circuit breaker period last year. Besides its iconic façade, it encompasses quality and sustainability at the heart of its design, inspired by a renewed focus on wellness and health. This project places much emphasis on nature, flexible spaces and smart home features to cater to evolving lifestyles and changing needs. Over 75% of this development is filled with lush greenery, including four conserved majestic raintrees, and offers residents a respite from the bustle of city living.

We are honoured that buyers like our projects and trust our brand. We will continue executing well on our development pipeline, both locally and overseas, and raise the bar of excellence.'

To facilitate a smoother buying experience for our customers and to reduce crowds at the sales gallery, CDL embraced digitalisation and used its newly-developed in-house proprietary electronic system for expressions of interest, balloting and satellite sales bookings. The seamless process provided a more conducive, transparent and efficient buying experience for our customers and received very positive feedback from homebuyers and sales agents.



Luxury development with renewed emphasis on comfort and wellness

Irwell Hill Residences features two 36-storey towers with 540 units and a stunning champagne gold pixel-patterned facade that will redefine Singapore's skyline.



Designed for sustainability and wellness, the architecture by MVRDV (Concept Architect) and ADDP (Principal Architect) is an inspired and progressive development that is carefully configured to optimise the living environment, seamlessly integrating the four heritage raintrees into the landscape. This is the architectural firm's first residential project in Singapore. Incorporating an efficient sustainable construction method, the architecture also connects the botanical landscape with the outdoor spaces of the balconies to create a green and enjoyable dwelling experience.

For the convenience of residents working from home, the function rooms are also equipped to host meetings and conferences. Irwell Vista, located on Level 24 of both towers, features a purpose-designed workspace exclusively for residents - Vista Co-Work. The bespoke workstations are equipped with WiFi and charging points, all in a setting that offers a spectacular view of the sky framed by greenery.

Apartments come with thoughtful touches that allow one to transform spaces to accommodate working from home and designs that incorporate sustainable materials. Finished with branded fittings from Gessi, sanitary ware from Geberit and equipped with appliances from Miele and Bosch, each unit also comes with marble flooring in the living and dining room, as well as a Smart Hub gateway allowing homeowners to remotely control the air conditioning and lighting, via a mobile app.

The on-site Premier Residential Services provide residents with seamless assistance from our team of hospitality-trained Residential Hosts, from day-to-day needs such as arranging for laundry and delivery acceptance and transport bookings; to special occasions like catering for parties and restaurant reservations.

The Irwell Hill Residences sales gallery, located off Irwell Bank Road next to the actual site, is open from 10.00 am to 7.00 pm daily, by appointment only. Marketing agents are ERA, PropNex, Huttons, Edmund Tie & Company / OrangeTee & Tie and Singapore Realtors Inc (SRI). For enquiries or to make an appointment for viewing, please call the sales hotline: +65 8783 1818 or visit www.cdlhomes.com.sg/irwellhill.