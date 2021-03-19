City Developments : CDL to launch Irwell Hill Residences in prime District 9 with previews starting Saturday, 27 March

Singapore, 19 March 2021 - City Developments Limited (CDL) will commence the preview of the highly-anticipated Irwell Hill Residences - situated at Irwell Hill in District 9, one of Singapore's most coveted addresses - from Saturday, 27 March 2021. With two iconic 36-storey towers comprising 540 units on an elevated terrain that integrates with the existing four heritage raintrees, a stunning champagne gold pixel-patterned facade that will redefine Singapore's skyline.

Designed for modern luxury living, a wide variety of unit types are available, ranging from 398 square feet (sq ft) for a studio to 1,582 sq ft for a four-bedroom premium, including three spacious four-to-five bedrooms Sky Penthouses from 2,185 to 2,605 sq ft. Apartments are attractively priced from S$998,000 for a studio unit to over S$4 million for a four-bedroom premium unit with a private lift. Bookings will commence on Saturday, 10 April 2021, when the project is launched.



Rare District 9 luxury development in the heart of Singapore



Well-connected and located minutes away from Great World, Irwell Hill Residences is a short stroll to the upcoming Great World MRT station (Thomson-East Coast Line), and near to Orchard MRT station (North-South Line), and Orchard Road shopping belt.



Popular primary schools within the area include River Valley Primary School (within 1km) and Anglo-Chinese School (Junior). Notable landmarks in the area include the Orchard Road and Tanglin shopping belts, Clarke Quay, Dempsey Hill, Tiong Bahru Conservation Area and the Singapore Botanic Gardens.



Mr Sherman Kwek, CDL Group Chief Executive Officer, said, 'With Irwell Hill Residences, we have created a truly exceptional architectural masterpiece complete with lush landscaping, while at the same time addressing our lifestyle changes with increased emphasis on wellness and health.



We acquired the site in January 2020, in line with our selective land replenishment strategy. Following positive take-up for our past launches and a rapid sell-down of our inventory over the last two years, we will continue to focus on land replenishment in our home market and seize opportunities to create progressive landmarks that redefine our skyline.'



Mr Chia Ngiang Hong, CDL Group General Manager, said, 'CDL has a strong track record in the vicinity, having developed iconic residences such as New Futura, Gramercy Park, Cliveden at Grange and Tribeca by the Waterfront, as well as the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel and King's Centre. Beyond the extraordinary architectural design that is built around the conserved heritage raintrees, Irwell Hill Residences was inspired by a passion for sustainability. We have created a lush haven that offers respite from the bustle of the city, with wellness and comfort at its heart.'