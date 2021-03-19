Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  City Developments Limited    C09   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(C09)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

City Developments : CDL to launch Irwell Hill Residences in prime District 9 with previews starting Saturday, 27 March

03/19/2021 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Singapore, 19 March 2021 - City Developments Limited (CDL) will commence the preview of the highly-anticipated Irwell Hill Residences - situated at Irwell Hill in District 9, one of Singapore's most coveted addresses - from Saturday, 27 March 2021. With two iconic 36-storey towers comprising 540 units on an elevated terrain that integrates with the existing four heritage raintrees, a stunning champagne gold pixel-patterned facade that will redefine Singapore's skyline.

Designed for modern luxury living, a wide variety of unit types are available, ranging from 398 square feet (sq ft) for a studio to 1,582 sq ft for a four-bedroom premium, including three spacious four-to-five bedrooms Sky Penthouses from 2,185 to 2,605 sq ft. Apartments are attractively priced from S$998,000 for a studio unit to over S$4 million for a four-bedroom premium unit with a private lift. Bookings will commence on Saturday, 10 April 2021, when the project is launched.

Rare District 9 luxury development in the heart of Singapore

Well-connected and located minutes away from Great World, Irwell Hill Residences is a short stroll to the upcoming Great World MRT station (Thomson-East Coast Line), and near to Orchard MRT station (North-South Line), and Orchard Road shopping belt.

Popular primary schools within the area include River Valley Primary School (within 1km) and Anglo-Chinese School (Junior). Notable landmarks in the area include the Orchard Road and Tanglin shopping belts, Clarke Quay, Dempsey Hill, Tiong Bahru Conservation Area and the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Mr Sherman Kwek, CDL Group Chief Executive Officer, said, 'With Irwell Hill Residences, we have created a truly exceptional architectural masterpiece complete with lush landscaping, while at the same time addressing our lifestyle changes with increased emphasis on wellness and health.

We acquired the site in January 2020, in line with our selective land replenishment strategy. Following positive take-up for our past launches and a rapid sell-down of our inventory over the last two years, we will continue to focus on land replenishment in our home market and seize opportunities to create progressive landmarks that redefine our skyline.'

Mr Chia Ngiang Hong, CDL Group General Manager, said, 'CDL has a strong track record in the vicinity, having developed iconic residences such as New Futura, Gramercy Park, Cliveden at Grange and Tribeca by the Waterfront, as well as the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel and King's Centre. Beyond the extraordinary architectural design that is built around the conserved heritage raintrees, Irwell Hill Residences was inspired by a passion for sustainability. We have created a lush haven that offers respite from the bustle of the city, with wellness and comfort at its heart.'

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 05:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
01:32aCITY DEVELOPMENTS  : CDL to launch Irwell Hill Residences in prime District 9 wi..
PU
03/11CITY DEVELOPMENTS  : Takes Issue with Claims It Held Up Key Decisions in Trouble..
MT
03/11CITY DEVELOPMENTS  : CDL clarification on statement by Sincere Property Group
PU
03/11CDL : Media Statement - Clarification on Statement by Sincere Property Group
PU
03/03CITY DEVELOPMENTS  : Unit Millennium & Copthorne Hotels to Pay Interest on $100 ..
MT
02/26Singapore Shares Sink into Red on Friday; Moneymax Financial Shares Soar 11% ..
MT
02/25CITY DEVELOPMENTS  : Swings to Loss in H2 FY20
MT
02/25CITY DEVELOPMENTS  : CDL Records Full Year Loss of S$1.9 Billion Due to Decision..
PU
02/25CDL : Notice of Record Date for Special Final Dividend
PU
02/25CDL : Notice of Record Date for Final Dividend
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 414 M 1 795 M 1 795 M
Net income 2020 123 M 91,4 M 91,4 M
Net Debt 2020 7 366 M 5 477 M 5 477 M
P/E ratio 2020 52,8x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 6 902 M 5 142 M 5 131 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,91x
EV / Sales 2021 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 9,11 SGD
Last Close Price 7,61 SGD
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Shao Hong Khoo Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED-4.52%5 055
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.70%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.09%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED21.72%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED24.26%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.60%27 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ