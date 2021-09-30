FSGL: Announcement on Disposal of Property - Eighth Supplemental Agreement

General Announcement::Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Grou... Page 1 of 1

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY ASSOCIATED COMPANY, FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

General Announcement

30-Sep-2021 18:05:10

New

Announcement by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited

SG210930OTHRFAGJ

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretary

First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has on 30 September 2021 released an announcement relating to Disposal of certain parts of Chengdu Cityspring, a mixed-used residential and commercial project in the People's Republic of China - Eighth Supplemental Agreement.

For details, please refer to the announcement released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com