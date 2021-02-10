FSGL: Announcement on (i) Changes in subsidiaries; (ii) Proposed Acquisitions of Double Wealthy Company Limited and Guangzhou Kaixiang Property Management Co., Ltd.; and (iii) Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020

General Announcement::Announcements by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group ... Page 1 of 1

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENTS BY ASSOCIATED COMPANY, FIRST SPONSOR

GROUP LIMITED

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has released the following announcements on 9 and 10 February 2021:-

1. Changes in subsidiaries;

2. Proposed Acquisitions of Double Wealthy Company Limited and Guangzhou Kaixiang Property

Management Co., Ltd.; and

3. Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 together with Press Release and Investor Presentation Slides.

For details, please refer to the announcements released by FSGL on the SGX websitewww.sgx.com

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) (Registration No. AT-195714)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 706A OF THE SGX-ST LISTING MANUAL

Pursuant to Rule 706A of the SGX-ST Listing Manual, First Sponsor Group Limited ("Company", and collectively with its subsidiaries, "Group") wishes to announce the following transactions that occurred during the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2020:

A. Incorporation of subsidiaries

1. The Company has incorporated the following wholly-owned subsidiary:

(a)

Name of company : FS Dongguan No. 7 Pte. Ltd. Date of incorporation : 15 October 2020 Country of incorporation : Singapore Issued share capital : CNY 100 Principal activity : Investment holding

2. Chengdu Industries Pte. Ltd. ("CDIPL"), a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has incorporated the following wholly-owned subsidiaries:

B. Dissolution of a subsidiary (a) Name of company : Good Opportunity Limited ("GOL") Date of incorporation : 20 October 2020 Country of incorporation : The British Virgin Islands Issued share capital : CNY 1 Principal activity : Investment holding (b) Name of company : Hainan Shi Li He Investment Co., Ltd ("HSLH") (海南时利和投资有限公司) Date of incorporation : 12 November 2020 Country of incorporation : People's Republic of China Registered capital : RMB 100,000,000 Principal activity : Investment holding

Please refer to Section C below on the subsequent disposal of CDIPL. As at the date of disposal of CDIPL, CDIPL had not made any capital contribution to HSLH.

The Company's dormant indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, FS Euro Capital Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, was dissolved by way of members' voluntary liquidation on 18 November 2020.

C. Cessation of subsidiaries

1. On 31 October 2020, Chengdu Zhong Ren No. 1 Management Consultancy Co., Ltd, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, disposed its 70% stake in Chengdu Fuqing Commercial Operation Management Co., Ltd. (成都福庆商业经营管理有限责任公司) ("CDFC"), a dormant 70%-owned subsidiary, to a third party for a cash consideration of RMB0.7 million. The consideration was arrived at on a willing buyer-willing seller basis, taking into account, among other things, the assets and liabilities of CDFC. Based on the unaudited management accounts of CDFC as at 31 October 2020, the net asset value attributable to a 70% stake in CDFC was approximately RMB0.4 million. Following the disposal, CDFC ceased to be a subsidiary of the Group.

2. On 7 December 2020, the Company disposed the entire issued share capital of CDIPL, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary, to a third party for a cash consideration of S$5.0 million. The consideration was arrived at on a willing buyer-willing seller basis, taking into account, among other things, the assets and liabilities of CDIPL. Based on the unaudited management accounts of CDIPL as at 7 December 2020, the net asset value of CDIPL was approximately S$5.0 million. Following the disposal, CDIPL and its direct wholly-owned subsidiaries, GOL and HSLH, ceased to be subsidiaries of the Group.

None of the above transactions has a material impact on the consolidated earnings per share or the consolidated net tangible assets per share of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Neo Teck Pheng

Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

9 February 2021

