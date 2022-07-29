FSGL: Announcement on (i) Notice of Record Date for Interim Dividend; (ii) Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended 30 June 2022; and (iii) Announcement Pursuant to Rule 706A of the SGX-ST Listing Manual

For details, please refer to the announcements released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended 30 June 2022 together with a press release and investor presentation slides; and

First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has on 29 July 2022 released the following announcements:-

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)

(Registration No. 195714)

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE FOR INTERIM DIVIDEND

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of First Sponsor Group Limited ("Company") will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 1 September 2022 for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to an interim tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of 1.1 Singapore cents per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 ("Interim Dividend").

Shareholders who are Depositors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289)) and whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on 1 September 2022 will be entitled to the Interim Dividend.

In respect of shareholders who are not Depositors, duly completed and stamped registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a business division of Tricor Singapore Pte. Ltd.), at 80 Robinson Road, #02-00 Singapore 068898, up to

5.00 p.m. on 1 September 2022 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the Interim Dividend.

The Interim Dividend will be paid on or around 21 September 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

Neo Teck Pheng

Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

29 July 2022