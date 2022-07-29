Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. City Developments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C09   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(C09)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:09 2022-07-29 am EDT
7.750 SGD   -0.64%
09:30aFSGL : Announcement on (i) Notice of Record Date for Interim Dividend; (ii) Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended 30 June 2022; and (iii) Announcement Pursuant to Rule 706A of the SGX-ST Listing Manual
PU
12:34aCDLHT : Announcement on the Condensed Interim Financial Statements of CDL Hospitality Trusts, H-REIT and its Subsidiaries and HBT and its Subsidiaries for six-month period ended 30 June 2022 and related announcements
PU
07/05City Developments Chief Investment Officer to Resign
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FSGL: Announcement on (i) Notice of Record Date for Interim Dividend; (ii) Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended 30 June 2022; and (iii) Announcement Pursuant to Rule 706A of the SGX-ST Listing Manual

07/29/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Issuer & Securities

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENTS BY ASSOCIATED COMPANY, FIRST SPONSOR

Issuer/ Manager

GROUP LIMITED

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Securities

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

29-Jul-2022 21:01:35

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Announcements by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited

Announcement Reference

SG220729OTHR3WWN

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has on 29 July 2022 released the following announcements:-

  1. Notice of Record Date for Interim Dividend;
  2. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended 30 June 2022 together with a press release and investor presentation slides; and
  3. Announcement Pursuant to Rule 706A of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

For details, please refer to the announcements released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)

(Registration No. 195714)

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE FOR INTERIM DIVIDEND

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of First Sponsor Group Limited ("Company") will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 1 September 2022 for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to an interim tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of 1.1 Singapore cents per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2022 ("Interim Dividend").

Shareholders who are Depositors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289)) and whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on 1 September 2022 will be entitled to the Interim Dividend.

In respect of shareholders who are not Depositors, duly completed and stamped registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a business division of Tricor Singapore Pte. Ltd.), at 80 Robinson Road, #02-00 Singapore 068898, up to

5.00 p.m. on 1 September 2022 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the Interim Dividend.

The Interim Dividend will be paid on or around 21 September 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

Neo Teck Pheng

Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

29 July 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:29:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
09:30aFSGL : Announcement on (i) Notice of Record Date for Interim Dividend; (ii) Condensed Inte..
PU
12:34aCDLHT : Announcement on the Condensed Interim Financial Statements of CDL Hospitality Trus..
PU
07/05City Developments Chief Investment Officer to Resign
MT
07/04City Developments Limited Announces Resignation of Frank Khoo Shao Hong as Group Chief ..
CI
07/01CDLHT : Announcement on the Press Release on Renewal of Lease in relation to Grand Millenn..
PU
07/01MCHNZ : Announcement titled "Grand Millennium Auckland Management Lease renewed for anothe..
PU
06/30FSGL : Announcement on Appointment of Mr Frans van Toor as Chief Executive Officer (Europe..
PU
06/30City Developments Limited and HThree Capital Pte.Ltd agreed to acquire 18-storey buildi..
CI
06/23Melco Unit Extends Macau Gaming Contract to Dec. 31.
MT
06/22IREIT : IREIT wins 12-year major new lease at Sant Cugat Green
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 238 M 2 345 M 2 345 M
Net income 2022 694 M 503 M 503 M
Net Debt 2022 7 816 M 5 660 M 5 660 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 7 028 M 5 090 M 5 090 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 7,80 SGD
Average target price 9,33 SGD
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eik Tse Kwek Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Leng Beng Kwek Director
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Eik Sheng Kwek Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED14.54%5 122
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.64%34 349
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.20.26%30 953
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.37%30 205
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.8.64%30 124
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED13.63%25 877