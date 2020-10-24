FSGL: Announcement on (i) Notice of Record Date for Second Interim Dividend; (ii) Unaudited Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2020; and (iii) Changes in subsidiaries and associated companies

For details, please refer to the announcements released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com

First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has on 23 October 2020 released the following announcements:-

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE FOR SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of First Sponsor Group Limited ("Company") will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 18 February 2021 for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the second interim tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of 2.0 Singapore cents per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2020 ("Second Interim Dividend").

Shareholders who are Depositors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289)) and whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on 18 February 2021 will be entitled to the Second Interim Dividend.

In respect of shareholders who are not Depositors, duly completed and stamped registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a business division of Tricor Singapore Pte. Ltd.), at 80 Robinson Road, #02-00 Singapore 068898, up to

5.00 p.m. on 18 February 2021 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the Second Interim Dividend.

The Second Interim Dividend will be paid on or about 26 February 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

Neo Teck Pheng

Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

23 October 2020