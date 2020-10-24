Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  City Developments Limited    C09   SG1R89002252

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

(C09)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FSGL: Announcement on (i) Notice of Record Date for Second Interim Dividend; (ii) Unaudited Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2020; and (iii) Changes in subsidiaries and associated companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/24/2020 | 02:45am EDT

General Announcement::Announcements by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Li... Page 1 of 1

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENTS BY ASSOCIATED COMPANY, FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

Securities

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

24-Oct-2020 09:07:58

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Announcements by Associated Company, First Sponsor Group Limited

Announcement Reference

SG201024OTHR44IE

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

First Sponsor Group Limited ("FSGL"), an associated company, has on 23 October 2020 released the following announcements:-

  1. Notice of Record Date for Second Interim Dividend;
  2. Unaudited Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2020 together with a press release and investor presentation slides; and
  3. Changes in subsidiaries and associated companies.

For details, please refer to the announcements released by FSGL on the SGX website www.sgx.com

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)

(Registration No. AT-195714)

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE FOR SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of First Sponsor Group Limited ("Company") will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 18 February 2021 for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the second interim tax-exempt(one-tier) dividend of 2.0 Singapore cents per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2020 ("Second Interim Dividend").

Shareholders who are Depositors (as defined in the Securities and Futures Act (Chapter 289)) and whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on 18 February 2021 will be entitled to the Second Interim Dividend.

In respect of shareholders who are not Depositors, duly completed and stamped registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a business division of Tricor Singapore Pte. Ltd.), at 80 Robinson Road, #02-00 Singapore 068898, up to

5.00 p.m. on 18 February 2021 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlements to the Second Interim Dividend.

The Second Interim Dividend will be paid on or about 26 February 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

FIRST SPONSOR GROUP LIMITED

Neo Teck Pheng

Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

23 October 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CDL - City Developments Ltd. published this content on 24 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2020 06:44:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
02:45aFSGL : Announcement on (i) Notice of Record Date for Second Interim Dividend; (i..
PU
10/22CDL : Notice of Change in the Percentage Level of Substantial Shareholder's Inte..
PU
10/21CDL : Resignation of Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director
PU
10/21CDL : Resignation of Mr Kwek Leng Peck as a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Di..
PU
10/21CDLHT : Announcement on the Divestment of Novotel Brisbane
PU
10/12SINGAPORE EXCHANGE : EMC Provides One-stop Marketplace for Businesses to Buy Ele..
AQ
10/09MCHNZ : Announcement in response to the media release issued by the New Zealand ..
PU
10/08FSGL : Announcement on Full Redemption and Cancellation of the Series 2 Perpetua..
PU
10/07CDL : Appointment of Mr Ong Lian Jin Colin as Non-Executive and Independent Dire..
PU
09/23FSGL : Announcement on the Bonus Issue of Warrants – Listing and Quotation..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 562 M 1 888 M 1 888 M
Net income 2020 234 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2020 7 301 M 5 380 M 5 380 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
Yield 2020 1,81%
Capitalization 6 385 M 4 699 M 4 705 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,34x
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
City Developments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 10,28 SGD
Last Close Price 7,04 SGD
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eik Tse Kwek Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Leng Beng Kwek Executive Chairman
Yim Ming Yiong Group Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Ng Chief Technology Officer
Leng Peck Kwek Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED-35.71%4 699
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.85%36 552
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-12.50%31 606
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.36%29 180
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-35.35%27 875
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.67%27 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group