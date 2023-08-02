GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY SUBSIDIARY COMPANY, GRAND PLAZA HOTEL CORPORATION Issuer & Securities Issuer/ Manager CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED Securities CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09 Stapled Security No Announcement Details Announcement Title General Announcement Date &Time of Broadcast 02-Aug-2023 12:17:13 Status New Announcement Sub Title Announcement by Subsidiary Company, Grand Plaza Hotel Corporation Announcement Reference SG230802OTHRJ8BL Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Enid Ling Peek Fong Designation Company Secretary Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the Quarterly Report for Second Quarter and Six Months Ended 30 June 2023 submitted by Grand Plaza Hotel Corporation to the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Philippines on 1 August 2023. Attachments 01.08.2023_GPHC_Q2_FS.pdf Total size =3729K MB

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION SEC FORM 17-Q QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE AND SRC RULE 17(2)(b) THEREUNDER 1 For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023 2. Commission identification number ____________ 3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-460-602-000 GRAND PLAZA HOTEL CORPORATION Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

PHILIPPINES Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization _____________ 6. Industry Classification Code: (SEC Use Only) 10F, The Heritage Hotel Manila, Roxas Blvd. cor. EDSA, Pasay City 1300 7. Address of issuer's principal office Tel. No. (632) 854-8838 Fax No. (632) 854-8825 Issuer's telephone number, including area code

N.A. Former name, former address and formal fiscal year if changed since last report Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 & 12 of the Code, or Sections 4 & 8 of the RSA Title of each Class Number of shares of common Stock outstanding and amount Of debt outstanding COMMON SHARES 87,318,270* *includes 33,600,901 treasury shares 11. Are any or all of the securities listed on Stock Exchange? Yes [ X ] No [ ] If yes, state the name of such Stock Exchange and the class/es of securities listed therein: PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC. COMMON 12. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the Code and SRC Rule 17 thereunder or Sections 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of the Corporation Code of the Philippines, during the preceding twelve (12) months (or for such shorter period the registrant was required to file such reports)

Yes [ X ] No [ ] (b) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past ninety (90) days. Yes [ X ] No [ ] PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION Item 1 Financial Statements Financial Statements and, if applicable, Pro-forma Financial Statements meeting the requirements of SRC Rule 68, Form and Content of Financial Statements, shall be furnished as specified therein. Item 2 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. Furnish the information required by Part III, Paragraph (A)(2)(b) of "Annex C" PART II - OTHER INFORMATION The issuer may, at its option, report under this item any information not previously reported in a report in SEC Form 17-C. If disclosure of such information is made under this Part II, it need not be repeated in a report on Form 17-C which would otherwise be required to be filed with respect to such information or in a subsequent report on Form 17-Q. SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Regulation Code, the issuer has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized. Issuer:YAM KIT SUNG Signature and Title:General Manager & Chief Financial Officer Date : 1 August 2023