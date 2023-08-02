GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY SUBSIDIARY COMPANY, GRAND PLAZA HOTEL CORPORATION
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09
General Announcement
02-Aug-2023 12:17:13
Announcement by Subsidiary Company, Grand Plaza Hotel Corporation
SG230802OTHRJ8BL
Enid Ling Peek Fong
Company Secretary
Please refer to the Quarterly Report for Second Quarter and Six Months Ended 30 June 2023 submitted by Grand Plaza Hotel Corporation to the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Philippines on 1 August 2023.
01.08.2023_GPHC_Q2_FS.pdf
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
SEC FORM 17-Q
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES
REGULATION CODE AND SRC RULE 17(2)(b) THEREUNDER
1 For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023
2. Commission identification number ____________
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-460-602-000
GRAND PLAZA HOTEL CORPORATION
- Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
PHILIPPINES
- Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization _____________
6. Industry Classification Code:
(SEC Use Only)
10F, The Heritage Hotel Manila, Roxas Blvd. cor. EDSA, Pasay City 1300
7. Address of issuer's principal office
Tel. No. (632) 854-8838
Fax No. (632) 854-8825
- Issuer's telephone number, including area code
N.A.
- Former name, former address and formal fiscal year if changed since last report
- Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 & 12 of the Code, or Sections 4 & 8 of the RSA
Title of each Class
Number of shares of common
Stock outstanding and amount
Of debt outstanding
COMMON SHARES
87,318,270*
*includes 33,600,901 treasury shares
11. Are any or all of the securities listed on Stock Exchange?
Yes [ X ]
No [ ]
If yes, state the name of such Stock Exchange and the class/es of securities listed therein:
PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.
COMMON
12. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant:
- has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the Code and SRC Rule 17 thereunder or Sections 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of the Corporation Code of the Philippines, during the preceding twelve (12) months (or for such shorter period the registrant was required to file such reports)
Yes [ X ]
No [ ]
(b) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past ninety (90) days.
Yes [ X ]
No [ ]
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1 Financial Statements
Financial Statements and, if applicable, Pro-forma Financial Statements meeting the requirements of SRC Rule 68, Form and Content of Financial Statements, shall be furnished as specified therein.
Item 2 Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
Furnish the information required by Part III, Paragraph (A)(2)(b) of "Annex C"
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION
The issuer may, at its option, report under this item any information not previously reported in a report in SEC Form 17-C. If disclosure of such information is made under this Part II, it need not be repeated in a report on Form 17-C which would otherwise be required to be filed with respect to such information or in a subsequent report on Form 17-Q.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Regulation Code, the issuer has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
Issuer:YAM KIT SUNG
Signature and Title:General Manager & Chief Financial Officer
Date : 1 August 2023
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements Required Under SRC Rule 68.1
- Please see attached financial statements for interim Balance Sheets, Statements of Income, Statements of Changes in Equity and Statements of Cash flows.
Notes to Financial Statements
Summary of significant accounting policies
The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Philippine generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are denominated in Philippine pesos. The preparation of financial statements in accordance with Philippine GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenue and expenses during the period. Actual results could differ from those estimates. The financial statements have, in management's opinion, been properly prepared within reasonable limits of materiality and within the framework of the significant accounting policies.
The same accounting policies and methods of computation are followed in the interim financial statements for the year 2023 as compared with the most recent annual financial statements.
Seasonality or Cyclicality of Interim Operations
All segments of the business are in its normal trading pattern.
Material Items
There are no material items affecting assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flows that are unusual because of their nature, size or incidents.
Estimates
There are no changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior interim periods of the current financial year or changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior financial years that have a material effect in the current interim period.
Issuances of Debts and Equity
There are no issuances, repurchases and repayments of debts and equity securities.
Dividends
There were no dividends declared in the current interim period.
