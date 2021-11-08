IREIT: Announcement on Lease in relation to Darmstadt Campus

(a real estate investment trust constituted on 1 November 2013

under the laws of the Republic of Singapore)

LEASE IN RELATION TO DARMSTADT CAMPUS

IREIT Global Group Pte. Ltd., in its capacity as the manager of IREIT Global ("IREIT", and as manager of IREIT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that it has been informed by GMG Generalmietgesellschaft mbH ("GMG"), the sole tenant at Darmstadt Campus (the "Property"), that GMG intends to vacate the Property when the lease expires on 29 November 2022.

GMG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG and is a tenant in Bonn Campus, Münster Campus and Darmstadt Campus under IREIT's portfolio in Germany. GMG has been occupying Darmstadt Campus since the Property was built in 2007. The space to be vacated by GMG at the Property constitutes approximately 7.9% of IREIT's total portfolio lettable area and approximately 11.0% of IREIT's total gross rental income as at 30 September 2021.

As the lease in relation to Darmstadt Campus will only expire in November 2022, the Manager does not expect any material impact on the distribution per unit of IREIT for the financial years ending 2021 and 2022.

Since December 2019, the Manager has been focused on diversifying IREIT's portfolio and tenant base by expanding its footprint out of Germany through the acquisition of a portfolio of 27 retail properties in France and five multi-tenanted office properties in Spain. As a result of the Manager's growth and diversification initiatives, the contribution by GMG to IREIT's total gross rental income has decreased significantly from approximately 50.9% as at 30 September 2019 to approximately 32.0% as at 30 September 2021. Correspondingly, the contribution by Darmstadt Campus to IREIT's total gross rental income has also decreased from approximately 18.4% to approximately 11.0% over the same period. Looking ahead, the Manager will continue to channel its efforts on lease management as well as pursue acquisitions to strengthen IREIT's lease profile and build further scale and diversification to IREIT's portfolio.

Although the Manager has been actively engaging GMG over its future plans for Darmstadt Campus and GMG has in fact moved some additional part of its operations at the Property, the Manager has nevertheless stayed fully prepared to market this space in the event GMG decides to vacate the Property. Accordingly, it will now commence marketing this space and is exploring a multi-let approach to broaden the tenant mix at the Property and reduce the reliance on any one single tenant.

Given the one-year notice period provided by GMG in respect of its lease in Darmstadt Campus, the Manager is of the view that there is adequate time to re-let the Property to new tenants, as the Property is in a prime office location and within a short walking distance to Darmstadt's main railway station.

For the avoidance of doubt, the lease with GMG in relation to Darmstadt Campus is independent and separate from the leases with GMG in relation to Bonn Campus and Münster Campus.

