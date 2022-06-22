IREIT: IREIT wins 12-year major new lease at Sant Cugat Green

IREIT Global Group Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of IREIT Global) 1 Wallich Street #15-03 Guoco Tower Singapore 078881 Main (65) 6718 0590 www.ireitglobal.com Media Release IREIT wins 12-year major new lease at Sant Cugat Green Approximately 5,300 sqm vacant data centre space will be taken up, bringing the occupancy rate of Sant Cugat Green from 77.1% as at 31 March 2022 to 97.2% on a pro forma basis

The new lease and upgrading works will improve the lease expiry profile, valuation and future leasing potential of Sant Cugat Green

Ongoing efforts to safeguard IREIT's occupancy rate and future income streams via active asset management coming to fruition SINGAPORE | 21 JUNE 2022 For immediate release IREIT Global ("IREIT"), a Europe-focused real estate investment trust managed by IREIT Global Group Pte. Ltd. (the "Manager"), is pleased to announce that the Manager has successfully secured a new lease for approximately 5,300 sqm of vacant data centre space at Sant Cugat Green, representing around 20.4% of total lettable area at the property. The tenant of the new lease is a joint venture between two Spanish companies with long operating history in the information technology and power electronics markets. Under the new lease agreement, the total lease duration is 12 years, including a two-year renovation phase (rent-free period) starting from 20 June 2022 and a break option at the end of the eighth year on 19 June 2030. (1) The initial annual rent is approximately €0.7 million and comes with an annual rent indexation based on a 3% margin above the consumer price index in Spain. Mr Louis d'Estienne d'Orves, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "This is a milestone lease at Sant Cugat Green. Since 2016, the data centre space has not been leased out and is considered as structurally vacant. However, we have managed to fill up the entire space in approximately two years after we first acquired a stake in the property towards the end of December 2019 - a great achievement considering the challenging operating environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, and geopolitical tension in Europe." (1) A penalty is imposed on the tenant if it decides to exercise the break option to vacate the data centre space after the eighth year. Joint Sponsors of IREIT Global: Page 1 of 4

IREIT Global Group Pte. Ltd. (as Manager of IREIT Global) 1 Wallich Street #15-03 Guoco Tower Singapore 078881 Main (65) 6718 0590 www.ireitglobal.com Media Release Taking the new lease into account, the occupancy rate of Sant Cugat Green would improve from 77.1% as at 31 March 2022 to 97.2% on a pro forma basis, while the weighted average lease expiry of Sant Cugat Green would improve from 3.6 years as at 31 March 2022 to 5.0 years. A total capital expenditure of approximately €7.8 million has been agreed to upgrade the power supply requirements, air conditioning and fire protection of the data centre, with IREIT contributing €5.4 million and the tenant contributing the remaining €2.4 million. This upgrading works will bring the data centre to a tier 3 rating, which enhances the uptime performance, valuation and future leasing potential of the data centre space at Sant Cugat Green. "It is a unique opportunity where the tenant not only takes up a long-term lease at our property, but also invests substantially with us. The end product is a high-quality data centre that optimises the value and long-term marketability of Sant Cugat Green," Mr d'Estienne d'Orves shared. The 12-year new lease at Sant Cugat Green followed closely the six-year lease extension for 100% of Bonn Campus secured around the middle of May 2022. These positive leasing activities will add strength and stability to IREIT's portfolio performance on a long-term basis. "Our ongoing efforts on active asset management are coming to fruition. We will endeavour to secure more new leases and ensure high tenant retention to safeguard IREIT's occupancy rate and future income streams," Mr d'Estienne d'Orves added. Joint Sponsors of IREIT Global: Page 2 of 4