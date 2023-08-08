GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY SUBSIDIARY COMPANY, MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED
CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date &Time of Broadcast
08-Aug-2023 20:38:10
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement by Subsidiary Company, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Enid Ling Peek Fong
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the Announcement released by Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited on 8 August 2023 relating to (i) Half Year Results ended 30 June 2023; and (ii) Investor presentation slides.
08.08.2023_MCHNZ_HY_2023_Financial_Statements.pdf
Total size =2248K MB
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Interim Income Statement
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
6 months
6 months
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
NOTE
to 30/06/23
to 30/06/22
Revenue
60,051
83,656
Cost of sales
(28,780)
(32,015)
Gross profit
31,271
51,641
Administrative expenses
(12,981)
(10,628)
Other operating expenses
(9,564)
(8,839)
Operating profit before finance income
8,726
32,174
Finance income
3,785
1,283
Finance costs
(1,045)
(1,407)
Net finance income
2,740
(124)
Profit before income tax
11,466
32,050
Income tax expense
(3,085)
(9,113)
Profit for the period
8,381
22,937
Profit for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
6,177
15,403
Non-controlling interests
2,204
7,534
Profit for the period
8,381
22,937
Basic earnings per share (cents)
4
3.90c
9.74c
Diluted earnings per share (cents)
4
3.90c
9.74c
The attached notes form part of, and are to be read in conjunction with, these financial statements.
Page 1
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Unaudited
Unaudited
6 months
6 months
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
Note
to 30/06/23
to 30/06/22
Profit for the period
8,381
22,937
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
Foreign exchange translation movements
894
2,656
- Tax (expense)/credit on foreign exchange
(5)
(15)
889
2,641
Total comprehensive income for the period
9,270
25,578
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
7,066
18,044
Non-controlling interests
2,204
7,534
Total comprehensive income for the period
9,270
25,578
DETAILS OF SPECIFIC RECEIPTS/OUTLAYS, REVENUE/EXPENSES
Classified under:
Administrative expenses
Audit fees
(176)
(160)
Other operating expenses
Depreciation of Property, Plant & Equipment
(3,444)
(3,383)
Depreciation of Investment Property
(511)
(98)
Depreciation of Right-Of-Use Assets
(411)
(532)
Leasing and rental expenses
(341)
(342)
Finance income
Interest income
3,785
1,250
Finance costs
Interest expense
-
(1)
Interest expense on lease liability
(895)
(1,395)
Foreign exchange loss
(144)
(1)
The attached notes form part of, and are to be read in conjunction with, these financial statements.
Page 2
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Attibutable to Equity Holders of the Group
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Share
Exchange
Accumulated
Treasury
Unaudited
Non-controlling
Total
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
NOTE
Capital
Reserves
Losses
Stock
Total
Interests
Equity
Balance at 1 January 2022
383,266
(2,025)
132,974
(26)
514,189
103,610
617,799
Movement in exchange translation reserve
-
2,641
-
-
2,641
-
2,641
Income and expense recognised directly in equity
-
2,641
-
-
2,641
-
2,641
Profit for the period
-
-
15,403
-
15,403
7,534
22,937
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
2,641
15,403
-
18,044
7,534
25,578
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity :
Dividends paid to:
Equity holders of the parent
5
-
-
(5,537)
-
(5,537)
-
(5,537)
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
(3,705)
(3,705)
Movement of non-controlling interests without a change in control
-
-
26
-
26
1,349
1,375
Balance at 30 June 2022
383,266
616
142,866
(26)
526,722
108,788
635,510
Balance at 1 January 2023
383,266
(1,396)
149,175
(26)
531,019
111,682
642,701
Movement in exchange translation reserve
-
889
-
-
889
-
889
Income and expense recognised directly in equity
-
889
-
-
889
-
889
Profit for the period
-
-
6,177
-
6,177
2,204
8,381
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
889
6,177
-
7,066
2,204
9,270
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity :
Dividends paid to:
Equity holders of the parent
5
-
-
(4,747)
-
(4,747)
-
(4,747)
Non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
(3,940)
(3,940)
Movement of non-controlling interests without a change in control
-
-
(374)
-
(374)
1,863
1,489
Balance at 30 June 2023
383,266
(507)
150,231
(26)
532,964
111,809
644,773
The attached notes form part of, and are to be read in conjunction with, these financial statements.
Page 3
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
AS AT 30 JUNE 2023
Unaudited
Audited
as at
as at
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
NOTE
30/06/23
31/12/22
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Issued capital
3
383,266
383,266
Reserves
149,724
147,779
Treasury stock
3
(26)
(26)
Non-controlling interests
111,809
111,682
Total equity
644,773
642,701
Represented by:
NON CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
258,906
255,279
Development properties
201,823
205,308
Investment properties
36,156
36,381
Investment in associates
2
2
Total non-current assets
496,887
496,970
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
58,342
61,387
Short term bank deposits
106,097
111,946
Trade and other receivables
22,491
14,436
Inventories
1,374
1,409
Income tax receivable
3,088
-
Development properties
24,848
23,038
Total current assets
216,240
212,216
Total assets
713,127
709,186
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease liabilities
27,772
25,458
Provision for deferred taxation
9,621
9,717
Total non-current liabilities
37,393
35,175
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
28,385
28,024
Trade payables due to related parties
6
2,407
2,248
Lease liabilities
169
233
Income tax payable
-
805
Total current liabilities
30,961
31,310
Total liabilities
68,354
66,485
Net assets
644,773
642,701
The attached notes form part of, and are to be read in conjunction with, these financial statements.
Page 4
