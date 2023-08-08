GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::ANNOUNCEMENT BY SUBSIDIARY COMPANY, MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED - SG1R89002252 - C09

No

General Announcement

08-Aug-2023 20:38:10

New

Announcement by Subsidiary Company, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited

SG230808OTHRX4NS

Enid Ling Peek Fong

Company Secretary

Please refer to the Announcement released by Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited on 8 August 2023 relating to (i) Half Year Results ended 30 June 2023; and (ii) Investor presentation slides.

08.08.2023_MCHNZ_HY_2023_Financial_Statements.pdf