MCHNZ: Announcement titled "MCK welcomes earlier reopening of NZ's international border"

16 March 2022

MCK welcomes earlier reopening of NZ's international border

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited (NZX:MCK) is pleased with the announcement from the New Zealand Government earlier today that the international border restrictions currently in place will be relaxed earlier to allow fully vaccinated visitors from Australia into New Zealand from April 13 and from visa waiver countries such as the UK and the United States from May 2.

MCK Managing Director Mr. BK Chiu welcomed the decision to bring the dates forward.

"We have been patiently holding our breath for this moment and we are delighted that the international borders will be reopening over the next few weeks. We are very much looking forward to welcoming our international friends and family back to New Zealand after such a long time", he said.

MCK's Vice President Operations Ken Orr said that MCK's hotels would be accelerating their plans to match the new reopening dates.

"The announcement is heartening news and is very welcome for all hotels and tourism operators across New Zealand who have suffered great hardship over the last two years. Having international visitors back in New Zealand is great news for the country and will definitely make a difference to our trading performance particularly in the second half of this year", he said.

