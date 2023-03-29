City : 8-K, Chco Dividend 4 2023 - Form 8-K





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C., 20549





FORM 8-K





CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): March 29, 2023





CITY HOLDING COMPANY

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)





Commission File Number: 0-11733





West Virginia 55-0619957 (State or Other Jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer Incorporation or Organization) Identification No.)

25 Gatewater Road, Cross Lanes, West Virginia25313

(Address of Principal Executive Offices, Including Zip Code)

304-769-1100

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17CFR240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading

symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock $2.50 Par Value CHCO NASDAQ Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐





Section 8 - Other Events





Item 8.01 Other Events.





On March 29, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company, declared a dividend of $0.65 per common share for shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 payable on April 28, 2023.









Signatures





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the Undersigned hereunto duly authorized.









Dated: March 29, 2023 City Holding Company By: /s/ David L. Bumgarner David L. Bumgarner Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer





chco-20230329