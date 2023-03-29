Advanced search
    CHCO   US1778351056

CITY HOLDING COMPANY

(CHCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-29 pm EDT
91.04 USD   -1.04%
04:58pCity : 8-K, Chco Dividend 4 2023 - Form 8-K
PU
04:39pCity Holding Co : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/21Taizhou Medical City Files for Singapore Listing of 200 Million Yuan Bonds Due 2026
MT
City : 8-K, Chco Dividend 4 2023 - Form 8-K

03/29/2023 | 04:58pm EDT
chco-20230329

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C., 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported):March 29, 2023

CITY HOLDING COMPANY
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Commission File Number:0-11733

West Virginia 55-0619957
(State or Other Jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer
Incorporation or Organization) Identification No.)
25 Gatewater Road, Cross Lanes, West Virginia25313
(Address of Principal Executive Offices, Including Zip Code)
304-769-1100
(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17CFR240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading
symbol(s) 		Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock $2.50 Par Value CHCO NASDAQ Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

-1-



Section 8 - Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 29, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company, declared a dividend of $0.65 per common share for shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 payable on April 28, 2023.


Signatures

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this Report to be signed on its behalf by the Undersigned hereunto duly authorized.


Dated: March 29, 2023 City Holding Company
By: /s/ David L. Bumgarner
David L. Bumgarner
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

-2-

Attachments

Disclaimer

City Holding Company published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 20:57:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 286 M - -
Net income 2023 111 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 2,83%
Capitalization 1 420 M 1 420 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,96x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,92x
Nbr of Employees 909
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart CITY HOLDING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
City Holding Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITY HOLDING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 92,00 $
Average target price 96,25 $
Spread / Average Target 4,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles R. Hageboeck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David L. Bumgarner Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
C. Dallas Kayser Chairman
Jeffrey Dale Legge Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sharon Horton Rowe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITY HOLDING COMPANY-1.17%1 420
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.18%379 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.10%224 940
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%222 851
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 968
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.25%140 432
