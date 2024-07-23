City Holding Company (“Company” or “City”) (NASDAQ:CHCO), a $6.3 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, today announced quarterly net income of $29.1 million and diluted earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the second quarter of 2024, the Company achieved a return on assets of 1.85% and a return on tangible equity of 22.2%.

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income increased approximately $0.2 million, or 0.4%, from $54.4 million during the first quarter of 2024 to $54.6 million during the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income increased $0.2 million, or 0.4%, from $54.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 to $54.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. Due to an increase in average investment balances ($99.9 million) and an increase in the yield on investments (26 basis points), net interest income increased $1.0 million and $0.9 million respectively. Additionally, an increase in the average balance of deposits in depository institutions ($23.9 million) increased net interest income by $0.3 million and an increase in the yield on loans (2 basis points) increased net interest income by $0.2 million. These increases were largely offset by an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities (16 basis points) and an increase in the average balance of interest bearing liabilities ($118.6 million) which lowered net interest income by $1.5 million and $0.8 million respectively. The Company’s reported net interest margin decreased from 3.95% for the first quarter of 2024 to 3.87% for the second quarter of 2024.

Credit Quality

The Company’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate owned decreased from 0.28%, or $11.5 million, at March 31, 2024 to 0.25%, or $10.2 million, at June 30, 2024. Total past due loans increased from $6.7 million, or 0.16% of total loans outstanding, at March 31, 2024, to $10.9 million, or 0.26% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2024.

As a result of the Company’s quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.4 million for the comparable period in 2023, and a recovery of credit losses of $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses in the second quarter was primarily due to an increase in the loss rate for residential real estate loans.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $18.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $20.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company reported $0.4 million of unrealized fair value gains on the Company’s equity securities as compared to $0.3 million of unrealized fair value losses on the Company’s equity securities during the second quarter of 2023.

Exclusive of these items, non-interest income decreased $2.0 million, or 9.9%, from $20.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 to $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was largely attributable to a decrease of $2.4 million in bank owned life insurance due to lower death benefit proceeds. This decrease was partially offset by an increase of $0.4 million, or 18.1%, in trust and investment management fee income.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expenses increased $2.0 million, or 5.8%, from $34.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $36.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. This increase was largely due to an increase in other expenses of $0.9 million and bankcard expenses of $0.6 million. In addition, salaries and employee benefits increased $0.3 million, and equipment and software related expenses increased $0.2 million.

Balance Sheet Trends

Loans increased $21.1 million (0.5%) from March 31, 2024 to $4.11 billion at June 30, 2024. Residential real estate loans increased $10.5 million (0.6%), home equity loans increased $8.3 million (4.9%), and commercial real estate loans increased $2.7 million (0.2%).

Period-end deposit balances increased $11.5 million from March 31, 2024, to June 30, 2024. Total average depository balances increased $101.7 million, or 2.1%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Average time deposits increased $52.0 million, average interest-bearing demand deposits increased $36.5 million, and average noninterest bearing deposits increased $19.1 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $5.9 million in average savings deposits.

Income Tax Expense

The Company’s effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 19.7% compared to 20.1% for the year ended December 31, 2023, and 19.4%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Capitalization and Liquidity

The Company’s gross loan to deposit ratio was 81.2% and its gross loan to asset ratio was 64.9% at June 30, 2024. The Company maintained investment securities totaling 23.5% of assets as of the same date. The Company’s deposit mix is weighted heavily toward checking and saving accounts, which fund 61.8% of assets at June 30, 2024. Time deposits fund 18.1% of assets at June 30, 2024, with only 13.9% of time deposits having balances of more than $250,000, reflecting the core retail orientation of the Company.

City Holding Company is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia (“City National”). City National has borrowing facilities with the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank that can be accessed as necessary to fund operations and to provide contingency funding. These borrowing facilities are collateralized by various loans held on City National’s balance sheet. As of June 30, 2024, City National had the capacity to borrow an additional $1.6 billion from these existing borrowing facilities. In addition, approximately $710 million of City National’s investment securities were pledged to collateralize customer repurchase agreements and various deposit accounts, leaving approximately $780 million of City National’s investment securities unpledged at June 30, 2024.

The Company continues to be strongly capitalized with tangible equity of $526 million at June 30, 2024. The Company’s tangible equity ratio decreased slightly from 8.6% at December 31, 2023 to 8.5% at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, City National’s Leverage Ratio was 9.7%, its Common Equity Tier I ratio was 15.2%, its Tier I Capital ratio was 15.2%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 15.7%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

On May 29, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.715 per share payable July 31, 2024, to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2024. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 142,000 common shares at a weighted average price of $100.24 per share as part of a one million share repurchase plan authorized by the Board of Directors in January 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company could repurchase 821,000 additional shares under the current program.

City National operates 97 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and Ohio.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements express only management’s beliefs regarding future results or events and are subject to inherent uncertainty, risks, and changes in circumstances, many of which are outside of management’s control. Uncertainty, risks, changes in circumstances and other factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 under “ITEM 1A Risk Factors” and the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which we conduct our business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in our loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in our loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of our loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers’ performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) our ability to effectively execute our business plan, including with respect to future acquisitions; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting our operations. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist stockholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of the Company and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made. Further, the Company is required to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its June 30, 2024 Form 10-Q. The Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on the preliminary June 30, 2024 results and will adjust the amounts if necessary.

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Earnings Net Interest Income (fully taxable equivalent) $ 54,847 $ 54,647 $ 54,889 $ 55,855 $ 55,757 $ 109,495 $ 109,524 Net Income available to common shareholders 29,115 29,523 27,452 29,839 32,733 58,638 57,074 Per Share Data Earnings per share available to common shareholders: Basic $ 1.96 $ 1.98 $ 1.84 $ 1.98 $ 2.16 $ 3.95 $ 3.80 Diluted 1.96 1.97 1.84 1.98 2.16 3.94 3.79 Weighted average number of shares (in thousands): Basic 14,695 14,795 14,758 14,922 14,994 14,721 14,897 Diluted 14,710 14,819 14,785 14,945 15,012 14,740 14,919 Period-end number of shares (in thousands) 14,701 14,825 14,832 14,901 15,007 14,701 15,007 Cash dividends declared $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 0.72 $ 0.65 $ 1.43 $ 1.30 Book value per share (period-end) $ 46.71 $ 46.02 $ 45.65 $ 40.94 $ 42.39 $ 46.71 $ 42.39 Tangible book value per share (period-end) 35.75 35.10 34.69 29.98 31.50 35.75 31.50 Market data: High closing price $ 106.43 $ 111.40 $ 115.77 $ 99.49 $ 97.92 $ 111.40 $ 100.27 Low closing price 98.35 99.28 87.43 87.51 83.57 98.35 83.57 Period-end closing price 106.25 104.22 110.26 90.35 89.99 106.25 89.99 Average daily volume (in thousands) 57 63 62 62 80 60 82 Treasury share activity: Treasury shares repurchased (in thousands) 142 36 70 109 269 179 488 Average treasury share repurchase price $ 100.24 $ 100.24 $ 90.61 $ 89.33 $ 88.93 $ 100.24 $ 90.35 Key Ratios (percent) Return on average assets 1.85 % 1.92 % 1.78 % 1.94 % 2.12 % 1.89 % 1.89 % Return on average tangible equity 22.2 % 22.7 % 23.5 % 24.1 % 27.4 % 22.4 % 23.7 % Yield on interest earning assets 5.38 % 5.33 % 5.23 % 5.08 % 4.87 % 5.36 % 4.76 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 2.06 % 1.90 % 1.70 % 1.46 % 1.22 % 1.98 % 1.05 % Net Interest Margin 3.87 % 3.95 % 3.98 % 4.03 % 4.00 % 3.91 % 4.02 % Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 25.3 % 25.0 % 25.6 % 24.6 % 27.1 % 25.3 % 26.0 % Efficiency Ratio 49.3 % 48.5 % 47.4 % 46.4 % 44.6 % 48.9 % 45.2 % Price/Earnings Ratio (a) 13.53 13.17 14.95 11.40 10.40 13.46 11.85 Capital (period-end) Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 10.90 % 11.09 % 10.27 % 10.73 % 10.38 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.50 % 8.46 % 8.57 % 7.55 % 7.90 % Consolidated City Holding Company risk based capital ratios (b): CET I 16.10 % 16.15 % 15.70 % 15.36 % 15.47 % Tier I 16.10 % 16.15 % 15.70 % 15.36 % 15.47 % Total 16.64 % 16.69 % 16.23 % 15.89 % 16.01 % Leverage 10.30 % 10.45 % 10.23 % 10.05 % 9.80 % City National Bank risk based capital ratios (b): CET I 15.17 % 14.60 % 13.79 % 14.73 % 14.82 % Tier I 15.17 % 14.60 % 13.79 % 14.73 % 14.82 % Total 15.72 % 15.14 % 14.32 % 15.27 % 15.36 % Leverage 9.68 % 9.42 % 8.94 % 9.61 % 9.36 % Other (period-end) Branches 97 97 98 99 99 FTE 948 953 957 966 963 Assets per FTE (in thousands) $ 6,689 $ 6,625 $ 6,447 $ 6,291 $ 6,383 Deposits per FTE (in thousands) 5,345 5,304 5,157 5,120 5,208 (a) The price/earnings ratio is computed based on annualized quarterly earnings. (b) June 30, 2024 risk-based capital ratios are estimated.

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 59,285 $ 59,128 $ 57,755 $ 55,582 $ 52,352 $ 118,413 $ 99,356 Interest on investment securities: Taxable 13,947 12,040 12,336 12,432 11,794 25,987 23,567 Tax-exempt 838 830 832 910 950 1,668 2,112 Interest on deposits in depository institutions 1,920 1,570 941 1,265 2,585 3,490 4,176 Total Interest Income 75,990 73,568 71,864 70,189 67,681 149,558 129,211 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 15,897 14,097 12,479 10,551 8,567 29,994 14,257 Interest on short-term borrowings 3,900 3,621 3,693 2,990 2,963 7,521 5,344 Interest on FHLB long-term advances 1,568 1,423 1,026 1,034 649 2,991 649 Total Interest Expense 21,365 19,141 17,198 14,575 12,179 40,506 20,250 Net Interest Income 54,625 54,427 54,666 55,614 55,502 109,052 108,961 Provision for (Recovery of) credit losses 500 (180 ) (300 ) 200 425 320 3,343 Net Interest Income After Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses 54,125 54,607 54,966 55,414 55,077 108,732 105,618 Non-Interest Income Net (losses) gains on sale of investment securities - (1 ) (4,951 ) (730 ) - (1 ) 773 Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities still held 364 (152 ) 365 - (294 ) 212 67 Service charges 6,980 7,035 7,158 7,124 6,906 14,015 13,469 Bankcard revenue 7,245 6,800 7,109 7,058 7,190 14,045 13,793 Trust and investment management fee income 2,762 2,623 2,563 2,409 2,339 5,385 4,591 Bank owned life insurance 775 927 1,218 807 3,208 1,702 4,012 Other income 785 716 774 742 952 1,501 2,278 Total Non-Interest Income 18,911 17,948 14,236 17,410 20,301 36,859 38,983 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,751 18,878 18,772 18,289 18,429 37,629 36,102 Occupancy related expense 2,856 2,840 2,917 2,950 2,811 5,696 5,451 Equipment and software related expense 3,130 2,929 2,824 2,830 2,883 6,059 5,975 FDIC insurance expense 718 711 868 919 690 1,429 1,135 Advertising 972 867 588 790 974 1,839 1,734 Bankcard expenses 2,290 2,039 2,014 2,188 1,736 4,329 3,245 Postage, delivery, and statement mailings 714 666 615 668 596 1,380 1,243 Office supplies 432 453 477 457 591 885 1,011 Legal and professional fees 551 482 478 529 558 1,033 1,028 Telecommunications 624 600 614 568 623 1,224 1,229 Repossessed asset losses (gains), net of expenses 6 229 (50 ) 40 22 235 38 Other expenses 5,728 5,206 4,992 4,800 4,848 10,934 15,193 Total Non-Interest Expense 36,772 35,900 35,109 35,028 34,761 72,672 73,384 Income Before Income Taxes 36,264 36,655 34,093 37,796 40,617 72,919 71,217 Income tax expense 7,149 7,132 6,641 7,957 7,884 14,281 14,143 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 29,115 $ 29,523 $ 27,452 $ 29,839 $ 32,733 $ 58,638 $ 57,074 Distributed earnings allocated to common shareholders $ 10,418 $ 10,505 $ 10,508 $ 10,554 $ 9,668 $ 20,835 $ 19,336 Undistributed earnings allocated to common shareholders 18,439 18,757 16,696 19,004 22,774 37,284 37,233 Net earnings allocated to common shareholders $ 28,857 $ 29,262 $ 27,204 $ 29,558 $ 32,442 $ 58,119 $ 56,569 Average common shares outstanding 14,695 14,795 14,758 14,922 14,994 14,721 14,897 Shares for diluted earnings per share 14,710 14,819 14,785 14,945 15,012 14,740 14,919 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.96 $ 1.98 $ 1.84 $ 1.98 $ 2.16 $ 3.95 $ 3.80 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.96 $ 1.97 $ 1.84 $ 1.98 $ 2.16 $ 3.94 $ 3.79

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in 000s) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 141,168 $ 121,853 $ 123,033 $ 67,402 $ 69,622 Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions 76,818 196,829 33,243 43,314 161,659 Cash and cash equivalents 217,986 318,682 156,276 110,716 231,281 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,456,685 1,347,657 1,338,137 1,358,219 1,419,933 Other securities 31,237 30,681 30,966 29,022 29,262 Total investment securities 1,487,922 1,378,338 1,369,103 1,387,241 1,449,195 Gross loans 4,112,873 4,091,788 4,125,923 4,007,482 3,922,142 Allowance for credit losses (22,688 ) (22,310 ) (22,745 ) (23,128 ) (22,751 ) Net loans 4,090,185 4,069,478 4,103,178 3,984,354 3,899,391 Bank owned life insurance 119,650 118,875 118,122 117,979 117,173 Premises and equipment, net 71,041 71,623 72,146 72,682 73,118 Accrued interest receivable 21,826 21,759 20,290 19,223 17,973 Net deferred tax assets 43,602 43,969 42,216 58,811 46,944 Goodwill and intangible assets 161,236 161,832 162,568 163,461 163,426 Other assets 127,947 129,627 124,153 161,659 148,333 Total Assets $ 6,341,395 $ 6,314,183 $ 6,168,052 $ 6,076,126 $ 6,146,834 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,354,660 $ 1,359,072 $ 1,342,804 $ 1,333,474 $ 1,373,106 Interest-bearing: Demand deposits 1,333,169 1,330,268 1,291,011 1,319,783 1,337,445 Savings deposits 1,233,834 1,266,211 1,259,457 1,282,642 1,343,571 Time deposits 1,145,617 1,100,250 1,040,990 1,009,235 960,941 Total deposits 5,067,280 5,055,801 4,934,262 4,945,134 5,015,063 Short-term borrowings FHLB short-term advances - - 25,000 - - Customer repurchase agreements 322,668 304,941 309,856 278,671 271,714 FHLB long-term advances 150,000 150,000 100,000 100,000 100,000 Other liabilities 114,707 121,210 121,868 142,187 123,865 Total Liabilities 5,654,655 5,631,952 5,490,986 5,465,992 5,510,642 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 47,619 47,619 47,619 47,619 47,619 Capital surplus 174,834 175,747 177,424 177,113 176,746 Retained earnings 817,549 799,024 780,299 763,425 744,248 Cost of common stock in treasury (230,944 ) (218,555 ) (217,737 ) (211,430 ) (201,973 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale (119,737 ) (119,023 ) (107,958 ) (163,171 ) (127,026 ) Underfunded pension liability (2,581 ) (2,581 ) (2,581 ) (3,422 ) (3,422 ) Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (122,318 ) (121,604 ) (110,539 ) (166,593 ) (130,448 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 686,740 682,231 677,066 610,134 636,192 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,341,395 $ 6,314,183 $ 6,168,052 $ 6,076,126 $ 6,146,834 Regulatory Capital Total CET 1 capital $ 650,108 $ 644,235 $ 627,579 $ 615,798 $ 605,661 Total tier 1 capital 650,108 644,235 627,579 615,798 605,661 Total risk-based capital 671,959 665,707 648,646 637,245 626,730 Total risk-weighted assets 4,037,614 3,989,171 3,996,688 4,009,798 3,913,870

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Loan Portfolio (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Commercial and industrial $ 408,312 $ 407,770 $ 426,950 $ 424,647 $ 417,847 1-4 Family 195,992 202,378 206,237 197,081 184,919 Hotels 370,954 354,929 357,142 321,236 324,745 Multi-family 190,390 186,555 189,165 192,329 191,483 Non Residential Non-Owner Occupied 668,330 682,609 680,590 651,498 612,703 Non Residential Owner Occupied 235,993 232,440 240,328 222,544 222,852 Commercial real estate (1) 1,661,659 1,658,911 1,673,462 1,584,688 1,536,702 Residential real estate (2) 1,797,260 1,786,764 1,788,150 1,768,358 1,746,618 Home equity 179,607 171,292 167,201 159,630 151,012 Consumer 62,352 63,556 65,246 65,586 65,201 DDA overdrafts 3,683 3,495 4,914 4,573 4,762 Gross Loans $ 4,112,873 $ 4,091,788 $ 4,125,923 $ 4,007,482 $ 3,922,142 Construction loans included in: (1) - Commercial real estate loans $ 2,233 $ 6,651 $ 2,459 $ 2,533 $ 3,361 (2) - Residential real estate loans 9,766 19,709 23,066 20,056 20,470

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Information (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Allowance for Credit Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 22,310 $ 22,745 $ 23,128 $ 22,751 $ 22,724 $ 22,745 $ 17,108 Charge-offs: Commercial and industrial (61 ) (306 ) (84 ) - (69 ) (367 ) (69 ) Commercial real estate (40 ) (31 ) (5 ) (256 ) (117 ) (71 ) (120 ) Residential real estate (286 ) (19 ) (68 ) (88 ) (20 ) (305 ) (52 ) Home equity (121 ) (27 ) (21 ) (112 ) (200 ) (148 ) (267 ) Consumer (20 ) (115 ) (6 ) (10 ) (109 ) (135 ) (171 ) DDA overdrafts (373 ) (356 ) (416 ) (422 ) (357 ) (729 ) (807 ) Total charge-offs (901 ) (854 ) (600 ) (888 ) (872 ) (1,755 ) (1,486 ) Recoveries: Commercial and industrial 38 25 70 597 86 63 169 Commercial real estate 165 11 17 74 28 176 186 Residential real estate 179 49 4 28 5 228 15 Home equity 38 9 13 18 12 47 16 Consumer 24 98 45 27 28 122 51 DDA overdrafts 335 407 368 321 315 742 713 Total recoveries 779 599 517 1,065 474 1,378 1,150 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (122 ) (255 ) (83 ) 177 (398 ) (377 ) (336 ) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 500 (180 ) (300 ) 200 425 320 3,343 PCD Loan Reserves - - - - - - 2,811 Adoption of ASU 2022-02 - - - - - - (175 ) Balance at end of period $ 22,688 $ 22,310 $ 22,745 $ 23,128 $ 22,751 $ 22,688 $ 22,751 Loans outstanding $ 4,112,873 $ 4,091,788 $ 4,125,923 $ 4,007,482 $ 3,922,142 Allowance as a percent of loans outstanding 0.55 % 0.55 % 0.55 % 0.58 % 0.58 % Allowance as a percent of non-performing loans 236.8 % 206.8 % 290.6 % 440.1 % 405.5 % Average loans outstanding $ 4,092,464 $ 4,092,529 $ 4,045,889 $ 3,956,871 $ 3,896,284 $ 4,092,497 $ 3,798,781 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) as a percent of average loans outstanding 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % (0.02 )% 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.02 % CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Asset Quality Information, continued (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Nonaccrual Loans Residential real estate $ 3,214 $ 3,452 $ 2,849 $ 2,839 $ 2,774 Home equity 63 121 111 75 24 Commercial and industrial 3,135 3,405 2,211 716 741 Commercial real estate 3,118 3,807 2,387 1,355 1,821 Consumer - 1 - 1 36 Total nonaccrual loans 9,530 10,786 7,558 4,986 5,396 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 50 - 270 269 215 Total non-performing loans 9,580 10,786 7,828 5,255 5,611 Other real estate owned 629 752 731 720 874 Total non-performing assets $ 10,209 $ 11,538 $ 8,559 $ 5,975 $ 6,485 Non-performing assets as a percent of loans and other real estate owned 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.21 % 0.15 % 0.17 % Past Due Loans Residential real estate $ 7,991 $ 5,035 $ 8,059 $ 6,247 $ 5,884 Home equity 819 1,028 1,235 1,278 784 Commercial and industrial 1,087 26 435 568 142 Commercial real estate 565 138 715 1,478 238 Consumer 97 75 129 84 57 DDA overdrafts 327 406 364 398 341 Total past due loans $ 10,886 $ 6,708 $ 10,937 $ 10,053 $ 7,446 Total past due loans as a percent of loans outstanding 0.26 % 0.16 % 0.27 % 0.25 % 0.19 %

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Loan portfolio (1): Residential real estate (2) $ 1,969,769 $ 24,763 5.06 % $ 1,953,647 $ 24,148 4.97 % $ 1,894,269 $ 21,702 4.60 % Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2) 2,055,263 33,524 6.56 % 2,070,054 33,980 6.60 % 1,933,238 29,754 6.17 % Installment loans to individuals (2), (3) 67,432 998 5.95 % 68,828 999 5.84 % 68,777 898 5.24 % Total loans 4,092,464 59,285 5.83 % 4,092,529 59,127 5.81 % 3,896,284 52,354 5.39 % Securities: Taxable 1,302,197 13,947 4.31 % 1,200,310 12,040 4.03 % 1,301,063 11,794 3.64 % Tax-exempt (4) 158,894 1,060 2.68 % 160,847 1,051 2.63 % 174,410 1,203 2.77 % Total securities 1,461,091 15,007 4.13 % 1,361,157 13,091 3.87 % 1,475,473 12,997 3.53 % Deposits in depository institutions 139,852 1,920 5.52 % 115,953 1,570 5.45 % 223,671 2,585 4.64 % Total interest-earning assets 5,693,407 76,212 5.38 % 5,569,639 73,788 5.33 % 5,595,428 67,936 4.87 % Cash and due from banks 103,004 98,966 72,342 Premises and equipment, net 71,491 71,954 73,450 Goodwill and intangible assets 161,607 162,257 163,847 Other assets 316,440 306,278 313,925 Less: Allowance for credit losses (22,694 ) (23,142 ) (23,046 ) Total assets $ 6,323,255 $ 6,185,952 $ 6,195,946 Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,320,402 $ 3,845 1.17 % $ 1,283,868 $ 3,439 1.08 % $ 1,328,520 $ 2,773 0.84 % Savings deposits 1,248,330 2,232 0.72 % 1,254,253 2,273 0.73 % 1,365,894 1,942 0.57 % Time deposits (2) 1,125,036 9,820 3.51 % 1,073,083 8,385 3.14 % 962,299 3,852 1.61 % Short-term borrowings 336,434 3,900 4.66 % 313,623 3,621 4.64 % 294,255 2,963 4.04 % FHLB long-term advances 150,000 1,568 4.20 % 136,813 1,423 4.18 % 65,934 649 3.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,180,202 21,365 2.06 % 4,061,640 19,141 1.90 % 4,016,902 12,179 1.22 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,341,642 1,322,540 1,419,771 Other liabilities 112,301 115,589 116,083 Stockholders' equity 689,110 686,183 643,190 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,323,255 $ 6,185,952 $ 6,195,946 Net interest income $ 54,847 $ 54,647 $ 55,757 Net yield on earning assets 3.87 % 3.95 % 4.00 % (1) For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of net loan fees have been included in interest income: Loan fees, net $ 60 $ 133 $ 393 (2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions: Residential real estate $ 72 $ 45 $ 78 Commercial, financial, and agriculture 683 1,065 709 Installment loans to individuals 6 6 8 Time deposits 21 63 154 $ 782 $ 1,179 $ 949 (3) Includes the Company’s consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories. (4) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.

CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates (Unaudited) ($ in 000s) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets: Loan portfolio (1): Residential real estate (2) $ 1,962,337 $ 48,912 5.01 % $ 1,869,375 $ 41,707 4.50 % Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2) 2,062,016 67,504 6.58 % 1,866,177 56,001 6.05 % Installment loans to individuals (2), (3) 68,144 1,997 5.89 % 63,229 1,648 5.26 % Total loans 4,092,497 118,413 5.82 % 3,798,781 99,356 5.27 % Securities: Taxable 1,251,253 25,987 4.18 % 1,312,118 23,567 3.62 % Tax-exempt (4) 159,871 2,111 2.66 % 188,984 2,674 2.85 % Total securities 1,411,124 28,098 4.00 % 1,501,102 26,241 3.53 % Deposits in depository institutions 127,902 3,490 5.49 % 192,027 4,176 4.39 % Total interest-earning assets 5,631,523 150,001 5.36 % 5,491,910 129,773 4.77 % Cash and due from banks 100,985 70,170 Premises and equipment, net 71,723 72,441 Goodwill and intangible assets 161,932 144,305 Other assets 311,358 320,646 Less: Allowance for credit losses (22,918 ) (20,608 ) Total assets $ 6,254,603 $ 6,078,864 Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,302,135 $ 7,284 1.12 % $ 1,282,009 $ 4,513 0.71 % Savings deposits 1,251,292 4,505 0.72 % 1,371,077 3,290 0.48 % Time deposits (2) 1,099,059 18,205 3.33 % 932,606 6,453 1.40 % Short-term borrowings 325,028 7,521 4.65 % 288,092 5,344 3.74 % FHLB long-term advances 143,407 2,991 4.19 % 33,149 649 3.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,120,921 40,506 1.98 % 3,906,933 20,249 1.05 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,332,091 1,420,221 Other liabilities 113,945 122,709 Stockholders' equity 687,646 629,001 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,254,603 $ 6,078,864 Net interest income $ 109,495 $ 109,524 Net yield on earning assets 3.91 % 4.02 % (1) For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of net loan fees have been included in interest income: Loan fees, net $ 193 $ 911 (2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions: Residential real estate $ 118 $ 117 Commercial, financial, and agriculture 1,747 855 Installment loans to individuals 12 11 Time deposits 84 164 $ 1,961 $ 1,147 (3) Includes the Company’s consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories. (4) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.