City & Land Developers Incorporated : Declaration of Cash Dividends
06/08/2022 | 12:02am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 8, 20222. SEC Identification Number 1526613. BIR Tax Identification No. 0004448404. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter City & Land Developers, Incorporated5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Makati City, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 3/F Cityland Condominium 10 Tower I, 156 H.V. Dela Costa St., Makati CityPostal Code12268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 02-889360609. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N.A.10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Unclassified Common Shares
1,431,785,284
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item No. 9 - Other Event
City & Land Developers, IncorporatedLAND
PSE Disclosure Form 6-1 - Declaration of Cash Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Declaration of Cash Dividends
Background/Description of the Disclosure
The Board of Directors of City & Land Developers, Incorporated in its special meeting held today, June 03, 2022, through teleconferencing, approved the declaration of cash dividends.
a.) Record date: June 22, 2022
b.) Payment date: July 08, 2022
c.) Source of Cash Dividends:Unappropriated retained earnings as of December 31, 2021
d.) Amount per share: Php 0.0317
Type of Securities
Common
PreferredN.A.
OthersN.A.
Cash Dividend
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
Jun 8, 2022
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
N/A
Type (Regular or Special)
Regular
Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share
Php 0.0317
Record Date
Jun 22, 2022
Payment Date
Jul 8, 2022
Source of Dividend Payment
Unappropriated retained earnings as of December 31, 2021.
