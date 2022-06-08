City & Land Developers Incorporated : Declaration of Cash Dividends

SEC FORM 17-C

Jun 8, 2022

City & Land Developers, Incorporated

Subject of the Disclosure Declaration of Cash Dividends Background/Description of the Disclosure The Board of Directors of City & Land Developers, Incorporated in its special meeting held today, June 03, 2022, through teleconferencing, approved the declaration of cash dividends.



a.) Record date: June 22, 2022

b.) Payment date: July 08, 2022

c.) Source of Cash Dividends:Unappropriated retained earnings as of December 31, 2021

d.) Amount per share: Php 0.0317

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Jun 8, 2022 Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Type (Regular or Special) Regular Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share Php 0.0317 Record Date Jun 22, 2022 Payment Date Jul 8, 2022

Source of Dividend Payment Unappropriated retained earnings as of December 31, 2021. Other Relevant Information N.A.

Filed on behalf by: Name Therese Raimunda Anoos Designation Assistant Vice President

