    LAND   PHY1640V1080

CITY & LAND DEVELOPERS, INCORPORATED

(LAND)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  06-06
0.7800 PHP   -1.27%
City & Land Developers Incorporated : Declaration of Cash Dividends

06/08/2022 | 12:02am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jun 8, 20222. SEC Identification Number 1526613. BIR Tax Identification No. 0004448404. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter City & Land Developers, Incorporated5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Makati City, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 3/F Cityland Condominium 10 Tower I, 156 H.V. Dela Costa St., Makati CityPostal Code12268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 02-889360609. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N.A.10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Unclassified Common Shares 1,431,785,284
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item No. 9 - Other Event

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

City & Land Developers, IncorporatedLAND PSE Disclosure Form 6-1 - Declaration of Cash Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Declaration of Cash Dividends

Background/Description of the Disclosure

The Board of Directors of City & Land Developers, Incorporated in its special meeting held today, June 03, 2022, through teleconferencing, approved the declaration of cash dividends.

a.) Record date: June 22, 2022
b.) Payment date: July 08, 2022
c.) Source of Cash Dividends:Unappropriated retained earnings as of December 31, 2021
d.) Amount per share: Php 0.0317

Type of Securities

  • Common
  • PreferredN.A.
  • OthersN.A.
Cash Dividend
Date of Approval by Board of Directors Jun 8, 2022
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Type (Regular or Special) Regular
Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share Php 0.0317
Record Date Jun 22, 2022
Payment Date Jul 8, 2022
Source of Dividend Payment

Unappropriated retained earnings as of December 31, 2021.

Other Relevant Information

N.A.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Therese Raimunda Anoos
Designation Assistant Vice President

Disclaimer

City and Land Developers Inc. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 04:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
