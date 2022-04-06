Log in
CITY & LAND DEVELOPERS, INCORPORATED

(LAND)
City & Land Developers Incorporated : Material Information/Transactions

04/06/2022 | 01:02am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Apr 6, 20222. SEC Identification Number 1526613. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-444-8404. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter CITY & LAND DEVELOPERS, INCORPORATED5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation MAKATI CITY, PHILIPPINES6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 3F CITYLAND CONDOMINIUM 10 TOWER 1 156 H.V. DELA COSTA ST., MAKATI CITYPostal Code12268. Issuer's telephone number, including area code 02-889360609. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
UNCLASSIFIED COMMON SHARES 1,431,785,284
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein ITEM NO. 9 - OTHER EVENTS

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

City & Land Developers, IncorporatedLAND PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Approval of the Audited Financial Statements of City & Land Developers, Incorporated as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Background/Description of the Disclosure

In a regular meeting of the Board of Directors held today, March 23, 2022, the Audit & Risk Committee of City & Land Developers, Incorporated (the Company) recommended to the Board of Directors the approval of the Audited Financial Statements of the Company as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors approved the recommendation of the Audit & Risk Committee and authorized the issuance of the Audited Financial Statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Other Relevant Information

The amendment was made to attach the 2021 Audited Financial Statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Therese Raimunda Anoos
Designation Assistant Vice President

Disclaimer

City and Land Developers Inc. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 05:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 347 M 6,77 M 6,77 M
Net income 2020 105 M 2,04 M 2,04 M
Net cash 2020 237 M 4,62 M 4,62 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 1 289 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,43x
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 11,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Josef C. Gohoc Treasurer, Executive Director & Senior VP
Rudy Go CFO, Senior Vice President & Compliance Officer
Andrew I. Liuson President
Peter S. Dee Independent Director
Cesar Emilio Aguinaldo Virata Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITY & LAND DEVELOPERS, INCORPORATED5.88%25
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.68%35 133
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.58%34 786
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.34.89%34 785
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.16.51%34 258
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.62%33 189