City & Land Developers Incorporated : Material Information/Transactions
04/06/2022 | 01:02am EDT
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Apr 6, 2022
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter CITY & LAND DEVELOPERS, INCORPORATED
UNCLASSIFIED COMMON SHARES
1,431,785,284
ITEM NO. 9 - OTHER EVENTS
City & Land Developers, IncorporatedLAND
Subject of the Disclosure
Approval of the Audited Financial Statements of City & Land Developers, Incorporated as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Background/Description of the Disclosure
In a regular meeting of the Board of Directors held today, March 23, 2022, the Audit & Risk Committee of City & Land Developers, Incorporated (the Company) recommended to the Board of Directors the approval of the Audited Financial Statements of the Company as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The Board of Directors approved the recommendation of the Audit & Risk Committee and authorized the issuance of the Audited Financial Statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Other Relevant Information
The amendment was made to attach the 2021 Audited Financial Statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021.
