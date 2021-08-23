City of London : Announcement of Capital Raising

The Board of COLG (AIM:CIN) is pleased to announce today a capital raise of £11.4 million through a share subscription and a raise of up to £6.9 million through an open offer of new Ordinary Shares of COLG ('Ordinary Shares').
These changes are an important part of the Company's approach to establishing a new UK SME bank, Recognise Bank Limited ('Recognise'), a subsidiary of the Company. Read the full announcement here. Watch the Recognise introductory video below.

