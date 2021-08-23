Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. City of London Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIN   GB00BD9GS058

CITY OF LONDON GROUP PLC

(CIN)
  Report
City of London : Announcement of Capital Raising

08/23/2021 | 06:34am EDT
The Board of COLG (AIM:CIN) is pleased to announce today a capital raise of £11.4 million through a share subscription and a raise of up to £6.9 million through an open offer of new Ordinary Shares of COLG ('Ordinary Shares').

These changes are an important part of the Company's approach to establishing a new UK SME bank, Recognise Bank Limited ('Recognise'), a subsidiary of the Company. Read the full announcement here. Watch the Recognise introductory video below.

Disclaimer

City of London Group plc published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 10:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6,97 M 9,53 M 9,53 M
Net income 2021 -7,40 M -10,1 M -10,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 62,5 M 85,2 M 85,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,88x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 9,76%
Chart CITY OF LONDON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
City of London Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 77,50 GBX
Average target price 150,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Goldstein Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Anthony Jenks Non-Executive Chairman
Monica Maria Velasquez-Torres Chief Technology Officer
Andrew John Crossley Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Gabbertas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CITY OF LONDON GROUP PLC-8.28%85
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED45.63%12 054
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.16.57%7 544
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED7.51%4 594
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.3.89%4 503
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED8.84%4 417